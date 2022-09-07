In 2014, the City Council adopted the Urban Agriculture Initiative Program with the goal of creating a Farmers Market while preserving and enhancing the City's deep agricultural roots. In order to realize that goal, the El Monte Farmers Market was established by City Council Resolution No. 10136, as a public good provided by the City for residents and visitors alike.

Come join us Thursday evenings from 5:00 PM til 9:00 PM on Main Street between Santa Anita Avenue and Tyler Avenue in Downtown El Monte for fresh and healthy produce, deliciously prepared food, and entertainment for the entire family.

The Farmers Market runs seasonally, from March through October every year.

El Monte Farmers Market Rules

The El Monte Farmers Market Steering Committee adopted the following Rules at its Regular Meeting on September 7, 2022. All Market participants shall abide by these rules, as well as all applicable Federal, State and local laws, rules and regulations.

el monte Farmers market map

VENDORS

Those interested in joining the El Monte Farmers Market may submit an application to farmersmarket@elmonteca.gov