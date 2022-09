This past Friday ILS Varsity Football played a very tight game against Somerset Pembroke Pines defeating them 21-17! Jayvn Early had 22 carries for 200 yards and 3 touchdowns, while freshman Brandon Kinsey had 3 catches for 44 yards on offense and 2 interceptions on defense. We are now at 3-0! ILS is so excited to be starting the season off with lots of energy and unity.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO