An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO