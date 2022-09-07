Read full article on original website
eastgreenwichnews.com
Temporary Division St. Bridge Removal Means Detours
Above: The temporary bridge in action after removal of the old bridge in late 2021. The temporary arch bridges over Route 4 erected to handle Division Street traffic while the old bridge was torn down and replaced are going to be removed now that the new bridge is open. Because of problems with one of the arches, it ended up taking a lot longer to open the temporary bridge (almost two years) than it was in use (nine months).
nrinow.news
The weekend: 31 things to do in northern Rhode Island
Northern, RI – We know there’s a world outside of northern Rhode Island where towns offer festivals, fairs and fun all their own…. but wouldn’t you rather stay close to home?. Welcome to The Weekend, where we list all you can find to do in a...
Enjoy the Best Bristol Views Inside This Converted Lighthouse
Historic homes are nothing new in New England, but finding one that was once an actual working lighthouse is pretty rare. Probably why this unique home in Bristol didn't last long on the market. Sitting literally under the Mount Hope Bridge between Narrangansett and Mount Hope bays is this two-bedroom,...
rimonthly.com
Bristol PorchFest 2022 Returns This September
Many people walk through quaint, historic towns like Bristol to admire the old houses that serve as relics from another time, but what if there was live music to liven it up a bit? Local nonprofit Arts in Common provides the community with the opportunity to experience great music from local bands in Bristol’s beautiful historic district. PorchFest is a free music festival held on nine front porches of residents on High Street in downtown Bristol. On Sunday, September 18 from 3–6 p.m. (rain date September 25), walk down the street and explore what eighteen of the state’s local bands have to offer.
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Traffic shifting onto new portion of Providence Viaduct
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is going to be shifting traffic onto the new portion of the providence viaduct. Next Friday, the high-speed lane on I-95 north will shift onto the new bridge using a lane split. The split will start right after exit 22 for downtown. Drivers will use the far right […]
WPRI
Eye on RI: festivals for everyone!
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local attractions and events!. Pawtucket Arts Festival- Each year, the Pawtucket Arts Festival features long-time favorites, such as Slater Park Fall Festival, the Pawtucket Teachers’ Alliance Pops in the Park performance of the Rhode Island Philharmonic, Taiwan Day Festival, the RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races, SAM’s Fest, Mixed Magic Theatre and many more. These events engage thousands of people in the City’s creative and cultural life.
New parking lot entrance coming to East Matunuck State Beach
The DEM said construction on an additional parking lot entrance at the popular South Kingstown beach will begin next Tuesday.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 9-11)
Although it’s still technically summer, fall festivals and more are in the air. Check out some fun activities to do around the state this weekend. Saturday: The twelfth annual Rhode Island Seafood Festival takes place this weekend at Providence’s India Point Park. The event features delicious seafood from around RI with vendors including Melville Grille and Blue Rocks Catering. There will be a beer tent with drinks and live music from bands including Funkademic, Avi Jacob and Young Rust. Complete details here.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Last municipal landfill in Rhode Island to close in coming months
With a two-year extension period ending, the only municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island is gearing up to start its closure process by the end of November, reports The Herald News. The Tiverton Landfill in Tiverton, Rhode Island, was originally slated to begin its closure and capping process in 2020;...
wgbh.org
Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup
Blackstone River still suffers from pollution 50 years after massive cleanup. On Sept. 9, 1972, about 10,000 people descended on the banks of the Blackstone River. Flowing 48 miles south through Central Massachusetts and Rhode Island, the Blackstone at the time was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country — smelly and toxic from raw sewage, industrial chemicals and other debris regularly released into it.
Turnto10.com
Providence building collapse forces dance studio to close
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The owners of a Providence dance studio are still taking it all in after part of their building came crashing down during Monday's storm. Three Live Dance Complex shares a wall with the Peace Street building that collapsed amid heavy rain and flash flooding in the city.
independentri.com
Business Roundup: Calamari festival puts spotlight on RI’s official appetizer
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Calamari — made in all kinds of ways — is on the plate at the annual Narragansett Calamari festival this weekend. The Narragansett Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s sixth annual Rhode Island Calamari Festival this afternoon. The dish Rhode Island claims as its own will be offered at Veteran’s Park, adjacent to The Towers.
eastgreenwichnews.com
This Week in EG Real Estate: A Dozen Homes Newly Listed
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 9/9/22, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
GoLocalProv
Warwick Sues Fire Sprinkler Vendor for $574K After Water Damage at City Hall
The City of Warwick has sued a fire sprinkler vendor in federal court, after it said a system failure resulted in more than half a million dollars in water damage to City Hall in 2018. The case filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island on...
Valley Breeze
Chaos Farm representing Lincoln at Big E
LINCOLN – Lincoln’s favorite alpaca farm will be representing Rhode Island at the upcoming Eastern States Exposition, or the “Big E,” a massive multi-state fair in western Massachusetts this fall. It’s a dream come true for farm owner Emily Bonci, whose young family (including the alpaca...
rimonthly.com
Clementine Cocktail and Tapas Bar to Open in Former Birch Space
We finally have an answer to what’s happening inside the former birch space at 200 Washington St. in Providence. Clementine Cocktail and Tapas Bar is slated to open sometime in mid-October from downtown developer Cornish Associates. What first used to be Tini Bar and then Ben Sukle’s restaurant, birch, will now evolve into a cocktail bar created by Congressman and former Providence Mayor David N. Cicilline, and named after his great-grandmother.
Register Citizen
Greenwich’s Charles and Deborah Royce saved Stamford’s Avon Theatre, then Westerly’s Ocean House
GREENWICH — The Avon Theatre in Stamford was in poor shape and ready for the wrecking ball after it closed its doors in 1999. The old movie house, which opened in 1939 with a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” was just blocks away from two large new movie multiplexes.
Valley Breeze
N.S. resident grows 43-inch cucumber in home garden
NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Jim Petrou planted a cucumber seed in his garden, he wasn’t expecting what would eventually come out of the ground. “Last year, they weren’t as big, but this one started growing like crazy,” said Petrou of his cucumber that nearly broke a world record.
Valley Breeze
Nexus closes on sale of former Sacred Heart Church building
WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management has officially closed on the purchase of Sacred Heart Church at 415 Olo Street in Woonsocket. The company has acquired the entire property, which includes the rectory center, the rectory, and the church itself that are all connected to one another. The property will be used for 32 residential apartments, with part of the parish already set up in preparation for apartments. The rectory includes bathrooms with plumbing and living quarters where the priest used to live.
NECN
Flooding Was So Bad in Providence It Filled This Empty Pool With Brown Water
The flooding that caused major disruptions in Rhode Island played havoc with a family's home, creating a gross sight in their back yard. Storm runoff filled the empty pool in their backyard home with brown water, owner Ricky Fernandes told NBC affiliate WJAR Tuesday. The water would have gone into...
