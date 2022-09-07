Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
All Raid Locations
When you load into a raid in marauders, you never know which map you will get. There are three main raid areas and two sub-areas you can raid in-game. This IGN guide will tell you about all five raid areas. Are you looking for something more specific? Click the links...
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
Much of your time playing through Disney Dreamlight Valley will be focused on Quests; missions provided by the various inhabitants of your village. This page acts as a hub for the various Quests available in the game, broken down by the Introductory questlines, and a page for each character's unique questlines.
IGN
Future Assassin’s Creed Games Will Not All Be 150-Hour RPGs
Future games in the Assassin’s Creed series will vary in length, and not all will follow the open-world RPG template that has defined the series since 2017’s Assassin’s Creed Origins. As part of today’s Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage - an action/adventure...
IGN
Hidden Histories
Among the many discoveries you can tackle in Saints Row, Hidden Histories gives you not only Cash and XP but also insights into Santo Ileso's past. Here you'll find what Hidden Histories are, where to find them, and other rewards you get for completing each district's historical markers. Use the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
All Ships in Marauders
There's a wide variety of ships in Marauders. All players will start off with the same ship, but the more you progress, the more ships you can unlock. This IGN guide will detail everything you'll need to know about all the ships in Marauders. Are you looking for something more...
IGN
Hila Rao Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Hila Rao Shrine. This is one one of the Shrines in the Dueling Peaks Region of BotW. Location: Hila Rao Shrine is located on the outskirts of the Dueling Peaks region, northwest on the Floret Sandbar.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Mirage Gets First Look At Ubisoft Forward
Ubisoft Forward event has just kicked off and the fans are at cloud 9. They have finally been graced with a first look for the highly anticipated Assassins Creed title. The next instalment to the Assassins Creed franchise was announced a couple of days ago and the players were informed that the name for this instalment has been set as Assassins Creed Mirage.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Codename Red - Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Check out the reveal trailer for one of the many new Assassin's Creed games that will live under the Assassin's Creed: Infinity umbrella. Codename Red is set in feudal Japan, a historical period frequently requested by fans. In this brief trailer, a Shinobi is seen jumping onto a pitched roof and then unsheathing their hidden blade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of September 9-13
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including The Colony, Gwisin Vest, An Insurmountable Skullfort, and Skull of Dire Ahamkara.
IGN
What Returning Players Need to Know - Save Data Bonus, Changes, and More
Many would consider Splatoon 3 as “just more Splatoon 2,” and that is essentially true. Splatoon 3 is simply the most refined and improved version of Splatoon. Though most of the changes from Splatoon 2 to 3 are fairly minor, the quality-of-life features are such welcomed additions—and there are so many of them—that Splatoon 3 does feel like an upgrade of the previous title. If you’re a returning player to the series, this page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide is for you. We’ll feature some of the biggest and most relevant changes we discovered in Splatoon 3.
IGN
Gorae Torr Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Gorae Torr Shrine. This is one of the 120 Shrines in BotW. Gorae Torr Shrine is located in the northeast corner of the Eldin region. Link must first complete The Gut Check Challenge Shrine Quest...
IGN
How to Play With Squads
Playing with squads is an excellent idea in Marauders. When playing with friends, you won't have to worry about someone killing you from the back. This IGN guide details everything you'll need to know about playing with a squad in Marauders. Are you looking for something specific? Click the links...
IGN
How to Get Salmon Run Rewards
Salmon Run is Splatoon's take on a horde mode. Four plucky entrepreneurs are employed by the mysterious MR. Grizz for hunt Salmonids and earn Golden Eggs! As a worker of Grizzco, you are paid for a job well done. On this page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide, we'll give you the rundown on how earning rewards works in Salmon Run and how you can get the Salmon-Run exclusive items, like colored uniforms and Grizzco decorations. Make sure to check out the rest of our Salmon Run guides. We've got tips for defeating Boss Salmonids, a survival guide for all the special event waves, and even a guide on how to defeat the fierce King Salmonid, Cohozuna, in the intense and rare Xtra Encounters!
IGN
Rainbow 6 Mobile Gameplay Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2022
Gameplay was shown for Rainbow 6 Mobile, a brand new free-to-play game, built from the ground up for mobile. The closed beta starts September 12th.
IGN
Tips and Tricks
IGN has the tips and tricks, and strategies you need to succeed in Splatoon 3. This page includes tips for all of Splatoon's major multiplayer modes, including general tips, Turf War, Ranked Modes, and Salmon Run. Tips and Tricks Sections. General Tips. Since Splatoon 3 will encourage you to play...
IGN
Multiversus Patch Notes 1.02
Multiversus Patch 1.02 is upon us, and with it, a fresh batch of Patch Notes is available to see all the new changes, fixes, and improvements. The Patch Notes were briefly posted and then removed, so this page acts as a breakdown of those briefly available Patch Notes (viewable through Reddit/forums), though be aware that the full official release of the notes could vary.
IGN
The Search for Pua
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Tena Ko'sah Shrine
This part of IGN's Breath of the Wild wiki guide will take you through the Tena Ko'sah Shrine. This is one of the Shrines in the Tabantha Region of BotW. Location: Tena Ko'sah Shrine is located in the Rayne Highlands amidst the Ancient Columns. It's high up and can be spotted from Piper Ridge and the Tabantha Great Bridge.
IGN
What Is Assassin’s Creed Infinity? Ubisoft Explains the Next Phase of its Historical Series
After over a year of waiting and guessing, we’ve finally learned a little more about what Assassin’s Creed Infinity is. As part of today’s Ubisoft Forward Assassin’s Creed Showcase, it was said that Infinity is a “hub” that will link future Assassin’s Creed games together. But, after an in-depth interview with the project’s leader, Marc-Alexis Côté, IGN has learned much more about Infinity.
IGN
Who Is Nick Fury REALLY Fighting in Secret Invasion? | Marvel D23 Trailer Breakdown
Nick Fury may have been spending the last few years in space, but he’s been keeping his one good eye on Earth. And now something is forcing the former Director of SHIELD to return home and unravel a vast conspiracy. That’s the premise behind Secret Invasion, the new Marvel series hitting Disney+ in 2023.
Comments / 0