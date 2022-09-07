Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Nature.com
SARS-CoV-2 vaccination induces mucosal antibody responses in previously infected individuals
Immune responses at the respiratory mucosal interface are critical to prevent respiratory infections but it is unclear to what extent antigen specific mucosal secretory IgA (SIgA) antibodies are induced by mRNA vaccination in humans. Here we analyze paired serum and saliva samples from patients with and without prior coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at multiple time points pre and post severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) mRNA vaccination. Our results suggest mucosal SIgA responses induced by mRNA vaccination are impacted by pre-existing immunity. Indeed, vaccination induced a minimal mucosal SIgA response in individuals without pre-exposure to SARS-CoV-2 while SIgA induction after vaccination was more efficient in patients with a history of COVID-19.
Nature.com
Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation
Monocyte-derived macrophages (MÏ†s) are crucial regulators during muscularis inflammation. However, it is unclear which micro-environmental factors are responsible for monocyte recruitment and anti-inflammatory MÏ† differentiation in this paradigm. Here, we investigate MÏ† heterogeneity at different stages of muscularis inflammation and determine how environmental cues can attract and activate tissue-protective MÏ†s. Results showed that muscularis inflammation induced marked alterations in mononuclear phagocyte populations associated with a rapid infiltration of Ly6c+ monocytes that locally acquired unique transcriptional states. Trajectory inference analysis revealed two main pro-resolving MÏ† subpopulations during the resolution of muscularis inflammation, i.e. Cd206+ MhcIIhi and Timp2+ MhcIIlo MÏ†s. Interestingly, we found that damage to the micro-environment upon muscularis inflammation resulted in EGC activation, which in turn stimulated monocyte infiltration and theÂ consequent differentiation in anti-inflammatory CD206+ MÏ†s via CCL2 and CSF1, respectively. In addition, CSF1-CSF1R signaling was shown to be essential for the differentiation of monocytes into CD206+ MÏ†s and EGC proliferation during muscularis inflammation. Our study provides a comprehensive insight into pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation and their regulators during muscularis inflammation. We deepened our understanding in the interaction between EGCs and MÏ†s, thereby highlighting pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of intestinal inflammation.
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Camrelizumab Plus Rivoceranib: A New First-Line Option for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Phase 3 data support camrelizumab plus rivoceranib as a new first-line treatment option for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), according to researchers. Camrelizumab plus rivoceranib improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), when compared with sorafenib, in a phase 3 trial of patients with uHCC. This is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Long-term memory CD8 T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who received the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
Long-term memory T cells have not been well analyzed in individuals vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine although analysis of these T cells is necessary to evaluate vaccine efficacy. Here, investigate HLA-A*24:02-restricted CD8+ T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2-derived spike (S) epitopes in individuals immunized with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. T cells specific for the S-QI9 and S-NF9 immunodominant epitopes have higher ability to recognize epitopes than other epitope-specific T cell populations. This higher recognition of S-QI9-specific T cells is due to the high stability of the S-QI9 peptide for HLA-A*24:02, whereas that of S-NF9-specific T cells results from the high affinity of T cell receptor. T cells specific for S-QI9 and S-NF9 are detectable >30 weeks after the second vaccination, indicating that the vaccine induces long-term memory T cells specific for these epitopes. Because the S-QI9 epitope is highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 variants, S-QI9-specific T cells may help prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
targetedonc.com
Updated Results Support Efficacy of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancer
New results from the DESTINY-Gastric02 study include responses, progression-free survival, and overall survival data for patients receiving trastuzumab deruxtecan for with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Results from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 study (NCT04014075) confirmed that fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) had a clinical benefit and...
Nature.com
Tumor-derived exosomes deliver the tumor suppressor miR-3591-3p to induce M2 macrophage polarization and promote glioma progression
Exosomes can selectively secrete harmful metabolic substances from cells to maintain cellular homeostasis, and complex crosstalk occurs between exosomes and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in the glioma immune microenvironment. However, the precise mechanisms by which these exosome-encapsulated cargos create an immunosuppressive microenvironment remain unclear. Herein, we investigated the effect of glioma-derived exosomes (GDEs) on macrophage polarization and glioma progression. We performed sequencing analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and tumor tissues from glioma patients to identify functional microRNAs (miRNAs). High levels of miR-3591-3p were found in CSF and GDEs but not in normal brain tissue or glial cells. Functionally, GDEs and miR-3591-3p significantly induced M2 macrophage polarization and increased the secretion of IL10 and TGFÎ²1, which in turn promoted glioma invasion and migration. Moreover, miR-3591-3p overexpression in glioma cell lines resulted in G2/M arrest and markedly increased apoptosis. Mechanistically, miR-3591-3p can directly target CBLB and MAPK1 in macrophages and glioma cells, respectively, and further activate the JAK2/PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK2/STAT3, and MAPK signaling pathways. In vivo experiments confirmed that macrophages lentivirally transduced with miR-3591-3p can significantly promote glioma progression. Thus, our study demonstrates that tumor-suppressive miR-3591-3p in glioma cells can be secreted via exosomes and target TAMs to induce the formation of an immunosuppressive microenvironment. Collectively, these findings provide new insights into the role of glioma exosomal miRNAs in mediating the establishment of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and show that miR-3591-3p may be a valuable biomarker and that blocking the encapsulation of miR-3591-3p into exosomes may become a novel immunotherapeutic strategy for glioma.
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Added to Bevacizumab Maintenance Therapy After First-Line SOC Improves OS in Advanced HRD+ Ovarian Cancer
Adding olaparib to bevacizumab maintenance therapy following treatment with first-line standard-of-care treatment revealed am improvement in overall survival in advanced ovarian cancer and homologous recombination deficiency. Olaparib (Lynparza) added to bevacizumab (Avastin) maintenance therapy and following treatment with the first-line standard-of-care led to a clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
targetedonc.com
CLDN6 CAR T-Cell Therapy Elicits Clinical Activity in Relapsed/Refractory Advanced Solid Tumors
The investigational carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01 displayed clinical activity in combination with a CLDN6-encoding mRNA vaccine in patients with CLDN6-positive relapsed/refractory advanced solid tumors. Clinical activity was displayed with the investigational carcinoembryonic antigen claudin 6 (CLDN6)–directed CAR T-cell therapy BNT211-01, both as monotherapy and in...
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
Nature.com
Untargeted ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry metabolomic profiling of blood serum in bladder cancer
Bladder cancer (BC) is a common urological cancer of high mortality and recurrence rates. Currently, cystoscopy is performed as standard examination for the diagnosis and subsequent monitoring for recurrence of the patients. Frequent expensive and invasive procedures may deterrent patients from regular follow-up screening, therefore it is important to look for new non-invasive methods to aid in the detection of recurrent and/or primary BC. In this study, ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry was employed for non-targeted metabolomic profiling of 200 human serum samples to identify biochemical signatures that differentiate BC from non-cancer controls (NCs). Univariate and multivariate statistical analyses with external validation revealed twenty-seven metabolites that differentiate between BC patients from NCs. Abundances of these metabolites displayed statistically significant differences in two independent training and validation sets. Twenty-three serum metabolites were also found to be distinguishing between low- and high-grade of BC patients and controls. Thirty-seven serum metabolites were found to differentiate between different stages of BC. The results suggest that measurement of serum metabolites may provide more facile and less invasive diagnostic methodology for detection of bladder cancer and recurrent disease management.
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
cgtlive.com
PD1 Knockout CAR T-Cell Therapy Well-Tolerated, Yields Durable Response in DLBCL
A phase 2 trial evaluated the therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, B-acute lymphocytic leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. shRNA-mediated PD1 gene knock-down anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy had an acceptable safety profile with some signs of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from...
pharmacytimes.com
Sunvozertinib Meets Primary Endpoint in First Pivotal Study in Platinum-Pretreated NSCLC With EGFR Mutations
Sunvozertinib is an oral, potent EGFR exon20ins inhibitor with wild-type EGFR selectivity. New topline results from the first pivotal study of sunvozertinib (DZD9008, Dizal) have found that the treatment met the primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (cORR) in patients with platinum-pretreated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with EGFR exon 20 insertion (exon20ins) mutations.1.
targetedonc.com
Camrelizumab/Rivoceranib Improves PFS, OS Vs Sorafenib for Unresectable HCC
Findings presented at ESMO 2022 show the survival benefits of camrelizumab plus rivoceranib in patients with unresectable HCC. The combination use of the PD-1 inhibitor camrelizumab and the VEGFR2 TKI rivoceranib significantly improved both progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to findings from a phase 3 study (NCT03764293) presented at the ESMO Congress 2022.1.
nejm.org
Efficacy of Antiviral Agents against the Omicron Subvariant BA.2.75
Five sublineages of the B.1.1.529 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) — BA.1, BA.2, BA.3, BA.4, and BA.5 — are recognized, and BA.5 is currently the predominant variant circulating globally.1 In India and Nepal, however, the prevalence of a subvariant of BA.2 (designated BA.2.75) is increasing rapidly and is now becoming dominant in Nepal.2 Moreover, BA.2.75 has been detected in at least 25 other countries, including the United States, Singapore, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia; as such, it has spread across multiple continents.2-4 The World Health Organization designated BA.2.75 as a “variant of concern lineage under monitoring.”
Nature.com
Total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio is associated with metabolic syndrome in a very elderly Chinese population
Metabolic syndromeÂ (MetS) is currently a major public health challenge in young, middle aged and elderly population worldwide, but it is still not clear in very elderly population. This study was to investigate the potential association between total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio (THR) and MetS in a very elderly population in Chengdu. Totally, 1056 very elderly (aged"‰â‰¥"‰80Â years) in Chengdu community were enrolled in this study. Geographic characteristics of participants were collected and laboratory measurement was performed. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) was defined according to the Chinese and the international diabetes federation (IDF) criteria, respectively. Logistic analysis was used to investigate the potential association between the THR and MetS. Receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) analysis was used to evaluate the efficiency of THR in MetS predicting. Finally, 1038 participants were included in statistical analysis. The mean age was 83.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years and 52.6% participants were men and 21.6% suffered from MetS. Participants with MetS had relatively higher waist circumference, body weight, blood pressure, fast plasma glucose level, non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol level and THR. The logistic analysis revealed that the THR was associated with MetS according to both the Chinese (odds ratio (OR): 3.053, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.464"“3.782, P"‰<"‰0.001) and the IDF criteria (OR: 2.458, 95% CI 2.016"“2.995, P"‰<"‰0.001). ROC analysis found that the area under curve of the THR was 0.800 (95% CI 0.749"“0.852, P"‰<"‰0.001) and 0.727 (95% CI 0.669"“0.786, P"‰<"‰0.001) for predicting MetS according to the Chinese and the IDF criteria, respectively. The THR is associated with MetS in this community very elderly population in Chengdu.
Nature.com
The interferon-Î³ receptor pathway: a new way to regulate CAR T cell-solid tumor cell adhesion
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 315 (2022) Cite this article. A recent study published in Nature by the Maus group represents a great discovery that the IFNÎ³R pathway in solid tumors affected interactions with CAR T cells by affecting cell-binding duration and avidity.1.
Nature.com
3D microfluidics-assisted modeling of glucose transport in placental malaria
The human placenta is a critical organ, mediating the exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste products between fetus and mother. Placental malaria (PM) resulted from Plasmodium falciparum infections causes up to 200 thousand newborn deaths annually, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10 thousand mother deaths. In this work, a placenta-on-a-chip model is developed to mimic the nutrient exchange between the fetus and mother under the influence of PM. In this model, trophoblasts cells (facing infected or uninfected blood simulating maternal blood and termed "trophoblast side") and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (facing uninfected blood simulating fetal blood and termed "endothelial" side) are cultured on the opposite sides of an extracellular matrix gel in a compartmental microfluidic system, forming a physiological barrier between the co-flow tubular structure to mimic a simplified maternal"“fetal interface in placental villi. The influences of infected erythrocytes (IEs) sequestration through cytoadhesion to chondroitin sulfate A (CSA) expressed on the surface of trophoblast cells, a critical feature of PM, on glucose transfer efficiency across the placental barrier was studied. To create glucose gradients across the barrier, uninfected erythrocyte or IE suspension with a higher glucose concentration was introduced into the "trophoblast side" and a culture medium with lower glucose concentration was introduced into the "endothelial side". The glucose levels in the endothelial channel in response to CSA-adherent erythrocytes infected with CS2 line of parasites in trophoblast channel under flow conditions was monitored. Uninfected erythrocytes served as a negative control. The results demonstrated that CSA-binding IEs added resistance to the simulated placental barrier for glucose perfusion and decreased the glucose transfer across this barrier. The results of this study can be used for better understanding of PM pathology and development of models useful in studying potential treatment of PM.
Comments / 0