foxsportsmarquette.com
Marquette Redmen Soccer Wins Over Sault Ste.Marie
Marquette, MI – September 9, 2022 – The Marquette Redmen hosted Sault Ste. Marie in boys varsity soccer on Thursday night at the Kaufman sports complex. Senior Max Dawson recorded yet another hat-trick for the Redmen in a 3-0 win. His first half goal was assisted by junior Ethan Sandstrom and senior Isaac Johnson. In the second half he scored twice, the first on a corner kick from senior Ezra Pickard and the second one on a pass from junior Andy Brunswick. Sophomore James Barch tended net for the Redmen and faced two shots in the first half.
foxsportsmarquette.com
Time Is Running Out To Register For the Ignite Your Senses Giveaway
Marquette, MI – September 10, 2022 – The Ignite Your Senses Giveaway is coming to a close soon! Registration ends on September 15th!! Register online or at one of the many bucket locations for your chance to win a 4K Smart TV, TV stand with built in speakers and an electric fireplace!
