Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open in La Porte at 720 Boyd Boulevard. The company has purchased the new location and is preparing to equip the manufacturing space. “The City of La Porte prides itself on being a business-friendly community. We consistently work with businesses both big and small and strive to make sure opening here is an efficient and enjoyable experience. We know communities across the country are competing for this type of development and we have no problem letting them know we are here to win,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO