ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Grand Jury indicts man on murder of Dayton man found in detached garage

DAYTON — A man accused of killing a man and hiding his body in the garage of a Dayton home has been indicted on murder charges. Jeremy Van Voorhis, 47, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on two counts of murder and felonious assault, as well as a single county of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police concerned about influx of kids involved in violent gun crimes

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police said the city is experiencing an alarming influx of kids involved in violent gun crimes. Dayton Police Major Brian Johns explained that, as of the end of August, there were 1,000 juvenile arrests this year, which is double the city's pre-pandemic levels. Johns added that as of the end of August, 67 children were charged with gun crimes in 2022, which is almost double what they typically see.
DAYTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust

Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
TROTWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team
wnewsj.com

Wilmington Police Department officer allegedly assaulted on city’s north end

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 40-year-old man...
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two-day manhunt ends in Fayette Co. with the suspect’s arrest

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A man who led law enforcement in Fayette County on a two-day manhunt has been captured by U.S. Marshals. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, what started as a series of crimes eventually ended with the suspect behind bars. The Sheriff’s Office said the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Fire Department graduated 14 new firefighters on Thursday evening

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On September 8, 2022, the Dayton Fire Department held a formal graduation ceremony for 14 new firefighters. The ceremony took place at the Dayton Masonic Center downtown, at 525 W. Riverview Ave. at 6 p.m. The Fire Recruit Class 2022-A has graduated after completing a rigorous...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy