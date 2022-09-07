Read full article on original website
US: Toyota To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Gigafactory In North Carolina
Toyota has just announced an additional investment of $2.5 billion in its newest North American facility, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC). The new investment is related to battery-electric vehicle (BEV) battery production and comes on top of the $1.29 billion investment related to hybrid/plug-in hybrid vehicle (HEV/PHEV) battery production, which was announced in late 2021.
Zinc8 to manufacture its first zinc-air batteries in the U.S.
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. announced that the company’s inaugural commercial production facility will be based in Ulster County in New York. Based upon comprehensive analysis done by the company, the recently announced Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) manufacturing production credits provide distinct and direct benefits to Zinc8, influencing its production plans in the United States.
MIT’s new aluminum-sulfur batteries could provide low-cost storage for renewable energy
Renewable energy is great, but what do you do when the sun doesn't shine, or the wind does not blow? You could use lithium-ion batteries but they are expensive and contain a flammable electrolyte, making them less than ideal for transportation as they run a fire risk. However, there may...
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Sees Water Turned to Energy at Room Temperature
The process has not yet gone to commercial use, but it could prove useful in a world where hydrogen gas is mostly produced through nonrenewable methods.
Cummins Powered CLAAS TRION Combine to Make North American Debut
BOONE, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Visitors to Farm Progress will be able to get their first look at the Cummins powered CLAAS TRION 740. Cummins’ clean and efficient L9 engine offers farmers up to 430 hp in this state-of-the-art combine harvester. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005589/en/ L9 (Photo: Business Wire)
New Award Established for Steel Bridge Industry
The Steel Bridge Task Force recently established the Alexander D. Wilson Memorial Award to recognize individuals who have made significant industry contributions to the steel bridge industry. Dean Krouse (seen above) – a Pennsylvania-based metallurgical consultant and Bethlehem Steel Company veteran – is the first winner of this annual award.
People on the Move: First Solar, Scale Microgrid Solutions, NY-BEST, and more
David Sandbank started a new position as Member Board of Directors at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST). Daniel Forero took on a new role as Director, Capital Solutions at Scale Microgrid Solutions. Dana Kennard started a new position as Director of Business Development at First Solar.
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
Your Home May One Day Have Its Own Clean-Hydrogen Unit
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Researchers have created a solar-powered device that produces hydrogen fuel directly from moisture in the air. According to its inventors, the prototype produces hydrogen with greater than 99 percent purity and...
