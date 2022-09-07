Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dying my biggest fear during homelessnessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Million-dollar food giveaway could cost Denver $2.1 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver, homeless coalition search for shelter for displaced hotel residentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Could Interactive Museums Help Save Denver's Malls?Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Is This The Best Local Spot To Get Mac & Cheese In Colorado?
Not all, but most love themselves some mac & cheese. You'll likely never eat mac & cheese the same after seeing some of the amazing dishes this locally owned and operated Colorado mac & cheese restaurant has created. Is This The Best Mac & Cheese In Colorado?. Who doesn't love...
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 5 Rated Antique Stores
What exactly qualifies as an antique? In the strictest sense, the age of an item distinguishes it as either antique or vintage. Items considered antiques must be at least 100 years old. Many amazing antique shops can be found throughout Boulder, Colorado. Here are the top 5 rated Antique shops...
xpopress.com
Denver Expo Gem Show 2022
The Denver Expo Gem Show starts on 9/9/2022. The Show ends on 9/18/2022. The Show is located at: National Western Complex (NWC) - Second floor (Street level, main entrance on Humboldt St) 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, Colorado 80216.
5280.com
The 6 Best Dog Parks to Take Your Pup to in the Denver Metro Area
It’s no secret that Coloradans love their dogs. In fact, it’s common for Fido to tag along to parks, breweries and bars, work—and even Home Depot. But the best place to take your pup is to open space dedicated just for him and his four-legged brethren to run, play, bark, and fetch: the dog park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Is That Intriguing ‘Voice of Prophecy’ Building in Downtown Loveland?
At the corner of Sixth Street and Lincoln in downtown Loveland sits a building that's home to the headquarters of Voice of Prophecy. Many might wonder what it is. Though many in the Loveland area may not know what goes on in this building, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide do.
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
82-year-old Colorado man’s dance moves go viral
An 82-year-old Colorado man wowed the crowd at a wedding reception with dance moves that defy his age. And a video of his performance has gone viral, with more than 1.2 million views on Instagram.
Denver’s secret lost and found warehouse: From Rolexes to electronics, your loss is the city’s gain
DENVER — From fossilized shark teeth to vintage comic books, vinyl records and brand-name sunglasses, a constant flow of lost and found items keeps workers busy while making the City of Denver some money. “We get a lot of jewelry. I just sold a Rolex for $5,300,” said Kris...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Would You Believe This Colorado City Is A ‘Top 10 Secret Place’ for Fall Colors?
The fall colors are one of the absolute best things about living in Colorado, so to have an advice website seemingly throw away an opportunity to highlight a great spot, is frustrating. Many people, not just Coloradans, line up their calendars to get out and see the wonderful fall colors...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Windsong, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Thornton, Colorado
THORNTON, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Windsong, a new, single-family home community in the beautiful city of Thornton, Colorado. Windsong is located just east of Holly Street between E-470 and East 160th Avenue, providing easy access to Interstate 25, downtown Denver, the area’s major employment centers and Denver International Airport. The new community is close to shopping, dining and entertainment at Denver Premium Outlets ®, Cabela’s ® and Topgolf ® and just minutes away from golfing at Thornton Golf Course. Windsong is also near recreation at Trail Winds Recreation Center, which offers aquatic activities and a gymnasium with sports courts, a walking/running track and climbing wall. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005091/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Windsong, a new-home community in highly desirable Thornton, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
macaronikid.com
🍂 🚜 2022 Farm & Pumpkin Patch Guide 🍁🎃
FALL IS HERE & FARMS ARE OPEN! There are so many fun farms and pumpkin patches within a short drive, you could spend every weekend in October checking out a different one. Whether your goal is to visit a cute patch just to pick pumpkins, or visit a farm that will entertain the family all afternoon with activities, you will find it here! There really is something for everyone. For more information on any of the farms listed, click on the name to check out their websites.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
travellemming.com
17 Things to Do in Evergreen, CO (Fun Activities for 2022)
Need a break from city life in Denver? With under an hour’s drive, Evergreen provides the perfect escape into the Rocky Mountains. I’m a Colorado local with insights into the best things to do in Evergreen, CO. You can wander downtown, picnic next to Bear Creek, and experience year-round activities on Evergreen Lake. Whether you’re a local or from out of state, this town in the Rocky Mountain foothills offers enjoyment for all types of visitors.
Hunter spends night lost in Colorado backcountry
A missing hunter has been found, after spending a night lost in the Colorado backcountry, according to a news release from Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG). The man was a member of a hunting party that set up an off-trail camp near the Upper Cataract Lake area in Silverthorne. The man's brother reported him missing on Wednesday morning after he did not return to camp the previous night.
Sculptures will add intrigue to Central Park neighborhood in Denver
"Phantom Pavilion" is one of five public art pieces set to go up in Central Park.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will accept Monday the donation of five pieces of public art set to go up in the Central Park Neighborhood.
Temperatures set to drop nearly 50 degrees in Colorado
A major cooldown is expected in Colorado after a week of record-breaking heat, with a wild temperature swing on the way. According to the Weather Channel, a high of 97 degrees in Denver on Thursday will be followed by a high of 71 on Friday and a high of just 59 on Saturday (with a low of 50). Meanwhile, the temperature swing in Pueblo will also be notable, with a high of 100 degrees on Thursday followed by a high of 82 on Friday and 68 on Saturday (with a low of 51 degrees). With a low of 48 expected in Pueblo on Sunday, this will make this city as cold as some high elevation mountain towns (Breckenridge has a low of 47 degrees on the same day).
highlandsranchherald.net
Business Corner: Littleton Eatery finding its footing
Tucked behind a car dealership on South Broadway, first-time restaurateur Gene Hill is ushering a Littleton cafe through an “identity crisis.”. Originally billed as Brad B Jammin’ PB&J Cafe, the sandwich shop and retail space is expanding its menu, extending its hours and changing its name. “We are...
This Is Colorado's Best Chicken Sandwich
LoveFood crafted a list of every state's best chicken sandwich.
denverite.com
Things to do in Denver this weekend, Sept. 9-11
Whether you want live music at the Westword Music Showcase, enjoy a brew at Dogtoberfest, or paint a Bronco Sky, there are plenty of events to keep you entertained in Denver this weekend. Other happenings include a night market in Sloan’s Lake and the 9/11 Stair Climb at Red Rocks.
The Best Neighborhoods In Denver To Buy A Home
Whether you're a young professional or a family who loves the great outdoors, Denver is a premier place to live. Here are the best neighborhoods to buy a home.
