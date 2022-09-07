Data-Driven Chronic Allograft Phenotypes: A Novel and Validated Complement for Histologic Assessment of Kidney Transplant Biopsies

Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Aspirin associated with significantly higher rate of symptomatic venous thromboembolism compared to enoxaparin in patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty – the CRISTAL randomized trial
1. In this randomized controlled trial that included 9711 patients undergoing hip or knee arthroplasty, treatment with aspirin vs enoxaparin resulted in symptomatic VTE in 3.45% vs 1.82% of patients, respectively. 2. Death within 90 days occurred in 0.07% of patients in the aspirin group and 0.05% in the enoxaparin...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
Nature.com
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
docwirenews.com
One in Five with CKD Developed Cancer
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) was a risk factor for developing various malignancies, according to a single institution study published in PLoS One. According to the study, 15% of U.S. adults have CKD but the effect of CKD on development of malignancies is currently unknown. In this study, the researchers analyzed...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Camrelizumab Plus Rivoceranib: A New First-Line Option for Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Phase 3 data support camrelizumab plus rivoceranib as a new first-line treatment option for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC), according to researchers. Camrelizumab plus rivoceranib improved progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), when compared with sorafenib, in a phase 3 trial of patients with uHCC. This is the...
contagionlive.com
Kidney Transplant Survival is Unrelated to Donor HCV Status
The same 5-year survival rates with kidney transplants from HCV positive and negative donors supports revising HCV "penalty" in ranking donors. Five-year survival rates after kidney transplantation were found to be the same whether the donors had been hepatitis C virus (HCV) positive or negative, prompting investigators to call for reexamining the HCV "penalty" in the Kidney Donor Profile Index (KDPI) ranking of suitability for transplant.
targetedonc.com
Dara-KRd Leads to Encouraging Responses in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma
The phase 2 MASTER trial of daratumumab, carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone demonstrates the promise of minimal residual disease surveillance in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma with 0 or 1 high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities. The combination of daratumumab (Darzalex), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), lenalidomide (Revlimid), and dexamethasone (Decadron; Dara-KRd), autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT), and...
MedicalXpress
Epidemiological studies on gastroesophageal reflux disease and esophageal cancer
Esophageal cancer is the seventh most common cancer world-wide and a lethal malignancy causing a considerably high number of deaths. There is currently no promising method for prevention, early detection, or screening of esophageal cancer so most patients are diagnosed at an advanced stage, which is associated with a poor prognosis.
Healthline
How CT Scans Are Used to Diagnose Pancreatic Cancer
Imaging tests — such as MRIs, X-rays, and CT scans — are one category of tools that doctors use to help diagnose pancreatic cancer. A CT scan is often one of the first imaging tests done during the diagnostic process. While a CT scan alone isn’t enough to diagnose pancreatic cancer, it can provide images that help doctors determine the size and location of tumors.
targetedonc.com
Updated Results Support Efficacy of Trastuzumab Deruxtecan in Metastatic Gastric/GEJ Cancer
New results from the DESTINY-Gastric02 study include responses, progression-free survival, and overall survival data for patients receiving trastuzumab deruxtecan for with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma. Results from the phase 2 DESTINY-Gastric02 study (NCT04014075) confirmed that fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki (Enhertu) had a clinical benefit and...
Nature.com
Efficacy and safety of mirabegron for treatment of neurogenic detrusor overactivity in adults with spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis: a systematic review
To evaluate the efficacy and safety of mirabegron in patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity due to SCI or MS. A comprehensive search of the Pubmed, Cochrane, Scopus, and Embase databases was performed. Studies evaluating adult patients with neurogenic detrusor overactivity due to SCI or MS wereÂ analyzed according to clinical and urodynamic outcome parameters.
ajmc.com
Elevated Incidence of Antipsychotic Use Found Prior to Parkinson Disease Diagnosis
Initiation of antipsychotics was nearly 3 times more common in patients with Parkinson disease vs controls, with the incidence rate found to increase approximately 4 years prior to PD diagnosis. Initiation of antipsychotics was shown to be significantly higher among patients with Parkinson disease (PD) before and after diagnosis, according...
targetedonc.com
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
physiciansweekly.com
Female Urethral Strictures Disease: Long-term Follow-up and Success Rate of Ventral Inlay Buccal Mucosal Graft Urethroplasty
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of female urethral strictures (FUS) treated with ventral inlay buccal-mucosal graft urethroplasty (Vi-BMGU). With a minimum follow-up of two years and patients who received Vi-BMGU between May 2016 and January 2020, they conducted a retrospective study of prospectively kept data...
healio.com
Metabolic imaging predicts neoadjuvant therapy response before pancreatic cancer surgery
The addition of 18-fluorodeoxyglucose to PET provided significant prognostic benefit in objective assessment of neoadjuvant chemotherapy response among patients with borderline resectable/locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The findings, published in JNCCN — Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network — may help guide decisions on whether to proceed with complex surgery,...
cgtlive.com
PD1 Knockout CAR T-Cell Therapy Well-Tolerated, Yields Durable Response in DLBCL
A phase 2 trial evaluated the therapy in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, B-acute lymphocytic leukemia, and follicular lymphoma. shRNA-mediated PD1 gene knock-down anti-CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy had an acceptable safety profile with some signs of clinical activity in patients with relapsed/refractory B-cell malignancies. Data from...
targetedonc.com
Better PFS and Similar OS Seen With Rucaparib Vs Chemotherapy in Platinum-Sensitive BRCA1/2+ Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial of rucaparib vs chemotherapy in relapsed ovarian cancer with deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations raised questions about optimal sequencing of PARP inhibitors at ESMO 2022. Patients with relapsed ovarian cancer who harbored a deleterious BRCA1/2 mutation and were sensitive to platinum-based therapy showed better progression-free...
drugtopics.com
Researchers Investigating Two Novel Diabetes Treatments
In the early stages of development, researchers find 2 treatments are efficacious for diabetes. Two new diabetes treatments could be on the way, after early research shows effectiveness. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone...
