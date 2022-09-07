ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

goldengatexpress.org

Students feel unsafe amid continued Christian protests

Born-again Christian activists took to the Quad around noon Wednesday to preach and argue with SF State students. They are just one of many extreme religious groups to frequent campus during the first weeks of the fall semester. The leader of the protest refused to give his name and referred...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why I support detracked math in San Francisco public schools

Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should. I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group

The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in what’s thought to be the first case of a city giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood

MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
MENLO PARK, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Look off the overpass on Water Street, and you’ll see tents lined up together. This is located in San Lorenzo Park in a place called The Benchlands. For people living here like Jared Norris, it’s not just a regular spot.  “It's… it's pretty lame, you know,” Norris said. “I think so. The post Benchlands encampment expected to be cleared out appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

Cambrian Park Plaza to be annexed into San Jose

Major redevelopment plans for the iconic Cambrian Park Plaza are moving closer to final approval. The San Jose City Council is expected to vote Tuesday to annex a nearly 20-acre parcel of Santa Clara County land that encompasses the plaza into the city. The procedural step will advance long-brewing plans to transform the sprawling 1950s-era shopping center, endemic to suburban car culture, into a walkable hub of housing, retail, hotel rooms and park space known as Cambrian Village.
SAN JOSE, CA
Press Banner

Former Columnist, Beloved Physician Remembered For Humor, Integrity

Celebrations of life are filled with good stories, laughter and tears, and the celebration for Dr. Terry Hollenbeck was no exception. On Aug. 31, friends and family, including Hollenbeck’s wife, Beth, their children and grandson, gathered to share their memories of Hollenbeck, who died on Aug. 2 at the age of 76.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
Press Banner

Court Upholds Termination of SVPD Officer

Earlier this summer the City of Scotts Valley notched a major victory in its legal battle against a cop that got kicked off its police force after the City said—among other things—he sexually harassed a junior female officer he supervised. Former Scotts Valley Police Department Sgt. David Ball...
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
SFStation.com

50th Mountain View Art & Wine Festival, 'A Festival Like No Other'

The Mountain View Art & Wine Festival is "A Festival Like No Other" and this year marks our spectacular 50th Anniversary Celebration, September 10-11, 2022!. An authentic and moveable feast for the senses. The cool, vibrant, multicultural Castro Street vibe. It's Silicon Valley's World-Class Art, Music & Food Festival, voted Best Festival by Metro readership for more than a decade.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
losgatan.com

Ecstatic dance company back in-person with Los Gatos events

A boutique Bay Area “ecstatic dance” company is emerging from the pandemic with a series of in-person events in Los Gatos and the surrounding region. ALIXIR DANCE, an Oakland-based wellness brand focused on using free-form movement to build community, has set Tuesday nights at 7:30pm—beginning Oct. 4—as a place of weekly movement at the Los Gatos Masonic Hall at 131 E. Main St.
LOS GATOS, CA
kalw.org

A San Jose mayoral candidate has allegedly violated labor laws

According to a recent report by San Jose Spotlight, Councilmember Matt Mahan has identified several employees as consultants in his mayoral campaign finance forms. This violates Assembly Bill 5, which was created in 2019 to limit the number of companies hiring employees as independent workers. The law was first created to target rideshare companies that have a history of sparing employee benefits and higher wages.
SAN JOSE, CA

