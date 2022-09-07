Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis Promises to Keep Florida Free if ReelectedToni KorazaFlorida State
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa WomanBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
McDonald's in Tampa Brings Back an Item From the 80sBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
A Florida Man Is Going to Court To Fight a $116 Ticket Received for Using an Umbrella on an Exclusive BeachToby HazlewoodPinellas County, FL
Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot
Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
Tampa police search for man caught on camera burglarizing liquor store
The Tampa Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a liquor store early Saturday morning.
Tampa Man Who Worked In St. Pete-Clearwater Airport, Arrested Videoing Girls In The Bathroom
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested a Tampa man for 2 counts of Video Voyeurism. Detectives began an investigation on June 30, 2022, after two separate victims reported that they noticed a cellular phone being held under the
Police in Florida arrest 160 in seven-day human trafficking sting operation
A Disney employee, two teachers, and two law enforcement officers were among the 160 arrested in a recent seven-day human trafficking sting operation in Florida.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Reward increased for information on Florida man wanted in Capitol attack
The FBI Tampa Field Office has doubled the reward for information leading to the arrest of a Florida man wanted in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
Tampa brothers busted for street racing each other, deputies say
Two Tampa teens were busted for racing at highway speeds down a street in Pinellas County, according to authorities.
Worker arrested after recording 2 people, including child, in Pinellas County airport bathroom, deputies say
A Tampa man was arrested after deputies said he recorded two people, including a child, in a bathroom at the St. Petersburg/Clearwater International Airport.
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
Florida Missing Child Alert cancelled for 15-year-old girl
A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was cancelled for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Bowling Green, Florida.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
‘Cheating scandal’: Teachers at Florida school busted for rigging exams, pocketing cash bonuses
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced news of a "cheating scandal" Friday that had likely cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and put the success of roughly a thousand students in Pasco County in doubt.
Largo man arrested for intentionally running over duck, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday after police say he cruelly killed a duck with his vehicle.
Fight between Spring Hill Subway customers ends with man in critical condition, deputies say
A brawl that started at a Subway in Spring Hill Thursday ended with a man in critical condition and another behind bars, authorities said.
Tampa couple left without power for 1 week
Emilio Urrutia Jr. and Saisha Jerome have been living with little to no power for a week because their main panel box keeps tripping.
Former Largo police officer dies in motorcycle crash in Wyoming
A former Largo police officer died in a motorcycle crash, the Largo Police Department said.
Big Alligator Strapped To Car On I-95 Spotted By Tampa Woman
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: cltampa and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Car bursts into flames after crash on Selmon Expressway in Tampa
The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fiery crash early Saturday morning near downtown Tampa.
Couple brought 2-year-old to drug deal, Polk County sheriff says
A couple was arrested after bringing a 2-year-old to a drug deal, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
