Emerald Coast Inn & Suites demolition begins on Okaloosa Island for new Brooks Bridge
Demolition has begun on the Emerald Coast Inn & Suites on Okaloosa Island as part of the Brooks Bridge Replacement Project. Crews with Cross Environmental Services were on-site Monday morning working on the front part of the hotel where the pool and lobby are located. As you can see in...
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory includes U.S. 98 lane closures this week
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter intermittent east...
Apartments planned for Rangeline Crossing in Mobile
An out-of-town investor paid $5.8 million for 45 acres in the Rangeline Crossing mixed-use development off Rangeline Road and Interstate 10 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to Jacob Napper of Gulfbelt Properties, who represented the buyer. John Vallas of Vallas Realty represented the seller. The acreage is adjacent to the Veterans Administration facility and behind the retail shops of Rangeline Crossing Drive. The buyer plans to develop a luxury apartment complex with 835 units. Construction is scheduled to begin within the next 12 months.
Backers: New Fairhope pier restaurant is keystone of a bigger vision
When The Blind Tiger opens on Fairhope’s municipal pier next year, backers say, it’ll bring much more than the chance to eat a burger or sip a bushwacker with a prime view of a Mobile Bay sunset. Brent Barkin, a Fairhope resident who’s a partner in the project,...
Mobile PD responds to disturbance at Williamson High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department tells FOX10 News that offices responded today to Williamson High School concerning a disorderly complaint involving students. Police said two individuals have been detained and that this is an active investigation. The MPD did not provide additional information but indicated updates will...
Fugitive of the Week: Keith Morrell
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Keith Morrell, who Marshals say could be in the Whistler area. Keith Morrell is wanted by the U.S. Marshals for violation of […]
Fight at Williamson High School on lockdown, 2 found with guns on campus
UPDATE (5:52 p.m.): Mobile Police released more details about a fight that happened at Williamson High School. One fight broke out at the school involving students. While the students were fighting, two men were outside armed with guns. Mobile Police said the two men did not fight. Antonio Pettaway, 18, and Clifton Granderson, 20, were […]
Student arrested for bringing knife to school: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office announced they arrested a 15-year-old student after he threatened a girl and pulled a knife on her. The 15-year-old and the girl are students at Choctawhatchee High School. The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and aggravated […]
WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
Family of man killed by Bay Minette police officer still pushing for answers
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Family and friends of Otis French Jr., the man shot and killed by a Bay Minette police officer in August, are still pushing for answers. The Bay Minette Justice League hosted a community day in honor of French. Those in attendance included the NAACP, Baldwin County Democrats, and the Martin Luther King Planning Committee. They’re asking for more transparency in the case.
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
13 children injured in Florida school bus crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers are investigating a crash involving an Escambia County Public Schools bus and a tractor-trailer, according to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on U.S. 29, at the intersection of Nine and a Half Mile Road. Troopers said the semi-truck rear-ended the school bus with 28 children […]
Troopers: A dozen injured in Escambia County District school bus accident
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County District school bus has been involved in a motor vehicle accident Monday morning. According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, the accident happened around 9:17 in the area of Highway 29 and Nine Half Mile Road. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a semi-trailer truck...
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office - deadly Pelican Point shooting not result of domestic dispute after all
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about a deadly shooting at a popular boat launch in Baldwin County Friday night, September 9, 2022. Sheriff’s investigators said an argument between two men ended in gunfire. Deputies said both men shot each other in the head but one survived.
generalaviationnews.com
Distracted pilot ditches Piper in the Gulf of Mexico
The pilot was conducting a routine banner tow flight near Destin, Florida, in a Piper PA25 equipped with a main fuel tank as well as an auxiliary fuel tank that transferred fuel to the main fuel tank via a manually activated fuel pump. He told investigators he was distracted due...
Woman killed on motorized shopping cart crossing road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old woman on a motorized shopping cart was struck and killed Friday night in Escambia County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:07 p.m. a van driven by a 38-year-old woman was traveling west on Nine Mile Road near University Parkway as another woman riding the shopping cart was crossing Nine Mile.
Mobile pool company owner charged with theft by deception
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The owner of a Mobile pool company turned himself into Metro Jail Friday morning. Doug Wilson is facing nine counts of theft by deception after several of his clients say he took the money but didn’t finish their pools. According to court documents, on just those...
2 women found dead in car after crash in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said two women have died after being involved in a crash that took place Sunday at around 1:25 a.m. According to officials, officers responded to the scene of the crash on East I-65 Service Road near Main Street, where they found two females dead inside […]
Two victims identified in fatal crash on I-65 Service Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police officers responded to a traffic accident on East I-65 Service Road North near Main Street. According to Police when they arrived they discovered an accident involving two vehicles with two female victims deceased inside one of...
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
