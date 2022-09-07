Read full article on original website
British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up
A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
Which day is the cheapest to fly? When is best to book? Google Flights data shows cost trends.
Google Flights analyzed five years worth of data to determine the best timeframes for booking flights and getting the cheapest fares.
Thrillist
These Are the Most Expensive U.S. Cities to Travel to as a Tourist
A new study from UK company Money determined the ten most expensive cities to travel to based on tourism taxes in the most visited cities in the world. The list includes five cities from the United States in the top ten, with three of those cities topping the list. Tourism taxes in Honolulu, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are the highest in the world. Tourism taxes in Orlando ranked as the fifth highest in the world, while Miami came in eighth.
There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers
Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
Travellers ‘abandoned’ in Bermuda for 21 hours after Miami to London flight diverted over ‘smoke in cockpit’
Travellers facing a 20-hour wait on an airport floor in Bermuda say they have been “abandoned in the middle of the Atlantic” after their flight from Miami to London had to divert when pilots reportedly smelled smoke in the cockpit due to a suspected mechanical issue.American Airlines has apologised after flight AA38 had to change course about three hours after taking off from Miami International Airport on Monday due to “a possible mechanical issue”, landing instead on the British island territory in the North Atlantic.The Boeing 777-300’s 303 passengers then waited nearly 21 hours in L.F. Wade International Airport...
travelawaits.com
This Is The Happiest Destination In North America For Travelers — Plus The Entire Top 10
Take any flight heading to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and the feeling of excitement and anticipation is palpable. The mood isn’t necessarily the same on departures. The expectations of a trip to Las Vegas and all it has to offer are one reason why Club Med...
'I don't think these charges are worth it': Why hard times may prompt new hotel fees
Don't look now, but resort fees are poised to make a comeback. The number of hotels charging these fees is down 17% from 2018.
Hyatt Announced Plans for 5 New All Inclusive Resorts Along the Black Sea in Bulgaria!
Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Launch Boundless Bucket List Contest To Turn Travel Dreams into Reality
WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Today, the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless ® Credit Card announces the launch of the Boundless Bucket List Contest, in collaboration with Pinterest. Chase and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program, invite aspiring travelers to create their Boundless Bucket List and enter for a chance to win the trip of their dreams. Winners will be able to participate in experiences of their choosing, including a variety of activities and dining moments, and choose stays from thousands of hotels around the world that participate in Marriott Bonvoy. Each trip will be valued at up to $50,000 and will be planned from start to finish by FROSCH, a Chase company specializing in luxury leisure and corporate travel, to ensure a seamless and extraordinary trip of a lifetime. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005400/en/ The Boundless Bucket List Contest is empowered by the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless® Credit Card (Photo: Business Wire)
Time Out Global
The best hotels in America
Offering comfortable amenities and incredible perks, these are the best hotels in America for a vacation or staycation. The best hotels in America feature the most over the top hotel perks and services that go above and beyond the guests’ expectations. Offering incredible perks and comfortable amenities, these hotels boast awe-inspiring décor, stellar views and plush rooms. Take a vacation or a staycation at the premises below and return home feeling refreshed, relaxed and pampered. Prefer to select your destination before finding a hotel? Browse through the best vacations in America or choose one of the most romantic getaways in America.
tripsavvy.com
Japan Now Allows Individual Tourists to Enter—But There's a Catch
Traveling to Japan just got a little easier. Starting on Sept. 7, 2022, Japan now allows non-escorted travelers—as long as they book their trip through a travel agency. Japan has seen one of the most cautious reopenings. Borders were only just opened on June 10, 2022 for tourists booked into guided tours. While the country is loosening its current restrictions—including doing away with the mandatory pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for certain travelers—it’s not quite open season for travelers just yet.
What travelers can expect for Labor Day weekend and this fall
Labor Day — the traditional end of the summer — caps off an exceptionally chaotic travel season this year, as staffing shortages, fuel prices and the pandemic worked in concert to make getting from A to B a difficult prospect. But the passage of Labor Day is also expected to mark the start of more stability for the sector.And there is some immediate good news for passengers: The Department of Transportation announced Thursday that 9 out of the 10 major airlines guarantee meals and eight guarantee hotel accommodations when an airline's issue causes the delay or cancellation. The department is...
Expert Simon Calder answers six of your urgent travel questions
Zero tolerance?Q: According to CarbonBrief.org, the UK government’s “JetZero” policy could result in aviation CO2 emissions being higher in 2050 than they were in 1990. The government’s aviation strategy takes a firm stance against policies that could reduce demand for flights or airport expansion and instead looks to new technologies to reduce emissions. My question is that, if the new technologies fail to deliver emission cuts, should there be measures to limit aviation demand? And what could these be?Brian in BrumA: Let us start with the reality that the environmental ambitions of the previous government, such as they were, are...
Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night September 2022 at New Hotel and Resort Properties
You can earn 500 bonus World of Hyatt points per qualifying night for staying at new hotel and resort properties around the world during specified offer periods, which became effective as of Wednesday, May 1, 2019…. Earn 500 Bonus World of Hyatt Points Per Night September 2022 at New Hotel...
10 Tips On How To Save And Plan For Extended Travel During Retirement
Traveling can be a completely freeing experience, regardless at which age you decide to do it. Having the mobility and chance to leave an environment in which you are comfortable...
CNET
The Business Platinum Card from American Express: A Valuable Card for Business Travel
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the most useful business cards available for traveling business owners. It costs $695 annually (see rates and fees) but offers plenty in return, including annual statement credits and access to over 1,400 airport lounges. While primarily travel focused, The...
