capitolhillseattle.com
Long standoff in search for suspect appears to turn up empty after Bellevue Ave stabbing — UPDATE: One arrest
Police were searching for two suspects overnight after a stabbing late Thursday in the 1700 block of Bellevue Ave. Police were called to the area of the City Market around 10:45 PM to a report of a fight and a man stabbed in the assault. According to East Precinct radio...
Murder of 51-year-old Orting man described as ambush
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two teens, Gabriel Davies and Justin Yoon, who are accused of killing a 51-year-old Orting man, were supposed to be starting their junior year of high school but instead, are behind bars after pleading not guilty to first-degree and second-degree murder charges. While the teens...
q13fox.com
Shoplifting suspect with HIV bites Seattle Nordstrom security guard
SEATTLE - On Thursday, a man accused of biting a Nordstrom security guard, all the while allegedly knowing that he is HIV positive, pleaded not guilty to robbery charges. 31-year-old Keelan Louis Jones is accused of grabbing about $300 worth of merchandise from the Downtown Seattle Nordstrom and walking out of the store.
Wash. teen accused of faking disappearance, killing mom's ex because 'biker buddies' threatened him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. (TCD) -- A 16-year-old teen went from missing to a murder suspect within the span of about a week because investigators allege he faked his disappearance and killed his mom's ex-boyfriend. Sixteen-year-old Gabriel Davies was reported missing Aug. 31 to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office who said...
Juvenile arrested after attempting to steal from Tukwila Costco, crashing stolen vehicle
TUKWILA, Wash. — A juvenile male was arrested Wednesday after attempting to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Costco, then crashing a reportedly stolen vehicle as he fled the scene, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to a Costco store after...
KOMO News
Second Homicide Suspect Arrested in the Tacoma Murder
TACOMA, Wash. — Today, officers arrested a second suspect in relation to a fatal shooting that took place on July 30, ending in the killing of 39-year old, Ronnal Hines. The 24-year-old female was booked into jail for Murder 2. Officials established probable cause to arrest two suspects related...
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
q13fox.com
Officers arrest more than 50 people accused of criminal activity at Bellevue Home Depot
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Police say they've arrested more than 50 people accused of shoplifting and criminal activity at and around a Home Depot store in Bellevue. According to Bellevue Police, officers have arrested dozens of people since January at the same location for crimes ranging from shoplifting to robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Suspected gang member arrested, charged after allegedly selling bogus oxycodone pills with fentanyl
A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested and charged with possession with the intent to sell fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington. U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said a joint operation with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tacoma...
KOMO News
Police looking for woman seen with murder suspect day of alleged slayings
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Detectives are asking for your help to find a woman they say spent time with a man accused of murdering two people the day of the slayings. Shaun Rose, 40, was charged at the end of August with murder and burglary in the deaths of Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. He was arrested and put in jail on a $5 million bond.
westsideseattle.com
Hit and run results in multiple cars damaged and injuries
A multiple vehicle hit and run happened around 8:15 near the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way in West Seattle Friday night. At least four cars were damaged. A red sedan struck three vehicles resulting in injuries.The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot running westbound on Admiral Way. The accident blocked traffic on Calfornia Ave.
nypressnews.com
Renton trench collapse victim identified; investigation underway
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 36-year-old man killed in a trench collapse Wednesday in Renton. Surjit Gill died from compressional asphyxia after falling into the trench and being covered by about 10 feet of dirt. The medical examiner ruled the death an accident. Officials received...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)
According to the Tacoma Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision occurred in Pierce County on Tuesday morning. The officials stated that a car and a Pierce Transit bus were involved in the collision. A car traveling eastbound on 38th Street crashed into the rear tire of the bus while taking a...
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish prompts evacuations, road closures
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 5,000 acres, according to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents north of Highway 2, from...
KOMO News
Police: Man asks for cigarette at bus stop, then stabs victim when he says no
SEATTLE — A man is in the hospital after being stabbed in the arm on Tuesday evening in south Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Department, a man was smoking a cigarette at a bus stop near 23rd Avenue South and South Holgate Street around 8:30 p.m. when another man approached him and asked for a cigarettes' The victim said no and the suspect then stabbed him in the arm.
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
Killer on ‘jihad’ murder spree in King County gets 93-year sentence
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man convicted of murdering three people in King County and one in New Jersey was sentenced in court on Friday to 93 years in prison. That’s on top of a life sentence that Ali Muhammad Brown is already serving for fatally shooting a young man in New Jersey.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Two people killed, more injured in DUI crash
For the second day in a row, troopers said a suspected DUI driver caused a deadly crash and shut down part of a major highway in WA state. Troopers are still piecing together what happened next, but said a third vehicle became involved in the crash. In all, two people...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
