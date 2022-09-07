Read full article on original website
Related
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of impersonating parent at Greene Co. school
XENIA — A competency hearing has been ordered for the man police say impersonated a parent at a Greene County school, with the intent to kidnap a child. Reid Duran, 35, of Fairborn, was ordered to have a competency evaluation Thursday, according to online court records. Court records showed...
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage
DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home has been indicted on murder charges. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police concerned about influx of kids involved in violent gun crimes
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police said the city is experiencing an alarming influx of kids involved in violent gun crimes. Dayton Police Major Brian Johns explained that, as of the end of August, there were 1,000 juvenile arrests this year, which is double the city's pre-pandemic levels. Johns added that as of the end of August, 67 children were charged with gun crimes in 2022, which is almost double what they typically see.
sciotopost.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust
Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
Dayton man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts
On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
Detectives receive over 25 tips from public to help identify ‘Peeping Tom’ suspect
BUTLER COUNTY — A man was arrested after peering into windows in Liberty Township, according to the Butler County Sherriff’s office. Kevin Michael Ayers was arrested on one count of Criminal Trespassing, Sheriff Richard K. Jones said. Ayers is a registered sex offender with previous convictions of voyeurism,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Westwood community meets to create neighborhood safety plan
Around two dozen Westwood neighbors, leaders and business owners met at the Dayton Metro Library on Abbey Avenue to voice their concerns.
Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office seize ‘substantial’ amount of marijuana after raiding Sidney home
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug bust after receiving information from concerned citizens back in August. Last month the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information about possible drug activity on the 1100 block of Fairmont Drive in Sidney. After a search warrant was...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two-day manhunt ends in Fayette Co. with the suspect’s arrest
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who led law enforcement in Fayette County on a two-day manhunt has been captured by U.S. Marshals. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, what started as a series of crimes eventually ended with the suspect behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office said the...
dayton247now.com
Detective Ritchie Davidson is a Hometown Hero
(WKEF) - The Dayton Police have taken the time to recognize a long serving detective on the force. Adam Aaro shares why he is today's Hometown Hero.
Dayton woman sentenced to prison for overdose death of Riverside man
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A Dayton woman has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of a Riverside man. Whitney Taylor McCormick, 32, was sentenced to at least eight years in prison after being convicted on charges related to the overdose death of Clinton M. Williams, 39, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
dayton247now.com
Dayton Fire Department graduated 14 new firefighters on Thursday evening
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 8, 2022, the Dayton Fire Department held a formal graduation ceremony for 14 new firefighters. The ceremony took place at the Dayton Masonic Center downtown, at 525 W. Riverview Ave. at 6 p.m. The Fire Recruit Class 2022-A has graduated after completing a rigorous...
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Comments / 0