Early Molecular Events Mediating Loss of Aquaporin-2 during Ureteral Obstruction in Rats

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
The neurovascular unit and systemic biology in stroke - implications for translation and treatment
Ischaemic stroke is a leading cause of disability and death for which no acute treatments exist beyond recanalization. The development of novel therapies has been repeatedly hindered by translational failures that have changed the way we think about tissue damage after stroke. What was initially a neuron-centric view has been replaced with the concept of the neurovascular unit (NVU), which encompasses neuronal, glial and vascular compartments, and the biphasic nature of neural"“glial"“vascular signalling. However, it is now clear that the brain is not the private niche it was traditionally thought to be and that the NVU interacts bidirectionally with systemic biology, such as systemic metabolism, the peripheral immune system and the gut microbiota. Furthermore, these interactions are profoundly modified by internal and external factors, such as ageing, temperature and day"“night cycles. In this Review, we propose an extension of the concept of the NVU to include its dynamic interactions with systemic biology. We anticipate that this integrated view will lead to the identification of novel mechanisms of stroke pathophysiology, potentially explain previous translational failures, and improve stroke care by identifying new biomarkers of and treatment targets in stroke.
Nature.com
Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation
Monocyte-derived macrophages (MÏ†s) are crucial regulators during muscularis inflammation. However, it is unclear which micro-environmental factors are responsible for monocyte recruitment and anti-inflammatory MÏ† differentiation in this paradigm. Here, we investigate MÏ† heterogeneity at different stages of muscularis inflammation and determine how environmental cues can attract and activate tissue-protective MÏ†s. Results showed that muscularis inflammation induced marked alterations in mononuclear phagocyte populations associated with a rapid infiltration of Ly6c+ monocytes that locally acquired unique transcriptional states. Trajectory inference analysis revealed two main pro-resolving MÏ† subpopulations during the resolution of muscularis inflammation, i.e. Cd206+ MhcIIhi and Timp2+ MhcIIlo MÏ†s. Interestingly, we found that damage to the micro-environment upon muscularis inflammation resulted in EGC activation, which in turn stimulated monocyte infiltration and theÂ consequent differentiation in anti-inflammatory CD206+ MÏ†s via CCL2 and CSF1, respectively. In addition, CSF1-CSF1R signaling was shown to be essential for the differentiation of monocytes into CD206+ MÏ†s and EGC proliferation during muscularis inflammation. Our study provides a comprehensive insight into pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation and their regulators during muscularis inflammation. We deepened our understanding in the interaction between EGCs and MÏ†s, thereby highlighting pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of intestinal inflammation.
technologynetworks.com
Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
Nature.com
Long-term memory CD8 T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who received the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
Long-term memory T cells have not been well analyzed in individuals vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine although analysis of these T cells is necessary to evaluate vaccine efficacy. Here, investigate HLA-A*24:02-restricted CD8+ T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2-derived spike (S) epitopes in individuals immunized with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. T cells specific for the S-QI9 and S-NF9 immunodominant epitopes have higher ability to recognize epitopes than other epitope-specific T cell populations. This higher recognition of S-QI9-specific T cells is due to the high stability of the S-QI9 peptide for HLA-A*24:02, whereas that of S-NF9-specific T cells results from the high affinity of T cell receptor. T cells specific for S-QI9 and S-NF9 are detectable >30 weeks after the second vaccination, indicating that the vaccine induces long-term memory T cells specific for these epitopes. Because the S-QI9 epitope is highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 variants, S-QI9-specific T cells may help prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a potential path against inherited neurological disease
Scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), and elsewhere have reversed the effects of several life-threatening inherited neurodegenerative diseases called lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) in patient cells and mice. The team, led by Mount Sinai's Yiannis...
Nature.com
Double/triple hit lymphoma in the gastrointestinal tract: clinicopathological features, PD-L1 expression and screening strategy
We aimed to detect the clinicopathological features and immune microenvironment of double-hit/triple-hit lymphoma in the gastrointestinal tract (GI-DHL/THL) and identify the best diagnostic strategies. A total of 114 cases, including 15 GI-DHL/THL, 42 non-GI-DHL/THL and 57 control diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) cases, were comparatively analyzed for their clinicopathological characteristics, the expression of the immune-regulatory checkpoint PD-L1 and immune microenvironment. We applied univariate and multivariate analyses to determine predictors of DHL/THL. GI-DHL/THL patients showed a higher prevalence of previous infection with hepatitis B virus (HBV) than those with GI-DLBCL. Morphologically, 87% of cases exhibited features of DLBCL. Regarding immunohistochemistry results, the MYC protein expression and the Ki-67 proliferation index were significantly higher in the GI-DHL/THL group than in the GI-DLBCL group. The main source of PD-L1 expression in DHL was tumor-associated macrophages, whereas some tumor cells were positive for PD-L1 in GI-DLBCL cases, as determined through multiplex immunofluorescence staining. The multivariable logistic analysis suggested that 5 variables, namely, age, Mum1, CD10, MYC, and HBV infection status, reflect the risk of DHL/THL. The GI-DHL/THL group show different clinicopathological features and immune microenvironments from DLBCL, which might suggest that different signaling pathways are involved. More work is needed to elucidate the pathogenic mechanism of GI-DHL/THL.
Nature.com
Peripheral CB1 receptor blockade acts as a memory enhancer through a noradrenergic mechanism
Peripheral inputs continuously shape brain function and can influence memory acquisition, but the underlying mechanisms have not been fully understood. Cannabinoid type-1 receptor (CB1R) is a well-recognized player in memory performance, and its systemic modulation significantly influences memory function. By assessing low arousal/non-emotional recognition memory in mice, we found a relevant role of peripheral CB1R in memory persistence. Indeed, the peripherally-restricted CB1R specific antagonist AM6545 showed significant mnemonic effects that were occluded in adrenalectomized mice, and after peripheral adrenergic blockade. AM6545 also transiently impaired contextual fear memory extinction. Vagus nerve chemogenetic inhibition reduced AM6545-induced mnemonic effect. Genetic CB1R deletion in dopamine Î²-hydroxylase-expressing cells enhanced recognition memory persistence. These observations support a role of peripheral CB1R modulating adrenergic tone relevant for cognition. Furthermore, AM6545 acutely improved brain connectivity and enhanced extracellular hippocampal norepinephrine. In agreement, intra-hippocampal Î²-adrenergic blockade prevented AM6545 mnemonic effects. Altogether, we disclose a novel CB1R-dependent peripheral mechanism with implications relevant for lengthening the duration of non-emotional memory.
Nature.com
Effects of mRNA expression of five Notch ligands on prognosis of gastric carcinoma
Notch ligands are expression changes in a great many malignancies including gastric cancer (GC) frequently. The prognostic value of each Notch ligands in GC patients remains lack of large sample data results. In present research, we researched the prognostic value of Notch ligands in GC patients in order to fill the shortage areas. We used an online database (http://kmplot.com/analysis/index.php?p=service&cancer=gastric) to identify the relationship between mRNA expression of each Notch ligand and overall survival (OS) in GC. We analyze the relevance of overall survival and clinical data which includes gender, Lauren's classification, differentiation, clinical stage and treatment. The study found that high DLL1, DLL3, DLL4 and JAG2 mRNA expression were tied to worse OS in all GC patients followed up for 10Â years. There is no significant relevance to the expression of JAG1 mRNA and OS in patients with GC. We also did a survey of each Notch ligands in different clinical and pathological features present different prognosis. The information will help to better understand the biology of gastric cancer heterogeneity, provide more accurate prognostic evaluation tools and provide new targets for targeted drug development besides.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Macrophages as tools and targets in cancer therapy
Tumour-associated macrophages are an essential component of the tumour microenvironment and have a role in the orchestration of angiogenesis, extracellular matrix remodelling, cancer cell proliferation, metastasis and immunosuppression, as well as in resistance to chemotherapeutic agents and checkpoint blockade immunotherapy. Conversely, when appropriately activated, macrophages can mediate phagocytosis of cancer cells and cytotoxic tumour killing, and engage in effective bidirectional interactions with components of the innate and adaptive immune system. Therefore, they have emerged as therapeutic targets in cancer therapy. Macrophage-targeting strategies include inhibitors of cytokines and chemokines involved in the recruitment and polarization of tumour-promoting myeloid cells as well as activators of their antitumorigenic and immunostimulating functions. Early clinical trials suggest that targeting negative regulators (checkpoints) of myeloid cell function indeed has antitumor potential. Finally, given the continuous recruitment of myelomonocytic cells into tumour tissues, macrophages are candidates for cell therapy with the development of chimeric antigen receptor effector cells. Macrophage-centred therapeutic strategies have the potential to complement, and synergize with, currently available tools in the oncology armamentarium.
physiciansweekly.com
Neuroinflammatory Gene Expression Differs in Asymptomatic and Symptomatic Men with Chronic Orchialgia
For a study, researchers sought to find differences between asymptomatic controls and those with chronic orchialgia (CO) in the expression of neuroinflammatory genes. At the time of microscopic spermatic cord denervation, the vas deferens, spermatic cord fascia, blood, and urine of nine men with CO and seven asymptomatic controls were obtained. With the use of the NanoString Human Neuroinflammation panel, RNA was extracted and examined. Data were standardized, and fold differences in gene expression and enriched pathways compared to asymptomatic controls were found. If there was a change in gene expression of less than 2-fold and the P-value <.05. compared to controls, it was deemed significant.
cgtlive.com
PD1 Knockout CAR T-Cell Therapy Well-Tolerated, Yields Durable Response in DLBCL
A phase 2 trial evaluated the therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, B-acute lymphocytic leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. shRNA-mediated PD1 gene knock-down anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy had an acceptable safety profile with some signs of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from...
science.org
The microbiome-derived metabolite TMAO drives immune activation and boosts responses to immune checkpoint blockade in pancreatic cancer
Despite its success, immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) has largely failed in patients with pancreatic cancer; how the microbiome contributes to this failure is unclear. Here, Mirji et al. used mouse pancreatic tumor modeling to establish that a metabolite produced from the gut microbiome, trimethylamine N-oxide (TMAO), delayed tumor growth. Treating mice with TMAO slowed tumor growth in a type I IFN–mediated manner, correlating to more immunostimulatory macrophages and CD8+ T cells in tumors. TMAO administration boosted the efficacy of ICB in mouse models and gut bacteria that produce a key enzyme for TMAO production positively correlated to survival in patients with cancer. Thus, targeting TMAO production in the gut microbiome might be a way to improve the efficacy of ICB in patients with pancreatic cancer.
Nature.com
MCPIP1 Suppresses the NF-ÎºB Signaling Pathway Through Negative Regulation of K63-Linked Ubiquitylation of TRAF6 in Colorectal Cancer
The abnormal activation of the nuclear factor-kappa B (NF-ÎºB) signaling pathway is an important precipitating factor for the inception and development of colorectal cancer (CRC), one of the most common tumors worldwide. As a pro-apoptotic transcription factor, monocyte chemotactic protein-induced protein 1 (MCPIP1) has been closely associated with many tumor types. In the present study, the expression of MCPIP1 was firstly discovered reduced in CRC tissues and correlated with poor patient prognosis. The decreased expression was caused by promoter hypermethylation. Overexpressed MCPIP1 was found to inhibit the proliferative and migratory abilities of CRC cells, whereas knockdown of MCPIP1 produced the opposite result. The subsequent investigation demonstrated that MCPIP1 exerted its "anti-cancer" effect by suppression of the NF-ÎºB signaling pathway through negative regulation of K63-linked ubiquitylation of TNF receptor associated factor 6 (TRAF6). Therefore, our results indicate a prognostic marker for CRC and a theoretical basis for MCPIP1 as a treatment.
Phys.org
Key protein relevant for viral infection and hereditary disease discovered
The starting point of the research was the search for host factors, that are necessary for RNA viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 to replicate. For this purpose, genome-wide CRISPR/Cas knock-out screens in human cell cultures were used to investigate which cells survive after infection with certain viruses. "In other words, in...
Nature.com
Topical nitroglycerin to detect reversible microcirculatory dysfunction in patients with circulatory shock after cardiovascular surgery: an observational study
Persistent abnormalities in microcirculatory function are associated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with circulatory shock. We sought to identify patients with acutely reversible microcirculatory dysfunction using a low-dose topical nitroglycerin solution and handheld videomicroscopy during circulatory shock after cardiac surgery. Forty subjects were enrolled for the study, including 20 preoperative control and 20 post-operative patients with shock. To test whether microcirculatory dysfunction is acutely reversible during shock, the sublingual microcirculation was imaged with incident dark field microscopy before and after the application of 0.1Â mL of a 1% nitroglycerin solution (1Â mg/mL). Compared to the control group, patients with shock had a higher microcirculation heterogeneity index (MHI 0.33 vs. 0.12, p"‰<"‰0.001) and a lower microvascular flow index (MFI 2.57 vs. 2.91, p"‰<"‰0.001), total vessel density (TVD 22.47 vs. 25.90Â mm/mm2, p"‰="‰0.005), proportion of perfused vessels (PPV 90.76 vs. 95.89%, p"‰<"‰0.001) and perfused vessel density (PVD 20.44 vs. 24.81Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.001). After the nitroglycerin challenge, patients with shock had an increase in MFI (2.57 vs. 2.97, p"‰<"‰0.001), TVD (22.47 vs. 27.51Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.009), PPV (90.76 vs. 95.91%, p"‰<"‰0.001), PVD (20.44 vs. 26.41Â mm/mm2, p"‰<"‰0.001), venular RBC velocity (402.2 vs. 693.9Â Âµm/s, p"‰<"‰0.0004), and a decrease in MHI (0.33 vs. 0.04, p"‰<"‰0.001. Thirteen of 20 patients showed a pharmacodynamic response, defined as an increase in PVD"‰>"‰1.8 SD from shock baseline. Hemodynamics and vasoactive doses did not change during the 30-min study period. Our findings suggest a topical nitroglycerin challenge with handheld videomicroscopy can safely assess for localized recruitment of the microcirculatory blood flow in patients with circulatory shock and may be a useful test to identify nitroglycerin responsiveness.
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop gene therapy for rare ciliopathy
Researchers from the National Eye Institute (NEI) have developed a gene therapy that rescues cilia defects in retinal cells affected by a type of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), a disease that causes blindness in early childhood. Using patient-derived retina organoids (also known as retinas-in-a-dish), the researchers discovered that a type of LCA caused by mutations in the NPHP5 (also called IQCB1) gene leads to severe defects in the primary cilium, a structure found in nearly all cells of the body. The findings not only shed light on the function of NPHP5 protein in the primary cilium, but also led to a potential treatment for this blinding condition. NEI is part of the National Institutes of Health.
MedicalXpress
Cellular 'waste product' rejuvenates cancer-fighting immune cells
A new study by UT Southwestern's Simmons Cancer Center scientists suggests that lactate, a metabolic byproduct produced by cells during strenuous exercise, can rejuvenate immune cells that fight cancer. The finding, published in Nature Communications, could eventually be used to develop new strategies to augment the anti-tumor effect of cancer immunotherapies, the study authors said.
Nature.com
Total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio is associated with metabolic syndrome in a very elderly Chinese population
Metabolic syndromeÂ (MetS) is currently a major public health challenge in young, middle aged and elderly population worldwide, but it is still not clear in very elderly population. This study was to investigate the potential association between total cholesterol and high density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio (THR) and MetS in a very elderly population in Chengdu. Totally, 1056 very elderly (aged"‰â‰¥"‰80Â years) in Chengdu community were enrolled in this study. Geographic characteristics of participants were collected and laboratory measurement was performed. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) was defined according to the Chinese and the international diabetes federation (IDF) criteria, respectively. Logistic analysis was used to investigate the potential association between the THR and MetS. Receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) analysis was used to evaluate the efficiency of THR in MetS predicting. Finally, 1038 participants were included in statistical analysis. The mean age was 83.6"‰Â±"‰3.4Â years and 52.6% participants were men and 21.6% suffered from MetS. Participants with MetS had relatively higher waist circumference, body weight, blood pressure, fast plasma glucose level, non-high density lipoprotein cholesterol level and THR. The logistic analysis revealed that the THR was associated with MetS according to both the Chinese (odds ratio (OR): 3.053, 95% confidence interval (CI) 2.464"“3.782, P"‰<"‰0.001) and the IDF criteria (OR: 2.458, 95% CI 2.016"“2.995, P"‰<"‰0.001). ROC analysis found that the area under curve of the THR was 0.800 (95% CI 0.749"“0.852, P"‰<"‰0.001) and 0.727 (95% CI 0.669"“0.786, P"‰<"‰0.001) for predicting MetS according to the Chinese and the IDF criteria, respectively. The THR is associated with MetS in this community very elderly population in Chengdu.
Nature.com
Human lung-resident mucosal-associated invariant T cells are abundant, express antimicrobial proteins, and are cytokine responsive
Mucosal-associated Invariant T (MAIT) cells are an innate-like T cell subset that recognize a broad array of microbial pathogens, including respiratory pathogens. Here we investigate the transcriptional profile of MAIT cells localized to the human lung, and postulate that MAIT cells may play a role in maintaining homeostasis at this mucosal barrier. Using the MR1/5-OP-RU tetramer, we identified MAIT cells and non-MAIT CD8+ T cells in lung tissue not suitable for transplant from human donors. We used RNA-sequencing of MAIT cells compared to non-MAIT CD8+ T cells to define the transcriptome of MAIT cells in the human lung. We show that, as a population, lung MAIT cells are polycytotoxic, secrete the directly antimicrobial molecule IL-26, express genes associated with persistence, and selectively express cytokine and chemokine- related molecules distinct from other lung-resident CD8+ T cells, such as interferon-Î³- and IL-12- receptors. These data highlight MAIT cells' predisposition to rapid pro-inflammatory cytokine responsiveness and antimicrobial mechanisms in human lung tissue, concordant with findings of blood-derived counterparts, and support a function for MAIT cells as early sensors in the defense of respiratory barrier function.
Comments / 0