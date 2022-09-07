ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Tampa Man Posts Bail, Get Rearrested In Jail Parking Lot

Tampa Bay, home of Super Bowl Champs, Stanley Cup Champs, and home of getting arrested for dumb s**t! A 32-year-old man was arrested for a DUI after a fender bender on Ulmerton Road and 66th Street. He posted a $500 bail a few hours later and was able to leave Pinellas County Jail. Well he didn’t get very far. Because according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, he broke into three sheriff’s office vehicles in the parking lot!
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida City, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Census#Murder#Fbi
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton PD: Stolen truck had sentimental value to victim

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are hoping someone will recognize a stolen truck that they sad had sentimental value for its owner. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Florida license plate SNR3Q,...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy