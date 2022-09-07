ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

dailytrib.com

Mustangs hold on for 22-15 homecoming win against Killeen Chaparral

The Marble Falls Mustangs (1-1) walked away with a 22-15 last-minute win against the Killeen Chaparral Bobcats (0-2) to put a cherry on top of their homecoming celebration on Friday, Sept. 9, at Mustang Stadium. “(The Bobcats) played their best game all year,” Mustangs head coach Brian Herman said. “They...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Now, that’s more like it!

About 10:30 p.m. Friday, September 2, the monkey jumped off the back of our Copperas Cove Bulldawg football team. It had been a long time since Copperas Cove won a varsity football game. How long, you ask?. My calendar said 13 months and six days since Cove toppled Killeen 56-32....
COPPERAS COVE, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Gatesville, TX
City
Killeen, TX
Sports
fox7austin.com

Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket

AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do This Weekend in Central Texas: September 9-11

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Below is a list of ten things to do this weekend in Central Texas. Click on the hyperlinks for more information. Temple Market & Food Truck Frenzy: Fall Market & Food Truck Frenzy. Belton Arts & Crafts Market: A Sami Show: Arts & Crafts Market. Temple...
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Broken G BBQ opens at The Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter. The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy’s and P.F. Chang’s restaurants, plus hotels and retail.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.8.22

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas. Nami 3 at 722 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 92 on a recent inspection. This is a follow-up from a failed inspection. According to the food safety worker, the business needed to...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Worries heightened after death of Baylor Alum, how to defend yourself

CENTRAL, Texas — Eliza Fletcher's death has sparked outrage and worry in many communities, including right here in Central Texas. Even on Twitter, women are using the hashtag Eliza-Fletcher to voice concerns about their safety. Here in Central Texas, local experts in hand to hand combat are providing necessary...
TEMPLE, TX
WFAA

Queen Elizabeth II's comments on Texans from 1991

AUSTIN, Texas — As people from around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday at the age of 96, many in Texas are remembering her trip to Texas from more than 30 years ago. In May 1991, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch became the first...
TEXAS STATE

