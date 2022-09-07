Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Select Arizona families receive free pool fences in joint effort to promote water safetyJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
True Food Will Launch New $100M BrandBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
CBS Sports
Bishop Gorman vs. Hamilton score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
Last season ended in disappointment for Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), after a surprising state semifinal playoff loss to Saguaro. Part of why Hamilton was such a favorite to win an Open Division championship in 2021 was its win earlier in the season against Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The nationally-ranked teams meet again in Las Vegas on Friday, as the No. 7 Gaels try to get revenge for last year, and the No. 43 Huskies look to build off of an impressive season-opening victory.
12news.com
These 3 ASU football players reunite in Tempe after growing up in the same California city
TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State football already picked up its first win of the season with a 40-3 trouncing of the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. Leading up to Week 1, there was a lot of conversation about the 43 newcomers on ASU’s roster and how the team could build chemistry.
12news.com
Stickers on helmet of some Campo Verde football players are much more than meets the eye
GILBERT, Ariz. — “It’s not just a sticker on the helmet,” senior safety Nate Gomez said. “There’s a meaning behind it.”. If you look close enough, you might spot large lambda symbols on the back of some football helmets on the Campo Verde football team. But the meaning behind the symbol is much more than aesthetics.
East Valley Tribune
Dobson struggles through the storm in loss to Westwood
With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
East Valley Tribune
Westwood brings the thunder to Mesa in win
On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium
It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
phoenixmag.com
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September
The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
AZFamily
Griner’s ‘Heart & Sole’ shoe drive collects 3,200 pairs for Phoenix-area kids
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A summer-long effort to hand out shoes, hygiene kits, water, and other necessities to people in need paid off, with BG’s Heart and Sole Shoe Drive collecting more than 3,200 pairs of shoes and more than $25,000 for the Phoenix Rescue Mission. WNBA superstar Brittney...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
AZFamily
Lockdown lifted at Central High School in Phoenix after shooting scare
How even a shooting scare can impact a teen's mental health. Rumors of a shooting at Phoenix's Central High School were unfounded but the lockdown can negatively impact a child's mental health. Retired air traffic controllers in Phoenix area recall 9/11. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A few retired air...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
This Is The Richest School District In Arizona
This school district is the richest in the state.
Henhouse Cafe is Bringing Chicken Fried Breakfast Faves to Tempe
The family-owned restaurant will open its fourth location this fall.
Phoenix New Times
Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
KTAR.com
Desert Ridge Marketplace announces fall entertainment schedule
PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace announced its fall lineup of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for visitors. The north Phoenix shopping center hosts hundreds of family-friendly events, art festivals, live music and fitness classes each year. Here is the list of the events taking place this fall:. Fine Art...
AZFamily
Woman seriously hurt after being hit by car that sped off in central Phoenix
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre found out about the death of Queen Elizabeth during the White House press briefing. Even into her 90s, Queen Elizabeth II kept up her Royal duties. CBS News's Ian Lee looks back at her life. Former Arizona Cardinal Drew Stanton helps launch state initiative...
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
