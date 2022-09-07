••• A headline in the Independent says there’s a “controversy” about the rerouting of McMenemy Trail, but I couldn’t quite tell what exactly what the issue is—this has been in the works since 2008—so I called Ashlee Mayfield, head of the Montecito Trails Foundation. It’s more of a nontroversy: the trail has always been problematic because of the dreaded section with all the switchbacks, which hikers, cyclists, and dogs regularly cut, causing erosion; moreover, the trail now runs along a section of unattractive fence and by a (rather grand) house and parking lot, which is not the experience most people crave when they’re hiking. So when the two property owners in question said the trail could be relocated elsewhere on their parcels—i.e., further into nature, rather than along the property line—it was a prime opportunity to solve all of the above issues. But none of this is happening anytime soon. The county is looking into the various easements to make sure it’s all feasible, and the environmental review has yet to be completed. The two images above show the existing trail and the proposed route.

