Gulf Breeze, FL

niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile

An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
MOBILE, AL
Gulf Breeze, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD responds to disturbance at Williamson High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded today to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students. Police said two individuals have been detained and that this is an active investigation. The MPD did not provide additional information but indicated updates will...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Keith Morrell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keith Morrell, who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Keith Morrell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus

UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

13 children injured in Florida school bus crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
generalaviationnews.com

Distracted pilot ditches Piper in the Gulf of Mexico

The pilot was conducting a routine banner tow flight near Destin, Florida, in a Piper PA25 equipped with a main fuel tank as well as an auxiliary fuel tank that transferred fuel to the main fuel tank via a manually activated fuel pump. He told investigators he was distracted due...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning. Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools. According to court documents, on just those...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-65 Service Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police officers responded to a traffic accident on East I-65 Service Road North near Main Street. According to Police when they arrived they discovered an accident involving two vehicles with two female victims deceased inside one of...
MOBILE, AL

