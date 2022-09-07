It takes a lot for a season of Drag Race to stand out nowadays, what with the global franchise dropping on average three episodes every week. No shade — every franchise is sickening in its own way, but the success of Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 feels special and earned. This absolutely stacked cast of queens came out the gate delivering exactly what fans want from a season of this show: unique queens, elevated lewks, messy drama, and just a whole lot of heart. Toss in a few new twists on old challenges as well as a string of all-time great lip syncs and you’ve got maybe the fiercest season of Drag Race this year. And now it all comes down to this: a grand finale with a final four that truly fought their way to the top. Precisely zero of these queens can be accused of playing it safe!

