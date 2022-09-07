ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Hearing: DCA22-0004 Parking and Loading Code Amendments

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, amending the Denton Development Code, specifically amendments related to Section 7.9 – Parking and Loading; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: 2500 Panhandle Street (Z21-0019)

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider adoption of an Ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, regarding a change in the zoning district and use classification from the Rayzor Ranch Overlay (RRO) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District, thereby amending the Rayzor Ranch Overlay District Concept Plan and Zoning Map Exhibits, for approximately 3.819 acres of land described as Lots 1R and 1R2, Block C of Rayzor Ranch East generally located west of Bonnie Brae between Linden Drive and Panhandle Street, in the City of Denton, Denton County, Texas; adopting an amendment to the City’s Official Zoning Map; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
KTEN.com

Former Sherman ISD superintendent David Hicks has died

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Former Sherman Independent School District Superintendent Dr. David Hicks died unexpectedly on Friday. His death was confirmed by Northwest ISD in suburban Fort Worth, where Hicks began duties as superintendent on May 17 after spending six years as Sherman ISD's chief educator. In a statement,...
KXII.com

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police release veteran officer

The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
BOWIE, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Highway closure adds to traffic troubles during busy weekend in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's a big weekend for events in Arlington, which means there's going to be plenty of traffic. On top of that, a major highway closure is expected to add to the headache.In the Arlington entertainment district Friday night, Bad Bunny is playing a concert at AT&T Stadium, the Rangers take on the Blue Jays at Globe Life Field, and a high school football game between Martin and Allen is taking place at Choctaw Stadium.   If that wasn't already enough to slow down traffic, the north and southbound lanes of Hwy 360 between Brown Blvd. and Six Flags Dr. will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 for construction.The closure will also affect the Cowboys game on Sunday.It's best if you can avoid the area altogether, but if you're trying to get in and out of Arlington this weekend, avoid Collins St. and Ball Park Way at all costs. Instead, utilize Cooper St. off of I-30 or even the Bush Turnpike to get down to Division St., which usually turns into a one-way street when big events are being held at Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.
ARLINGTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
ketr.org

Hunt County couple convicted of trafficking file appeals

In Hunt County, the married couple convicted of trafficking their adopted children are appealing their sentences. Jeffery and Barbara Barrett were both sentenced to prison following their separate convictions on charges of continuous trafficking of a child. The Barretts operated a puppy mill at their Hunt County home. In 2017, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Hunt County Precinct 1 constable Terry Jones and the SPCA of Texas seized 117 animals from their home on County Road 3103. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that both Barbara and Jeffery Barrett have filed appeals. Barbara Barrett’s appeal hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 8 in the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas. The date of Jeffery Barrett’s hearing has not been set.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
