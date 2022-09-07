PUYALLUP, Wash. — Detectives are asking for your help to find a woman they say spent time with a man accused of murdering two people the day of the slayings. Shaun Rose, 40, was charged at the end of August with murder and burglary in the deaths of Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. He was arrested and put in jail on a $5 million bond.

