Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
WNDU
Officials push for progress on grocery store development in DTSB
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The clock is ticking, the tension is mounting and there could be a high price to pay if downtown South Bend doesn’t get a grocery store by the end of the year. “We’re now a year and a half past the deadline to finish...
hometownnewsnow.com
Parts Maker Coming to La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
laportecounty.life
Maki Precision Machining, LLC. Opens in La Porte
Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open in La Porte at 720 Boyd Boulevard. The company has purchased the new location and is preparing to equip the manufacturing space. “The City of La Porte prides itself on being a business-friendly community. We consistently work with businesses both big and small and strive to make sure opening here is an efficient and enjoyable experience. We know communities across the country are competing for this type of development and we have no problem letting them know we are here to win,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.
22 WSBT
South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer
South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
abc57.com
Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
laportecounty.life
La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Announces Adult Certification Program for Welding
The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College and New York Blower are pleased to announce a new program launching in La Porte this fall. This project is a true collaboration of efforts between numerous partners such as the La Porte Community School Corporation, Center of Workforce Innovations and the City of La Porte.
WNDU
Goshen man convicted of wire fraud; gambling with investor’s money at casino
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was found guilty of wire fraud Thursday after a 3-day jury trial. Junaid Gulzar, 32, was found guilty on all three counts of wire fraud as previously charged. It was alleged that Gulzar schemed to defraud investors by lying about a potential investment opportunity in gas stations.
95.3 MNC
INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana
INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
95.3 MNC
Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring
An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
laportecounty.life
The Northwest Health – La Porte Auxiliary Awards 13 Continuing Education Grants
The Auxiliary at Northwest Health – La Porte recently awarded $12,000 in continuing education grants to assist 13 hospital employees in furthering their education. The mission of the hospital’s Auxiliary is to support Northwest Health – La Porte by providing exceptional volunteer services to assist in making a positive impact on the community they serve by advancing education and healthcare services. The grants are funded by Auxiliary memberships, the Wishing Well Gift Shop and fundraisers held throughout the year.
WNDU
Contractor pleads guilty in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, a contractor pleaded guilty in the theft of money from the South Bend Housing Authority. Ronald Taylor Jr. owned a business called the Taylor Made Handy Man. He admits he was paid by the housing authority for contracting work he did not perform.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan behavioral health specialists: ‘You’re never alone’
Franciscan Health Michigan City behavioral health professionals are urging people to talk to those potentially in crisis and to utilize available resources in an effort to help prevent suicides. “You’re never alone,” said Heidi Darrah, director of behavioral health at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus. “Help is always...
WNDU
Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls
The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.
WNDU
Niles, Benton Harbor benefit from $2.6M Berrien County revitalization grant
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County is getting a boost after receiving a $2.6 million grant. The money will be divided and used to improve both downtown Benton Harbor and Niles. It comes after the Michigan Economic Department Corporation announced it would be awarding Berrien County as part of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw PD Announces Promotions
The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
laportecounty.life
Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in an effort to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Pleasant Hill Ministries, 715 E. 10th St. Pfizer first and second vaccines will...
22 WSBT
Market Basket: New breakfast options coming to the area
Some new options for those looking for a bite to eat... especially for breakfast lovers. One is a national chain... the other a new local option. South Bend Tribune columnist Mary Shown has the details in your market basket report. A new breakfast and lunch option has opened in downtown...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
WNDU
Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Tuesday, common council members voted on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos
Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
