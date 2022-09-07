Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Casey's General Stores (CASY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Casey's General Stores (CASY 0.56%) Q1 2023 Earnings...
Motley Fool
Copart (CPRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Copart (CPRT -0.72%) Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Copart, Inc. fourth quarter fiscal 2022 earnings call. Just a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. For opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Gavin Renfrew, vice president of global accounting of Copart, Inc. Please go...
Motley Fool
Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (BBCP 4.45%) Q3 2022...
Motley Fool
Limoneira (LMNR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Limoneira (LMNR 10.78%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
Motley Fool
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU 1.88%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
Motley Fool
Zscaler (ZS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Zscaler (ZS 21.54%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call. Sep...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Motley Fool
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
FuelCell Energy (FCEL 11.29%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September
Visa is a tremendous growth stock poised to benefit from the growing use of alternative payment methods. Population growth and unmatched brand power bode well for Coca-Cola. Both stocks appear to be priced at sensible valuations for their quality and growth potential.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
Motley Fool
Mastercraft Boat Hldgs Inc
I have no idea if my timing is correct on this one, but there are so many things that point to its favor, I'm not sure how much I care. This has passed my double screen test and is definitely one I will be eyeing for a real life investment. It's pulled back considerably from its 2018 highs and is looking very affordable right now. I am estimating 2019 EBITDA to be somewhere in the range of $80-85MM, which means this is trading at about 5 times its 2019 EBITDA (this is using my estimates - not historical figures). The firm also generates somewhere close to $50MM in free cash flow and does not have a large debt burden. The only thing I see missing from this one is a small dividend but I expect that will be coming within the next 12 months once they have proven they can maintain solid cash flow and earnings performance. I estimate earnings over the next 4 quarters to be a whopping $3 a share. That means it sports a forward P/E of somewhere close to 7. From most every metric I use, this firm looks super cheap. I think the chart might be turning around at this $20 as it seems to have found some near term support.
Motley Fool
Which of These 2 Small-Cap Airline Stocks Is a Better Buy?
Sun Country provides passenger, charter, and cargo services -- diversifying its income streams. Allegiant Travel has broadened its horizons, branching into the resort business as early as next year. One of these airline stocks outshines the other, making it a better buy-and-hold opportunity.
Motley Fool
Bear Market Jitters? 1 Growth Stock to Buy, and 1 to Avoid.
The semiconductor sector is expected to rapidly expand between now and 2030, and that makes Cohu stock a smart buy. Robinhood's business is shrinking, and its stock is unlikely to give investors the returns they want -- especially in this bear market.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Are Crushing It This Year
Axsome's stock has seen the biggest surge, up more than 65% this year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals' growth has been driven by its lead cystic fibrosis drug. Neurocrine Biosciences has seen big growth from movement disorder therapy Ingrezza.
Motley Fool
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy Now?
DocuSign's latest quarterly numbers beat analysts' estimates. Its fiscal third quarter and full-year guidance also met the Wall Street consensus. However, growth is still decelerating, net retention rates are sliding, and the stock isn't that cheap relative to its cloud-based peers.
Motley Fool
Is This Beaten-Down Stock a Buy in a Post-Pandemic World?
The large, potential market size for telehealth services is difficult to ignore. However, Teladoc's business has lacked visibility in recent quarters. If it can find a viable path, the stock could be attractive for long-term investors.
Motley Fool
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy in September
MercadoLibre continues to put up strong growth even as its American counterparts have faded. GXO Logistics offers an overlooked way to get exposure to e-commerce. Farfetch stock looks well positioned to soar in a recovery.
Motley Fool
Is Costco Today's Top Stock?
The retailer's membership model and pricing power are keys to its consistency. Its low prices are also more appealing than ever in an inflationary environment. However, Costco's stock valuation is above historical levels at the moment.
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
