Denton, TX

dallasexpress.com

Small Local City Deciding Whether to Exist

A small city in Parker County is currently wrestling over whether or not it will vote itself into nonexistence. The city of Reno, which lies about 20 miles northwest of Forth Worth, has a population of only 3,000. Across the roughly 13 square miles, there are no traffic lights, gas stations, or stores. There is no post office, but it does have a city hall and a police station.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: 380 Multifamily SC to MN (Z22-0003)

The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by 97 Land Company on behalf of the Mason L Ralph Trust to change the zoning of 2.604 acres of land from Suburban Corridor (SC) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District and 0.196 acres of land from Residential-3 (R3) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District.
DENTON, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: Z22-0014; Stella Hills

PHONE: (214) 702-4010. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held in person. For information on how to participate, visit www.cityofdenton.com/publicmeetings. The recommendation of P&Z will be forwarded to the City Council for final action. P&Z may recommend, and City Council may approve, any request which is...
DENTON, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: 2500 Panhandle Street (Z21-0019)

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an Ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from the Rayzor Ranch Overlay (RRO) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District, thereby amending the Rayzor Ranch Overlay District Concept Plan and Zoning Map Exhibits, for approximately 3.819 acres of land described as Lots 1R and 1R2, Block C of Rayzor Ranch East generally located west of Bonnie Brae between Linden Drive and Panhandle Street, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Zoning Map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police release veteran officer

The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
BOWIE, TX
KTEN.com

Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
SHERMAN, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Update: 911 service restored

Update: Highland Village reported about 3 p.m. that 911 lines are back up and functioning correctly in the city. A Flower Mound spokesperson said that as of 4 p.m., the town is “confident we’re receiving calls, but there is an extreme delay before dispatchers are able to communicate with the callers, so Denco is still working on some issue.” At 6:15 p.m., Flower Mound reported that its 911 service is again fully operational.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
KRLD News Radio

Beto O'Rourke visits Denton

O’Rourke said Abbott’s signing of some of Texas’ abortion laws, that bans nearly all abortions and shuts down clinics that provide critical health care services to women, could potentially cause their deaths.
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue in Texas Despite Tough New Law

The Texas legislature cracked down on catalytic converter thefts last session by passing tough new penalties and requiring sellers to produce proof of ownership and even fingerprints. But now, police say, the thieves have found a way around the new law: They’re stealing the devices in Texas, accumulating them, and...
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

How a Texas conspiracy theorist’s lies and unpaid tickets landed him in federal prison

DALLAS — Had he paid his traffic tickets, Jonathan Reynolds likely would have gone about his business without further trouble. An adherent of a long-standing conspiracy theory, the 34-year-old Tarrant County truck driver believes criminal laws, including traffic laws, do not apply to him. And so he turned two routine traffic tickets into a federal criminal case and a three-year prison term.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KXII.com

Howe High School placed under ‘hold’ after threat

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A threat sent police to search another Texoma school Friday. District police said Howe High school locked all of the doors and no one was let in or out of the building while it was searched by officers. Police said they received an anonymous tip about...
HOWE, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
Denton, TX
Locally owned and operated digital media company that shares the stories, culture, and people of Denton, Texas. Voice of Denton’s mission is to be a platform for all things local: news, events, arts & entertainment coverage and more.

