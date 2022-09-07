On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Middletown Police School Resource Officers Benjamin Costa and Sean Twomey picked up back to school supplies donated to the Middletown school system for students in need by the Staples store on West Main Road. #Staples #MiddletownRI.
Through a program with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, the RI Tree Council, RI Nursery & Landscape Association and the Arbor Day Foundation, free trees are available to Ocean State residents. Additional Info...
Just because the official beach season is over doesn't mean its open season for dog walking at Second and Third beaches. Per town rules, leashed dogs are only allowed at the beaches from 5-7:45 am daily through Sept. 30. Please follow the rules. Additional Info...
