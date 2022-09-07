Read full article on original website
mygateway.news
Cardinal football team survives delays, turnovers to outlast Boyceville
BOYCEVILLE, WI – It wasn’t the cleanest of games. There were turnovers, penalties, and plenty of mud – thanks in large part to the rain that delayed the start of the game here last Friday night. But the Spring Valley football team was able to withstand the...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
Have You Ever Made a Visit to Wisconsin’s Most Underrated Town?
When I hear things like "underrated" it makes me wonder if it's rated too low or not enough. I mean, to underrate something means there are reviews and opinions on the subject but not enough love to make it a favorite. So when it's underrated that means public opinion is...
Volume One
For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops
Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed
BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
Holmen village board member appears on list of elected officials with alleged ties to extremist group
According to the Anti-Defamation League, Holmen Village Board member Rodney Stanek appears on a database of individuals believed to have signed up or paid membership dues for the Oath Keepers, an anti-government extremist group accused of playing a role in the January 6 Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Two injured in crash following vehicle chase near Arcadia
Authorities said the driver crashed the vehicle on County Road A near Rainey Valley Road.
Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.
Galesville turkey barn erupts in flames, cause unknown
GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) — A Galesville farmer is dealing with a big loss on Wednesday morning after a turkey barn caught fire. Crews were able to keep the fire within the shop section of the barn. The north and south ends of the barn that house over 19,600 turkeys sustained no fire damage, but there was smoke damage on those...
Motorcyclist dies 10 days after hitting deer in western Wisconsin
A 55-year-old Amery, Wisconsin man died from his injuries suffered when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Daniel Forsberg died on Labor Day, ten days after the crash on Hwy. 65, about a half mile south of Hwy. 8. Forsberg, was riding northbound...
drydenwire.com
Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
