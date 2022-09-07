Marquette, MI – September 9, 2022 – The Marquette Redmen hosted Sault Ste. Marie in boys varsity soccer on Thursday night at the Kaufman sports complex. Senior Max Dawson recorded yet another hat-trick for the Redmen in a 3-0 win. His first half goal was assisted by junior Ethan Sandstrom and senior Isaac Johnson. In the second half he scored twice, the first on a corner kick from senior Ezra Pickard and the second one on a pass from junior Andy Brunswick. Sophomore James Barch tended net for the Redmen and faced two shots in the first half.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO