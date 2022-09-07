ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

hometownnewsnow.com

Parts Maker Coming to La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Another manufacturing company appears to be coming to La Porte. Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open at 720 Boyd Boulevard after purchasing that location and making plans to equip the space. According to officials, the company is buying about $1 million in new manufacturing equipment.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Maki Precision Machining, LLC. Opens in La Porte

Maki Precision Machining, LLC. plans to open in La Porte at 720 Boyd Boulevard. The company has purchased the new location and is preparing to equip the manufacturing space. “The City of La Porte prides itself on being a business-friendly community. We consistently work with businesses both big and small and strive to make sure opening here is an efficient and enjoyable experience. We know communities across the country are competing for this type of development and we have no problem letting them know we are here to win,” said Mayor Tom Dermody.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend officials concerned over no-show developer

South Bend, Ind. — After a developer received $5 million in South Bend taxpayer dollars, city leaders are now skeptical that he will meet a deadline for a project that would bring a grocery store downtown. WSBT learned developer Dave Matthews was a no-show at today's redevelopment commission meeting.
SOUTH BEND, IN
City
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

Approval process for Ultium Cells plant delayed two weeks

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The approval process for the Ultium cells electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle has been delayed by two weeks. General Motors and Ultium cells are planning to build a $2.4 billion 2-million square foot facility on a 656 acre site. The St. Joseph County...
NEW CARLISLE, IN
laportecounty.life

La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Announces Adult Certification Program for Welding

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership in conjunction with Ivy Tech Community College and New York Blower are pleased to announce a new program launching in La Porte this fall. This project is a true collaboration of efforts between numerous partners such as the La Porte Community School Corporation, Center of Workforce Innovations and the City of La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
95.3 MNC

INDOT hosting hiring fairs across Indiana

INDOT is hosting hiring fairs at 13 locations across the state on September 28th from 10 until 3 including at their Elkhart location at 58905 County Road 9. INDOT is hiring for Winter Seasonal Highway Operations which run between November 1st through April 1st at a starting pay of $20.00 per hour.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen assisted living facility expected to open in the spring

An assisted living community in Goshen is nearing completion. The $30 million project on Johnston Street, about a mile north of downtown, is almost complete. Northwest Indiana Business reports that Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group says the four-story, 120-unit community for low-income seniors should be ready to open its doors in April. The space was formerly a vacant three-acre lot near a Salvation Army building and several retail outlets along Main Street.
GOSHEN, IN
laportecounty.life

The Northwest Health – La Porte Auxiliary Awards 13 Continuing Education Grants

The Auxiliary at Northwest Health – La Porte recently awarded $12,000 in continuing education grants to assist 13 hospital employees in furthering their education. The mission of the hospital’s Auxiliary is to support Northwest Health – La Porte by providing exceptional volunteer services to assist in making a positive impact on the community they serve by advancing education and healthcare services. The grants are funded by Auxiliary memberships, the Wishing Well Gift Shop and fundraisers held throughout the year.
LA PORTE, IN
laportecounty.life

Franciscan behavioral health specialists: ‘You’re never alone’

Franciscan Health Michigan City behavioral health professionals are urging people to talk to those potentially in crisis and to utilize available resources in an effort to help prevent suicides. “You’re never alone,” said Heidi Darrah, director of behavioral health at the Franciscan Health Michigan City Legacy Campus. “Help is always...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Commissioner on leaked Oath Keepers membership rolls

The names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw PD Announces Promotions

The Warsaw Police Department has promoted several officers recently, with most of these promotions taking effect this week. Lt. Wayne D. Wilkie has served the city of Warsaw and the WPD for over 20 years. In that time, he has served on second shift as a shift supervisor, day shift as a supervisor and most recently promoted to third shift as the lieutenant.
WARSAW, IN
laportecounty.life

Franciscan Health Michigan City to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in an effort to increase education and vaccination rates in underserved communities. The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9 at Pleasant Hill Ministries, 715 E. 10th St. Pfizer first and second vaccines will...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: New breakfast options coming to the area

Some new options for those looking for a bite to eat... especially for breakfast lovers. One is a national chain... the other a new local option. South Bend Tribune columnist Mary Shown has the details in your market basket report. A new breakfast and lunch option has opened in downtown...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Potawatomi Zoo unveils name of baby skunk

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo has announced the name of their new baby skunk: Thistle!. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the zoo unveiled the name after asking for public input in August:. Welcome Thistle, we can’t wait to visit you at the zoo!
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Common Council votes in favor of new Drive & Shine location

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Mishawaka residents living near the Bypass could have a new place to get their cars ready for the road. On Tuesday, common council members voted on a proposal for another Drive & Shine location to be constructed. Plans call for it to be built on a 4.3-acre of unused property off Bremen Highway - across from Meijer and next to Taco Bell.
MISHAWAKA, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Arrested In Connection To Thefts From Autos And Thefts Of Autos

Three people were arrested recently in connection to a series of thefts from motor vehicles and auto thefts. Between Aug. 10 and 11 and Aug. 21 and 22, multiple victims in the city of Warsaw, as well as in the county of Kosciusko, experienced losses from thefts from motor vehicles as well as auto thefts, according to a news release provided Thursday from Warsaw Police Department Capt. Brad Kellar on behalf of the WPD and Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.
WARSAW, IN

