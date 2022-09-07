Read full article on original website
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
lakechelanmirror.com
Anglers: Keep a safe distance from dams
The orange line shows the area downstream of Rocky Reach Dam that’s off-limits to fishing and recreation. Courtesy Chelan County PUD.
kpq.com
BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School
Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
ifiberone.com
Woman and her rescuer recall harrowing ordeal on Mount Stuart in Chelan County this July
On the night of July 29, 2022, death was a real possibility for Avi Baehr of Spokane after she had lost her footing and fell down a portion of Mount Stuart's north face. Because it is solid granite and not volcanic, climbers say Mount Stuart requires technical climbing skills to summit even the easiest of approaches, according to the U.S. Army Air Ambulance Detachment (USAAAD) out of Yakima. USAAD was the party responsible for rescuing Baehr that night, according to a press release.
ncwlife.com
Firefighters battle stubborn haystack fires
Okanogan County firefighters spent about seven hours Saturday morning extinguishing stubborn haystack fires. Okanogan County Fire District 6 said they responded about 5:15 a.m. to a haystack fire in the Balky Hill area northeast of Twisp and found several haystacks fully involved with a larger stack about 80 feet away.
FOX 28 Spokane
Chelan area experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world
SPOKANE, Wash. – The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Spokane said that parts of central Washington experienced some of the worst air quality in the world on Thursday night. NWS said the poor air quality was noticeable in the Chelan, Wenatchee and Methow Valley areas. For a closer...
kpq.com
Intruder Shoots a Man in His Own Home Near Moses Lake
Grant County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a shooting north of Moses Lake, where a man was shot in his own home. Around noon on Friday, a man came in through the back door of a home on 1009 Vandenburg Loop, where the intruder shot the 31-year-old male occupant.
KXLY
Car crashes through guard rail, killing passenger in Okanogan
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash.– A person was killed Thursday night when a car drove through a guardrail near Okanogan. Around 11:30 p.m, a man drove through the guardrail, sending the car rolling down the embankment. A passenger was then thrown out. The car stopped rolling, landing on the driver’s side....
ifiberone.com
Man dies in rollover crash Thursday night on SR 155 near Omak
OMAK — A 54-year-old man died in a rollover crash late Thursday night on state Route 155 east of Omak. A 2011 GMC Canyon pickup truck was heading south on SR 155 at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the road to the right and through the guardrail, according to the Washington State Patrol.
ncwlife.com
Omak man killed in rollover crash
A 54-year-old Omak man was killed late Thursday night after a pickup rolled down an embankment off Highway 155 about 12 miles south of Omak. The Washington State Patrol said Zacherle was one of two people in a 2011 GMC Canyon pickup that was southbound on the highway about 11:15 p.m. at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail and rolled.
ifiberone.com
Former chief deputies file lawsuit against Grant County Sheriff's Office alleging 'retaliatory conduct'
EPHRATA — Two former Grant County Sheriff’s Office chief deputies who resigned over the handling of an internal investigation have filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office, former Sheriff Tom Jones, former Chief Deputy Ken Jones and current Sheriff and former Undersheriff Ryan Rectenwald...
ncwlife.com
Guilty plea from alleged leader in gang-related ambush
WATERVILLE — The alleged leader of a gang-related ambush in East Wenatchee last year was sentenced Thursday to three and a half years in prison. Jorge Reyes, 26, of Wenatchee pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault in the June 5, 2021 shooting near Ninth and Baker streets, which left one man wounded. The plea agreement in Douglas County Superior Court allowed Reyes to avoid charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault.
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers
GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
