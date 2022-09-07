ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: 380 Multifamily SC to MN (Z22-0003)

The City of Denton Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing and consider making a recommendation to City Council regarding a request by 97 Land Company on behalf of the Mason L Ralph Trust to change the zoning of 2.604 acres of land from Suburban Corridor (SC) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District and 0.196 acres of land from Residential-3 (R3) District to Mixed-Use Neighborhood (MN) District.
DENTON, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Public Hearing: DCA22-0004 Parking and Loading Code Amendments

The City of Denton City Council will hold a public hearing and consider approval of an ordinance of the City of Denton, Texas, amending the Denton Development Code, specifically amendments related to Section 7.9 – Parking and Loading; providing for a penalty in the maximum amount of $2,000.00 for violations thereof; providing a severability clause and an effective date.
DENTON, TX
KXII.com

Two Grayson County police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Frustrations Continue Over West Dallas Plant

The battle continues between West Dallas residents and a nearly 80-year-old asphalt shingles plant operated by the roofing company GAF as progress has slowed to a crawl. After numerous complaints about noise and pollution around the Singleton Road plant, GAF claimed it would shut down the plant by 2029. Protesting residents have rejected the offer in favor of an earlier shut-down date, resulting in further negotiations.
DALLAS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Bowie Police release veteran officer

The Bowie Police Department has released a veteran officer for what Police Chief Guy Green said Thursday is “a violation of city policy.”. Green said Lt. Randy Hanson was terminated on Sept. 6 for that violation, however, he would not elaborate on the specifics only to state the violation is not anything that would require a criminal investigation for any violation of the law.
BOWIE, TX
CBS DFW

Collin County constable responds to inclusion on Oath Keepers member list

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Constable Joe Wright, a self-described "conservative Republican" who represents the county's fourth precinct, denied he supported the Oath Keepers or any other organization involved in subversive activities against the government. The Oath Keepers is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes that recruits current and former military, police, and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Midtown on Hold Despite Sewer Line Completion

The site where Valley View Mall once stood now sits in shambles amidst a decade’s-worth of rubble, frustrating those who wish to see the site redeveloped into the supposedly forthcoming Dallas Midtown project. Dallas Midtown is a $4 billion planned urban living and retail center comprised of a mixed-use,...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. SMITH, ANTHONY EARL; B/M; POB: SAN FRANCISCO CA; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: WATAUGA TX; OCCUPATION:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Northwest ISD David Hicks superintendent dies unexpectedly

FORT WORTH, Texas — Northwest ISD Superintendent David Hicks died Friday following a medical emergency, the district announced. Not much is known at this point about the circumstances surrounding Hicks' death beyond what the district said in its announcement on Friday evening. "Dr. Hicks had made an immediate impact...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Anesthesiologist's license suspended; Incidents at Dallas surgery center under review

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Texas Medical Board took emergency action Friday to suspend the license of a Dallas anesthesiologist suspected of tampering with IV bags. The Board's order said Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz, Jr. is under federal investigation in connection with the death of a fellow doctor and with complications patients suffered, even during routine surgery. The events under investigation happened at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Center in North Dallas, which halted all surgeries this week. The suspension comes after the Texas Medical Board called an emergency meeting Friday after hearing from federal law enforcement. It said it moved quickly because of what...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Dallas Prepares for 'Armed Resistance' During Local Homeless Encampment Sweeps

The city is preparing for resistance during future sweeps at local homeless encampments. These sweeps can generally be separated into two categories: cleanings and closures. Cleanings aren’t supposed to lead to the displacement of any encampment residents. This isn’t true for closures, in which city staff will try to get camp residents into some form of housing. During some of these sweeps, homeless residents will lose personal belongings, such as forms of identification that may be needed to get into local shelters.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants planning to open locations in Keller, Northeast Fort Worth

Chicago street food restaurant Portillo’s is opening a location in Fort Worth. (Courtesy Portillo’s) 1. Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Locally owned and operated digital media company that shares the stories, culture, and people of Denton, Texas. Voice of Denton’s mission is to be a platform for all things local: news, events, arts & entertainment coverage and more.

 https://voiceofdenton.com

