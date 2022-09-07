Glucose/Fructose Delivery to the Distal Nephron Activates the Sodium-Chloride Cotransporter via the Calcium-Sensing Receptor

Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Single Alcoholic Drink Could Permanently Change Mitochondria Function In Brain Cells
A single exposure to ethanol produces lasting alterations to neurons of both mice and fruit flies, resulting in synaptic remodeling within the reward circuit of the brain, new research reveals. In the journal PNAS, the study suggests that just one alcoholic drink may prime the brain to become addicted to booze further down the line.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate developed to treat type 2 diabetes
A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) and Novo Nordisk have developed a new hormone combination for the future treatment of type 2 diabetes. The scientists have combined the blood sugar-reducing effects of the drugs tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) in a new and highly effective drug. The advantage is that, by combining tesaglitazar with GLP-1, the tesaglitazar only enters tissue that contains GLP-1 receptors. This reduces the adverse effects of tesaglitazar while increasing the effects on sugar metabolism. The new drug has already been successfully tested in animal studies. The findings were published in Nature Metabolism.
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
MedicalXpress
Patients with coronary artery disease should receive P2Y12 inhibitor instead of aspirin
P2Y12 inhibitor monotherapy lowers the risk of ischemic events compared with aspirin alone in patients with coronary artery disease without increasing bleeding risk, according to late breaking research presented in a Hot Line session on 29 August at ESC Congress 2022. Professor Marco Valgimigli of the Cardiocentro Ticino Foundation, Lugano,...
scitechdaily.com
Powerful New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID Variants
Future vaccine development may be inspired by the findings. Therapeutic antibodies that were effective early in the pandemic have lost their efficacy as SARS-CoV-2 has changed and mutated, and more recent variants, particularly Omicron, have learned how to circumvent the antibodies our systems produce in response to vaccinations. We may be able to better guard against possible variations thanks to a new, widely neutralizing antibody created at Boston Children’s Hospital. In tests, it neutralized all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all Omicron variants.
MedicalXpress
Breaking down proteins: How starving cancer cells switch food sources
Cancer cells often grow in environments that are low in nutrients, and they cope with this challenge by switching their metabolism to using proteins as alternative "food". Building on genetic screens, an international team of scientists could identify the protein LYSET as part of a pathway that allows cancer cells to make this switch. Their findings are now published in the journal Science.
The Evolution of Modern Medicine: Chapter V - INTERNAL SECRETIONS
The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Evolution of Modern Medicine, by William Osler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. INTERNAL SECRETIONS. ONE of the greatest...
Nature.com
Long-term memory CD8 T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2 in individuals who received the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine
Long-term memory T cells have not been well analyzed in individuals vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine although analysis of these T cells is necessary to evaluate vaccine efficacy. Here, investigate HLA-A*24:02-restricted CD8+ T cells specific for SARS-CoV-2-derived spike (S) epitopes in individuals immunized with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. T cells specific for the S-QI9 and S-NF9 immunodominant epitopes have higher ability to recognize epitopes than other epitope-specific T cell populations. This higher recognition of S-QI9-specific T cells is due to the high stability of the S-QI9 peptide for HLA-A*24:02, whereas that of S-NF9-specific T cells results from the high affinity of T cell receptor. T cells specific for S-QI9 and S-NF9 are detectable >30 weeks after the second vaccination, indicating that the vaccine induces long-term memory T cells specific for these epitopes. Because the S-QI9 epitope is highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 variants, S-QI9-specific T cells may help prevent infection with SARS-CoV-2 variants.
Nature.com
Enteric glial cells favor accumulation of anti-inflammatory macrophages during the resolution of muscularis inflammation
Monocyte-derived macrophages (MÏ†s) are crucial regulators during muscularis inflammation. However, it is unclear which micro-environmental factors are responsible for monocyte recruitment and anti-inflammatory MÏ† differentiation in this paradigm. Here, we investigate MÏ† heterogeneity at different stages of muscularis inflammation and determine how environmental cues can attract and activate tissue-protective MÏ†s. Results showed that muscularis inflammation induced marked alterations in mononuclear phagocyte populations associated with a rapid infiltration of Ly6c+ monocytes that locally acquired unique transcriptional states. Trajectory inference analysis revealed two main pro-resolving MÏ† subpopulations during the resolution of muscularis inflammation, i.e. Cd206+ MhcIIhi and Timp2+ MhcIIlo MÏ†s. Interestingly, we found that damage to the micro-environment upon muscularis inflammation resulted in EGC activation, which in turn stimulated monocyte infiltration and theÂ consequent differentiation in anti-inflammatory CD206+ MÏ†s via CCL2 and CSF1, respectively. In addition, CSF1-CSF1R signaling was shown to be essential for the differentiation of monocytes into CD206+ MÏ†s and EGC proliferation during muscularis inflammation. Our study provides a comprehensive insight into pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation and their regulators during muscularis inflammation. We deepened our understanding in the interaction between EGCs and MÏ†s, thereby highlighting pro-resolving MÏ† differentiation as a potential novel therapeutic strategy for the treatment of intestinal inflammation.
Nature.com
Principles of reproducible metabolite profiling of enriched lymphocytes in tumors and ascites from human ovarian cancer
Identifying metabolites and delineating their immune-regulatory contribution in the tumor microenvironment is an area of intense study. Interrogating metabolites and metabolic networks among immune cell subsets and host cells from resected tissues and fluids of human patients presents a major challenge, owing to the specialized handling of samples for downstream metabolomics. To address this, we first outline the importance of collaborating with a biobank for coordinating and streamlining workflow for point of care, sample collection, processing and cryopreservation. After specimen collection, we describe our 60-min rapid bead-based cellular enrichment method that supports metabolite analysis between T cells and tumor cells by mass spectrometry. We also describe how the metabolic data can be complemented with metabolic profiling by flow cytometry. This protocol can serve as a foundation for interrogating the metabolism of cell subsets from primary human ovarian cancer.
technologynetworks.com
Stimulating the Vagus Nerve Strengthens the Gut-Brain Axis
The nervous system takes in sensory stimuli, processes them and triggers reactions such as muscle movements or pain sensations. A few years ago, a network in the brain was identified that is coupled with signals from the stomach and presumably influences the human feeling of hunger and satiety. Now, a research team led by Prof. Dr. Nils Kroemer of the University Hospitals of Tübingen and Bonn has shown for the first time that non-invasive stimulation of the vagus nerve at the ear can strengthen the communication between stomach and brain within minutes. The study results are currently published in the renowned journal Brain Stimulation.
MedicalXpress
Transplanted gut bacteria causes cardiovascular changes in mice
Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine and MU Health Care have discovered how obstructive sleep apnea affects the gut microbiome in mice and how transplanting gut bacteria from sleep apnea affected mice can cause cardiovascular changes in the recipient mice. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a chronic...
Nature.com
Intravital microscopy datasets examining key nephron segments of transplanted decellularized kidneys
This study contains intravital microscopy (IVM) data examining the microarchitecture of acellular kidney scaffolds. Acellular scaffolds are cell-free collagen-based matrices derived from native organs that can be used as templates for regenerative medicine applications. This data set contains in vivo assays that evaluate the effectiveness of decellularization and how these acellular nephron compartments perform in the post-transplantation environment. Qualitative and quantitative assessments of scaffold DNA concentrations, tissue fluorescence signals, and structural and functional integrities of decellularized tubular and peritubular capillary segments were acquired and compared to the native (non-transplanted) organ. Cohorts of 2"“3-month-old male Sprague Dawley rats were used: non-transplanted (n"‰="‰4), transplanted day 0 (n"‰="‰4), transplanted day 1 (n"‰="‰4), transplanted day 2 (n"‰="‰4), and transplanted day 7 (n"‰="‰4). Micrographs and supporting measurements are provided to illustrate IVM processes used to perform this study and are publicly available in a data repository to assist scientific reproducibility and extend the use of this powerful imaging application to analyze other scaffold systems.
Nature.com
Extracellular sulfatase-2 is overexpressed in rheumatoid arthritis and mediates the TNF-Î±-induced inflammatory activation of synovial fibroblasts
Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Extracellular sulfatase-2 (Sulf-2) influences receptor"“ligand binding and subsequent signaling by chemokines and growth factors, yet Sulf-2 remains unexplored in inflammatory cytokine signaling in the context of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). In the present study, we characterized Sulf-2 expression in RA and investigated its potential role in TNF-Î±-induced synovial inflammation using primary human RA synovial fibroblasts (RASFs). Sulf-2 expression was significantly higher in serum and synovial tissues from patients with RA and in synovium and serum from hTNFtg mice. RNA sequencing analysis of TNF-Î±-stimulated RASFs showed that Sulf-2 siRNA modulated ~2500 genes compared to scrambled siRNA. Ingenuity Pathway Analysis of RNA sequencing data identified Sulf-2 as a primary target in fibroblasts and macrophages in RA. Western blot, ELISA, and qRT"’PCR analyses confirmed that Sulf-2 knockdown reduced the TNF-Î±-induced expression of ICAM1, VCAM1, CAD11, PDPN, CCL5, CX3CL1, CXCL10, and CXCL11. Signaling studies identified the protein kinase C-delta (PKCÎ´) and c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) pathways as key in the TNF-Î±-mediated induction of proteins related to cellular adhesion and invasion. Knockdown of Sulf-2 abrogated TNF-Î±-induced RASF proliferation. Sulf-2 knockdown with siRNA and inhibition by OKN-007 suppressed the TNF-Î±-induced phosphorylation of PKCÎ´ and JNK, thereby suppressing the nuclear translocation and DNA binding activity of the transcription factors AP-1 and NF-ÎºBp65 in human RASFs. Interestingly, Sulf-2 expression positively correlated with the expression of TNF receptor 1, and coimmunoprecipitation assays demonstrated the binding of these two proteins, suggesting they exhibit crosstalk in TNF-Î± signaling. This study identified a novel role of Sulf-2 in TNF-Î± signaling and the activation of RA synoviocytes, providing the rationale for evaluating the therapeutic targeting of Sulf-2 in preclinical models of RA.
Nature.com
Tumor-derived exosomes deliver the tumor suppressor miR-3591-3p to induce M2 macrophage polarization and promote glioma progression
Exosomes can selectively secrete harmful metabolic substances from cells to maintain cellular homeostasis, and complex crosstalk occurs between exosomes and tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) in the glioma immune microenvironment. However, the precise mechanisms by which these exosome-encapsulated cargos create an immunosuppressive microenvironment remain unclear. Herein, we investigated the effect of glioma-derived exosomes (GDEs) on macrophage polarization and glioma progression. We performed sequencing analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and tumor tissues from glioma patients to identify functional microRNAs (miRNAs). High levels of miR-3591-3p were found in CSF and GDEs but not in normal brain tissue or glial cells. Functionally, GDEs and miR-3591-3p significantly induced M2 macrophage polarization and increased the secretion of IL10 and TGFÎ²1, which in turn promoted glioma invasion and migration. Moreover, miR-3591-3p overexpression in glioma cell lines resulted in G2/M arrest and markedly increased apoptosis. Mechanistically, miR-3591-3p can directly target CBLB and MAPK1 in macrophages and glioma cells, respectively, and further activate the JAK2/PI3K/AKT/mTOR, JAK2/STAT3, and MAPK signaling pathways. In vivo experiments confirmed that macrophages lentivirally transduced with miR-3591-3p can significantly promote glioma progression. Thus, our study demonstrates that tumor-suppressive miR-3591-3p in glioma cells can be secreted via exosomes and target TAMs to induce the formation of an immunosuppressive microenvironment. Collectively, these findings provide new insights into the role of glioma exosomal miRNAs in mediating the establishment of an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and show that miR-3591-3p may be a valuable biomarker and that blocking the encapsulation of miR-3591-3p into exosomes may become a novel immunotherapeutic strategy for glioma.
Nature.com
Quantitative 3D OPT and LSFM datasets of pancreata from mice with streptozotocin-induced diabetes
Mouse models for streptozotocin (STZ) induced diabetes probably represent the most widely used systems for preclinical diabetes research, owing to the compound's toxic effect on pancreatic Î²-cells. However, a comprehensive view of pancreatic Î²-cell mass distribution subject to STZ administration is lacking. Previous assessments have largely relied on the extrapolation of stereological sections, which provide limited 3D-spatial and quantitative information. This data descriptor presents multiple ex vivo tomographic optical image datasets of the full Î²-cell mass distribution in mice subject to single high and multiple low doses of STZ administration, and in glycaemia recovered mice. The data further include information about structural features, such as individual islet Î²-cell volumes, spatial coordinates, and shape as well as signal intensities for both insulin and GLUT2. Together, they provide the most comprehensive anatomical record of the effects of STZ administration on the islet of Langerhans in mice. As such, this data descriptor may serve as reference material to facilitate the planning, use and (re)interpretation of this widely used disease model.
Nature.com
3D microfluidics-assisted modeling of glucose transport in placental malaria
The human placenta is a critical organ, mediating the exchange of nutrients, oxygen, and waste products between fetus and mother. Placental malaria (PM) resulted from Plasmodium falciparum infections causes up to 200 thousand newborn deaths annually, mainly due to low birth weight, as well as 10 thousand mother deaths. In this work, a placenta-on-a-chip model is developed to mimic the nutrient exchange between the fetus and mother under the influence of PM. In this model, trophoblasts cells (facing infected or uninfected blood simulating maternal blood and termed "trophoblast side") and human umbilical vein endothelial cells (facing uninfected blood simulating fetal blood and termed "endothelial" side) are cultured on the opposite sides of an extracellular matrix gel in a compartmental microfluidic system, forming a physiological barrier between the co-flow tubular structure to mimic a simplified maternal"“fetal interface in placental villi. The influences of infected erythrocytes (IEs) sequestration through cytoadhesion to chondroitin sulfate A (CSA) expressed on the surface of trophoblast cells, a critical feature of PM, on glucose transfer efficiency across the placental barrier was studied. To create glucose gradients across the barrier, uninfected erythrocyte or IE suspension with a higher glucose concentration was introduced into the "trophoblast side" and a culture medium with lower glucose concentration was introduced into the "endothelial side". The glucose levels in the endothelial channel in response to CSA-adherent erythrocytes infected with CS2 line of parasites in trophoblast channel under flow conditions was monitored. Uninfected erythrocytes served as a negative control. The results demonstrated that CSA-binding IEs added resistance to the simulated placental barrier for glucose perfusion and decreased the glucose transfer across this barrier. The results of this study can be used for better understanding of PM pathology and development of models useful in studying potential treatment of PM.
Nature.com
Untargeted ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry metabolomic profiling of blood serum in bladder cancer
Bladder cancer (BC) is a common urological cancer of high mortality and recurrence rates. Currently, cystoscopy is performed as standard examination for the diagnosis and subsequent monitoring for recurrence of the patients. Frequent expensive and invasive procedures may deterrent patients from regular follow-up screening, therefore it is important to look for new non-invasive methods to aid in the detection of recurrent and/or primary BC. In this study, ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography coupled with ultra-high-resolution mass spectrometry was employed for non-targeted metabolomic profiling of 200 human serum samples to identify biochemical signatures that differentiate BC from non-cancer controls (NCs). Univariate and multivariate statistical analyses with external validation revealed twenty-seven metabolites that differentiate between BC patients from NCs. Abundances of these metabolites displayed statistically significant differences in two independent training and validation sets. Twenty-three serum metabolites were also found to be distinguishing between low- and high-grade of BC patients and controls. Thirty-seven serum metabolites were found to differentiate between different stages of BC. The results suggest that measurement of serum metabolites may provide more facile and less invasive diagnostic methodology for detection of bladder cancer and recurrent disease management.
MedicalXpress
PAD4 inhibition in neutrophils halts cancer progression and metastasis
Researchers in the laboratory of Yulia Nefedova, M.D., Ph.D., at The Wistar Institute and collaborators at Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. have uncovered a novel mechanism by which protein arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4) in neutrophils promotes cancer progression. The paper also found that inhibition of this function of PAD4 reduces primary tumor growth and metastasis and enhances checkpoint inhibitor treatments. Jubilant Therapeutics Inc. is developing a novel small molecule PAD4 inhibitor that directly targets this mechanism. The findings appear in Cancer Research.
physiciansweekly.com
Endoscopic Trans-oral vs Trans-axillary Thyroidectomy
Modern minimally invasive surgery is advancing fast and even replacing traditional open methods in several surgical specialties. With the development of several endoscopic thyroidectomy procedures, thyroidectomy was no exception. The innovative procedure known as trans-oral endoscopic trans-vestibular thyroidectomy (TOT) had promising results. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the surgical results and learning curves for TOT and other endoscopic thyroidectomy procedures.
