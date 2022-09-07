ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miltontimes.com

Milton goes with the state in primary election votes

Despite a steady rain, Milton voters made their choices known in the state primary election on Sept. 6, standing overall with the broader electorate in choices of state and regional candidates to face off in general elections on Nov. 8. Maura Healey, the Democratic attorney general, will run against Republican...
MILTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy