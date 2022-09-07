ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SportScene 13 has football highlights from the Chippewa Valley. North beats Superior for their first conference win since 2014. We also have Memorial vs New Richmond, Chippewa Falls vs Menomonie, Osseo-Fairchild vs Mondovi, Colfax vs Boyceville and more.
Volume One

For the Rhythm Playboys, the Dance Never Stops

Few bands can honestly say they have the longevity of the Rhythm Playboys. The Who? Please. They formed in 1964. The Rolling Stones? Closer, but they’ve only been around since 1962. The Beach Boys? Relative youngsters whose first gig was in 1961. The Osseo-based Rhythm Playboys, by contrast, first...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin experimental plane crash; 2 killed

BAY CITY, Wis. - Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.
drydenwire.com

Crash On Hwy 65 In Polk County Results In Fatality

POLK COUNTY -- A motorcycle vs deer crash has resulted in the death of the driver of the motorcycle, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, August 26, 2022, at 8:40 PM, The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway 65 approximately one-half mile south of US Highway 8.
POLK COUNTY, WI

