goldengatexpress.org
Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests
Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
Why I support detracked math in San Francisco public schools
Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should. I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math...
SFist
Historic Designation for Stonestown’s Old Movie Theater, Which Is Not Even Used Anymore, Could Alter Housing Plan
The now-shuttered Regal UA Stonestown Twin movie theater apparently has some claim to a historic designation, which could throw a monkey wrench into a proposed 2,900-unit housing development. The ongoing knock on San Francisco is that we’re not building any housing, which is not entirely true. There are a few...
oaklandside.org
Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group
The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in what’s thought to be the first case of a city giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but...
Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood
MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot. “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
Stroll on down to Solano Avenue: Music, clowns, food, kalimba, bubble machine
The rhythms of the Kalimba King, the tender mercies of pigeon adoption, Kenny the Clown and Nott the Hoople are just a few of the delights that await at the 46th Solano Avenue Stroll in Berkeley and Albany Sunday. One of the Bay Area’s oldest and largest street festivals, the...
Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose
Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
Tired of waiting, San Jose residents dig their own park
After two decades, one San Jose community is still waiting for a vacant lot covered in dried grass and weeds to be transformed into a promised park. A group of Alviso residents is working, without a permit, to improve a small portion of the plot of land, raising eyebrows in the community and at City Hall.
Press Banner
Former Columnist, Beloved Physician Remembered For Humor, Integrity
Celebrations of life are filled with good stories, laughter and tears, and the celebration for Dr. Terry Hollenbeck was no exception. On Aug. 31, friends and family, including Hollenbeck’s wife, Beth, their children and grandson, gathered to share their memories of Hollenbeck, who died on Aug. 2 at the age of 76.
smobserved.com
Sister of San Carlos Beheading Victim Karina Castro Launches Go Fund Me Page for her Kids
Geneva Castro, the sister of Karina Castro who was beheaded by ex-boyfriend Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta on Thursday, has launched a go fund me account in her memory. The goal is to raise $25,000 for her children. The account reads:. "27 year old Karina Castro was tragically beheaded on Thursday,...
Press Banner
Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer
Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
SFStation.com
50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'
The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
santaclaranews.org
Top Ethicist Says 49er Five’s Unethical Behavior Worst He’s Seen in Decades, Could Lead to Political Corruption
Dr. Tom Shanks worked with the City of Santa Clara from 1998 to 2015 to develop ethics programs for City Hall and our political campaigns. He was also a former executive director of Santa Clara University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics. He wrote an opinion piece in the Mercury...
Palo Alto High alum’s new book ‘The Silence that Binds Us’ sheds light on difficult topics
Bestselling author Joanna Ho’s young adult novel explores the impacts of suicide and racism on youth.
SFist
Salesforce Tower Trolled For Displaying 'Power Down' Message While Half the Building's Lights Were On
Were that many people still at work after dark inside Salesforce Tower on Tuesday night? Or was the building being a hypocrite while half its lights were on, telling us all to save power with a blaring message across its crown. "POWER DOWN," it said. Not a few San Franciscans...
losgatan.com
Ecstatic dance company back in-person with Los Gatos events
A boutique Bay Area “ecstatic dance” company is emerging from the pandemic with a series of in-person events in Los Gatos and the surrounding region. ALIXIR DANCE, an Oakland-based wellness brand focused on using free-form movement to build community, has set Tuesday nights at 7:30pm—beginning Oct. 4—as a place of weekly movement at the Los Gatos Masonic Hall at 131 E. Main St.
7x7.com
Burr House, a historic landmark built for SF's eighth mayor, asks $12.9 million
The last time San Francisco's famed Burr House was listed for sale, the 19th century residence—a one-of-a-kind blend of Italianate style with a Second French Empire mansard roof—had a contract in just one day. So you'll need to hop to it if you have any interest in buying...
kalw.org
A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws
According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
Comments / 4