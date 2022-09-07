ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop Gorman vs. Hamilton score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps

Last season ended in disappointment for Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.), after a surprising state semifinal playoff loss to Saguaro. Part of why Hamilton was such a favorite to win an Open Division championship in 2021 was its win earlier in the season against Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas). The nationally-ranked teams meet again in Las Vegas on Friday, as the No. 7 Gaels try to get revenge for last year, and the No. 43 Huskies look to build off of an impressive season-opening victory.
Dobson struggles through the storm in loss to Westwood

With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9. This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
Westwood brings the thunder to Mesa in win

On September 9, a game between the Westwood Warriors and Dobson Mustangs, originally planned to start at 7 p.m., was delayed twice before its conclusion. Although the weather was not great, the Warriors certainly were, winning the game 29-6 led by their defense racking up five interceptions. Approximately 19 minutes before game time, both teams were going through their normal pregame rituals, when the PA announcer declared that there would be a 30- minute lightning delay.
These 5 Restaurants Are Walking Distance From State Farm Stadium

It's the moment Arizona's football fans have been waiting for. On Sunday, September 11, the Arizona Cardinals will play the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Those attending the game in person might want to grab a bite or a cold beer before kickoff at 1:25 p.m.,...
The Arizona State Fair Returns This September

The days are getting shorter and the temperatures are slowly making their way back down to sane levels, so you know what that means: It’s time for the Arizona State Fair! The Valley’s harbinger of fall is back this year with more fun food, live music and adventurous activities than ever before. From rodeos and monster trucks to trapeze acts and hypnotists, there’s something to captivate everyone in your family or friend group. On the food side, don’t miss over-the-top specialties like Cap’n Crunch fried chicken sandwiches and Hot Cheetos pizza. September 23-October 30, Thursdays-Sundays. Check online for ticket prices and specials. 1826 W. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, 602-252-6771, azstatefair.com.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America

Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
Lockdown lifted at Central High School in Phoenix after shooting scare

How even a shooting scare can impact a teen's mental health. Rumors of a shooting at Phoenix's Central High School were unfounded but the lockdown can negatively impact a child's mental health. Retired air traffic controllers in Phoenix area recall 9/11. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A few retired air...
Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
Desert Ridge Marketplace announces fall entertainment schedule

PHOENIX — Desert Ridge Marketplace announced its fall lineup of shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for visitors. The north Phoenix shopping center hosts hundreds of family-friendly events, art festivals, live music and fitness classes each year. Here is the list of the events taking place this fall:. Fine Art...
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs

Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
