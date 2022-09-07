Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
KHOU
Eighth-grade transgender student reportedly questioned by Texas officials at school
AUSTIN, Texas — The mother of a transgender boy says her 13-year-old son was removed from class and questioned without a parent present by a Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigator on Aug. 30. In a letter filed in court late Wednesday, Carol Koe, using a...
Florida activist sends around 275 'In God We Trust' posters to Texas
ALLEN, Texas — A Florida activist said he sent around 275 “In God We Trust” posters to Texas, including around two dozen to Allen ISD. Chaz Stevens, who advocates for the separation of church and state, told WFAA he designed the signs, which are in different languages.
texasstandard.org
Texas schools are at a ‘tipping point,’ education professors say
In an op-ed published in several Texas newspapers, two education professors say the Texas Education Agency’s latest school ratings data points out how the education funding system means that failing schools are located almost exclusively in low-income communities. Last month, Texas schools received grades from the Texas Education Agency...
Former North Texas assistant principal accused of improper relationship with student
PONDER, Texas — A former assistant principal in the Ponder school district has been accused of having an improper relationship with a student, police and district officials confirmed to WFAA. Officials said Ruben Lee Bergara, 41, turned himself in to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 31 after...
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly
FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
inforney.com
Parents: Texas school district charges thousands for FOIA requests
(Chalkboard Review) – When Jenny Crossland, a mother of an incoming kindergartner, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the Fort Worth Independent School District (Fort Worth ISD) asking for book lists between kindergarten and 12th grade, she was not expecting to be charged the equivalent of round-trip flights across the world.
Carroll ISD family says district discriminated against child with special needs, retaliated after complaint
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — For years, Carroll ISD has been the face of educational culture wars and battles over inclusivity. In the past year, the US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened five discrimination investigations in the district, all are ongoing. None of the families behind the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
City of Murphy issues boil water notice
MURPHY, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the boil water notice was issued due to E.coli being present in the water, as was stated in the press release headline sent out by the city. This story has been updated to reflect updates from city officials.
Security measures at football stadiums differ at Keller ISD, Northwest ISD
Fans packed into the Keller ISD Athletic Complex for the Indians' season opener Sept.1. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact Newspaper) High school football games bring out plenty of fans to stadiums at Keller ISD and Northwest ISD, and both school districts have different security measures in place to keep fans and student-athletes safe.
Little Elm, Denton police handling bomb threat in north Denton County
DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Little Elm and Denton police officers are handling a bomb threat in north Denton County, police say. The bomb threat was reported in the 1400 block of Morning Dove Drive in Paloma Creek North. Houses in the immediate area have been evacuated. Police are warning...
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
North Texas Wants to Know: What’s the future of marijuana legislation in Texas?
With summer coming to an end, more people are focusing on elections. In Denton, residents will have the opportunity to decide whether to decriminalize marijuana. Many cities and counties in Texas have already taken action to decriminalize the drug.
WFAA
Hit up your friends, North Texas! Someone in DFW won $3 million in the Texas Lottery
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when two tickets in Texas won the $1 million Mega Millions prize. Someone in North Texas has won a $3 million drawing. The Texas Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Worth resident has...
Frisco Residents Met With Police About Racism Against South Asian Americans
A Collin County Hindu temple came together Wednesday night to address the recent hate and violence toward the South Asian community. During the meeting, a number of community leaders spoke including members of Frisco police. The meeting was called to find out how the city of Frisco and police will...
Portillo's to host Texas pop-ups ahead of first restaurant opening in state
The Beef Bus is pulling into North Texas ahead of the Chicago chain's first brick-and-mortar location in the Lone Star State.
WFAA
Blu Café at Allen High School
Allen high school's "Blu Café" is a student-run restaurant that offers delicious breakfast and lunch items for the community while, at the same time, providing student-programming that covers all areas of restaurant operations. Paige tries some of the dishes from the student-run Blu Café. You can find them...
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
