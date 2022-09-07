Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
Boston Stoker Coffee Company celebrates 49th anniversary on September 13
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 49th anniversary of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is on on Tuesday, September 13. Fun giveaways, company history, and their largest sale of the year will all take place on this day. Boston Stoker Coffee Co., a family-run business with 49 years of experience, was established...
dayton247now.com
Dayton to host gingerbread home building contest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Downtown Dayton Partnership (DDP) is looking for battle-ready bakers and pastry perfectionists to enter the 15th annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest. The contest is part of Dayton's month-long Dayton Holiday Festival. “We’re excited that the 15th anniversary of this contest will...
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
wosu.org
The Hamburger Wagon, serving up history on a bun
Long before food trucks became trendy, a horse-drawn cart in the Dayton suburb of Miamisburg was a favorite spot for hungry residents and visitors. The horse is long gone, but the century-old recipe has been ranked one of the top 100 hamburgers in the United States by the book “Hamburger America.”
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosts "Taste of the Oregon" on September 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 p.m., Taste of the Oregon is back, where you can eat and drink your way through the Oregon District. The Taste of the Oregon includes snack portions from the district's eclectic kitchens, as well as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where you can purchase to-go drinks from your favorite drink-serving establishments to enjoy while walking the pedestrian area.
dayton247now.com
"Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" is returning to Yellow Cab Tavern on Sept. 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 17 from 5-9 p.m., "Beer! A Celebration of Dayton Brewing" will be held at The Yellow Cab Tavern with 18 local breweries all sampling their trademark or chosen artisan brews. “We’re really excited to be hosting this event that celebrates our amazing local craft...
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
dayton247now.com
SICSA to host Tailgate Party for annual Poop Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 16, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., the SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center (SICSA) will host their Poop Show Tailgate Party, and all are welcome. This unique occasion is a fundraiser that includes a live streamed show on Facebook and YouTube, as well as a tailgate party at their location in Dayton at 8172 Washington Church Road.
dayton247now.com
9/11 memorial ceremonies planned Sunday in Fairborn, Beavercreek
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn is hosting its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday at Calamityville. The memorial includes a steel beam artifact from one of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the buildings in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best ice cream? Here are the finalists
In the first week of Best of Dayton voting, there is already some heated competition at the top. Best Ice Cream has already seen a large amount of voting in just the first two days. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to...
Veterans to be honored at motorcycle ride and car show tomorrow
DAYTON — Two events are taking place this weekend to honor veterans and raise funds for the Dayton National Cemetery, according to a news release. The seventh annual motorcycle ride will take place starting at the Xenia Harley Davidson tomorrow morning at the 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue. Registration...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Christian School unveils $1.7 million in site improvements
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- As its doors opened for the 2022–2023 academic year, Dayton Christian School unveiled $1.7 million in site improvements in Miamisburg. Dayton Christian School is an interdenominational Christian school in Miamisburg that serves more than 990 students in grades pre-K through 12th grade, including students in its homeschool hybrid program. The school moved to its Miamisburg campus in 2004.
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
J.D. Vance Pretends to Be From Ohio, and 9 Other Greater Cincinnati News Stories You May Have Missed This Week
This week also brings national praise for two Cincinnati restaurants, another (this time, more scientific) nod to Bengal Joe Burrow's hotness and more.
dayton247now.com
Dayton's bike sharing system is expanding to West Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Dayton has awarded Bike Miami Valley $100,000 in American Rescue Plan funding (ARPA) to begin their first round of investments for the extension of the Link: Dayton Bike Share system into West Dayton. The Bike Miami Valley board members and its executive director,...
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
