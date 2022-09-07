ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

insideevs.com

US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina

Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
BUSINESS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Cummins Powered CLAAS TRION Combine to Make North American Debut

BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Visitors to Farm Progress will be able to get their first look at the Cummins powered CLAAS TRION 740. Cummins’ clean and efficient L9 engine offers farmers up to 430 hp in this state-of-the-art combine harvester. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005589/en/ L9 (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
aashtojournal.org

New Award Established for Steel Bridge Industry

The Steel Bridge Task Force recently established the Alexander D. Wilson Memorial Award to recognize individuals who have made significant industry contributions to the steel bridge industry. Dean Krouse (seen above) – a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical consultant and Bethlehem Steel Company veteran – is the first winner of this annual award.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mother Jones

Your Home May One Day Have Its Own Clean-Hydrogen Unit

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Researchers have created a solar-powered device that produces hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air. According to its inventors, the prototype produces hydrogen with greater than 99 percent purity and...
ELECTRONICS

Community Policy