FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Texas this monthKristen WaltersFrisco, TX
Labor Day Closures in Allen — And What to Do This Holiday WeekendRachel DenneyAllen, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Trinity High School Evacuated after Student Makes Bomb ThreatLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Public Hearing: DCA22-0004 Parking and Loading Code Amendments
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, amending the Denton Development Code, specifically amendments related to Section 7.9 – Parking and Loading; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
Public Hearing: 2500 Panhandle Street (Z21-0019)
The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an Ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from the Rayzor Ranch Overlay (RRO) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District, thereby amending the Rayzor Ranch Overlay District Concept Plan and Zoning Map Exhibits, for approximately 3.819 acres of land described as Lots 1R and 1R2, Block C of Rayzor Ranch East generally located west of Bonnie Brae between Linden Drive and Panhandle Street, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Zoning Map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
KTEN.com
Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com
Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie Police release veteran officer
The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
North Texas constable and county commissioner deny involvement with Oath Keepers despite ending up on 'leaked' membership list
DALLAS, Texas — A North Texas constable and county commissioner deny being fully engaged or part of the Oath Keepers after their names ended up on a membership database that the Anti-Defamation League turned into an interactive map Wednesday following months of research. The Oath Keepers are a far-right...
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
dallasexpress.com
Opinion: Gov. Abbott Proposes the Largest Property Tax Cut Ever in Texas
On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pressed for property tax relief, telling a big crowd in Fairview that he wants to take half of the projected $27 billion state surplus and use it to reduce property taxes. If this happens, it’d make for the largest property tax cut in Texas history.
Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
mckinneyonline.com
This McKinney cottage located downtown called a ‘picturesque property’
A cottage located in downtown McKinney that is on a corner lot is on the market for $650,000. Called a "picturesque property" in the listing, the home has lots of features like hardwood floors and French doors throughout. There are two living areas in the home, along with a formal...
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium. If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs. Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps
The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
Collin County constable outed as Oath Keepers member, disavows group
Collin County Pct. 4 Constable Joe Wright is one of 3,301 Texans, including eight elected officials, listed by the Anti-Defamation League as belonging to the Oath Keepers at one time
ketr.org
Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals
In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth
Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
