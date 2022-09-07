Read full article on original website
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
dsmmagazine.com
Local Love: David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen
David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen were married last February at Jasper Winery. Even though it was one of the coldest nights of the winter, the Des Moines couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends. “There’s nothing quite like having your dream wedding almost in your own backyard. Jasper Winery as a venue captured the essence of who we are as a couple—simply elegant with a twist of something eclectic,” Daphne says. “Our ceremony and reception felt like a dream, unfolding in the most enchanting, romantic shake of a snow globe.”
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowIowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones' new offense, especially ...
Pumpkins, apples and hayrides: Your guide for fall fun in the Des Moines metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — As nights grow longer and colder, it's only natural that central Iowans are looking for places to celebrate autumn and all the frightening family fun that comes with it. Here are a list of events happening throughout the season in and around Des Moines for...
Iowa State Daily
Kardemimmit to hit the Stephens Auditorium Stage
Kardemimmit, a Finnish musical band, is set to perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, at Stephens Auditorium. They are an all-female group of four women, and their band name comes from the Finnish word “mimmit,” representing girls who are bold in nature. The group writes and performs their...
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: CyHawk trophy comes back to Ames
Throughout the week, all the talk has been about the annual CyHawk series. In the 69th meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State traveled the 128 miles to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. It was Iowa State’s first appearance at Kinnick since 2018. With multiple...
Iowa State Daily
Hilton crowd helps Iowa State secure CyHawk win
Fans from across the state streamed into Hilton Coliseum to watch Iowa State face Iowa in an intense Friday night CyHawk match. The Cyclones had already taken down Drake earlier in the week and aimed to beat an in-state rival for a second straight home victory. “Let’s go state” echoed...
Iowa State Daily
Cyclone men’s golf right back to work for Gopher Invitational
The Iowa State men’s golf travels up north to the University of Minnesota for the Gopher Invitational from Sept. 11-12. The Cyclones coming off an 11th place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana, look to make improvements from last week. Sophomore Luke Gutschewski led the...
New Book Looks At Iowa Ties To The Sunken Titanic
(Lake City, IA) — An author from Lake City is publishing a book later this year on Iowa’s connection to the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. Darcy Maulsby says she first became fascinated with the story of the doomed ship when it was discovered in the mid-1980’s at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean. In recent years, she heard another author give a lecture that included the mention of some Swedish immigrants who were onboard and headed for Iowa — who survived the disaster. After further research, she says she found out that there were about 20 people with ties in one form or another to Iowa and the Titanic. Her upcoming book, “Iowa’s Lost History from the Titanic,” will focus on Iowa’s many connections to the luxury liner from all over the state.
hometownpressia.com
Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple
A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
dsmmagazine.com
Get a Taste of Vietnamese Cuisine
Alex Duong at All Pho You. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Alex Duong has quite a bit on his plate these days. He not only works as marketing manager with NCMIC Insurance in Clive but is also on the board of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and serves on the Iowa Asian Alliance’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee. Plus, he has four pups, all rescues. Despite all the commitments, Duong still finds plenty of time to fill his plate with local Vietnamese and other Asian flavors.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: Iowa State earns another home victory against Wright State
After a high-energy win over Iowa Friday night, Iowa State parlayed its CyHawk success with another home victory Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones took down Wright State in four sets, maintaining control throughout the match. The win secured a sweep for Iowa State in its home event, keeping the Cyclones undefeated in Hilton Coliseum.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
northwoodsleague.com
Saturday’s Football Gamewatch Cancelled
Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s annual Iowa/Iowa State football watch party at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium has been cancelled. The Bucks encourage you to watch the game at one of our fine eating & drinking establishment sponsors: https://northwoodsleague.com/waterloo-bucks/community/where-to-eat-and-drink/
theperrynews.com
Adam Infante appointed Dallas County Sheriff
ADEL, Iowa — Dallas County First Chief Deputy Sheriff Adam Infante was appointed to the position of Dallas County Sheriff Thursday at a special meeting of the Dallas County Supervisors. Infante was sworn in at the Dallas County Courthouse by Dallas County Attorney Chuck Sinnard before a large group...
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
