dayton247now.com
Rachel & Friends, a local non-profit, is hosting an Open House on Sept. 24
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Rachel & Friends, a non-profit organization for adults with Developmental Disabilities is hosting an Open House on September 24, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. Rachel & Friends is located at 1625 S. Alex Road in West Carrollton. The non-profit organization works with adults with developmental disabilities,...
WKRC
Vaccine errors: Experts suggest being your own advocate ahead of getting a COVID booster
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you are headed to get your new COVID-19 boosters, it's suggested you do a little research before you go. It can lower the odds of a mix-up or vaccine mistake. Vaccine error is reported through a special reporting system with the Centers for Disease Control and...
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
dayton247now.com
Intel Corporation grants support curriculum development for Wright State
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) - Wright State University is a key participant in two of six grants awarded recently to Ohio colleges and universities by the Intel Corporation, which is building two chip factories near Columbus. The grants come as part of a coordinated effort to address the research and...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire Department graduated 14 new firefighters on Thursday evening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 8, 2022, the Dayton Fire Department held a formal graduation ceremony for 14 new firefighters. The ceremony took place at the Dayton Masonic Center downtown, at 525 W. Riverview Ave. at 6 p.m. The Fire Recruit Class 2022-A has graduated after completing a rigorous...
When and where updated COVID-19 boosters are available in the Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The updated COVID-19 booster shot is making its way to the Miami Valley. Public health departments and retail pharmacies are all starting to receive their doses of the bivalent vaccine. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (PHDMC) just received its shipment of the booster this afternoon. PHDMC will start giving […]
dayton247now.com
Cedarville Professor of International Studies weighs in on passing of Queen Elizabeth II
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Glen Duerr, Professor of International Studies at Cedarville University, weighs in on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. "It really is a massive legacy if you think of 70 years of rule. 15 prime ministers and really never got in numerous scandals from the family and to leave off with her son, grandson, and great grandson ready to go and to lead the country. It really is quite magnficient when you think of a life well lived," said Duerr.
dayton247now.com
Boston Stoker Coffee Company celebrates 49th anniversary on September 13
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 49th anniversary of Boston Stoker Coffee Co. is on on Tuesday, September 13. Fun giveaways, company history, and their largest sale of the year will all take place on this day. Boston Stoker Coffee Co., a family-run business with 49 years of experience, was established...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Christian School unveils $1.7 million in site improvements
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WKEF) -- As its doors opened for the 2022–2023 academic year, Dayton Christian School unveiled $1.7 million in site improvements in Miamisburg. Dayton Christian School is an interdenominational Christian school in Miamisburg that serves more than 990 students in grades pre-K through 12th grade, including students in its homeschool hybrid program. The school moved to its Miamisburg campus in 2004.
dayton247now.com
9/11 memorial ceremonies planned Sunday in Fairborn, Beavercreek
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Fairborn is hosting its 21st annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday at Calamityville. The memorial includes a steel beam artifact from one of the World Trade Center's twin towers. Nearly 3,000 people were killed Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked the buildings in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington and a plane that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
dayton247now.com
Mayor Mims says other Ohio leaders 'in awe' of Dayton Recovery Plan
WASHINGTON (WKEF) -- Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. was among a meeting of Ohio leaders to visit the White House on Wednesday, where he spoke about how his city is spending its portion of the American Rescue Plan funds. In 2021, Dayton was allocated $138 million as part of ARPA.
dayton247now.com
McDonald's selling Buckeyes 'Sleeves for Support' for Ronald McDonald House Charities
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Area McDonald's restaurants are partnering with Coca-Cola to kick off their annual Sleeves for Support fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Last year, more than $240,000 was raised locally through these campaigns. New for 2022, the Sleeves for Support features an exclusive Ohio State...
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati SPCA takes in rescued beagles from Virginia
CINCINNATI — Beagle girl number one, let’s call her Uno for short, just recently arrived to SPCA Cincinnati. The energetic, four-legged friend loves running and flopping around. What You Need To Know. 4,000 beagle dogs were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. According to the DOJ, it...
dayton247now.com
Local family surprised by coyote in bathroom
TRENTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A local family received an unexpected surprise in their bathroom early Friday morning. The Trenton Police Department said it received a call just before 5:30 a.m. from a resident who had an animal in the first-floor bathroom of the house. When officers arrived, they found an adult coyote hiding behind the toilet.
Benefit ride planned to raise awareness for Hamilton 7-year-old with rare cancer
Rydder Ames was diagnosed with DMG, or diffuse midline glioma, a rare brain tumor mostly found in children.
dayton247now.com
Oregon District hosts "Taste of the Oregon" on September 17
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Saturday, September 17, from 12 to 6 p.m., Taste of the Oregon is back, where you can eat and drink your way through the Oregon District. The Taste of the Oregon includes snack portions from the district's eclectic kitchens, as well as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) where you can purchase to-go drinks from your favorite drink-serving establishments to enjoy while walking the pedestrian area.
Cincinnati: Starting Today You Can Get A Covid-19 Booster Shot
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
dayton247now.com
Local British businesses reactions to Queen Elizabeth ll death and legacy
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- When Queen Elizabeth II became Queen in February 1952, her life was changed forever. Liverpool-born Michael Morgan is the owner of Central Perc European Café in Oakwood. He said the news of the Queen's passing shocked him. “Very sad, I mean it’s something we grew...
