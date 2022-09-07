Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 - meet the queens
First up is London queen Baby. Describing herself as 'London's auto punk princess', she said her drag "is pretty, punk and Black". "I love to represent my culture and I love playing with in the area where Black culture and alternative culture meet," she added. Next up is Birmingham-based queen...
New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5
New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
Greatest UK Sitcom of the 2010s (part 1)
Not a lot of big name sitcoms in this first part but there’s some more well known sitcoms coming up. Obviously it’s an alphabetical list so if I’ve missed a sitcom please let me know, but don’t start sending me lists of sitcoms that come later in the alphabet.
Emmerdale confirmed to air on Sunday by ITV
Emmerdale has been confirmed to air this Sunday (September 11) after being taken off the air on Thursday and Friday due to the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. British TV schedules are constantly changing at the moment as broadcasters replace regular shows with specials, tributes and extended news coverage focused on the late monarch, but ITV has announced it is dedicating a Sunday evening slot to Emmerdale to allow viewers to catch up.
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson reveals all on Kelly Neelan's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan has her world turned upside-down this fortnight as she finally discovers the truth about the death of her father Rick. Kelly goes out for revenge when she learns that Gary Windass was responsible for Rick's death in 2019. She pays Rick's ex-client...
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
Coronation Street star Martin Hancock responds to Spider Nugent's huge secret
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Spider Nugent's shocking secret – and it could be very bad news for Toyah Habeeb. Monday's episode (September 12) ended with a bombshell twist, as Spider was seen meeting secretly with no-nonsense DS Swain. Spider is working in Weatherfield as an...
Why Paper Girls was cancelled before season 2 – and how it might return
Paper Girls spoilers ahead. In theory, Paper Girls had the foundations to be to Prime Video what Stranger Things is to Netflix. A teen-angled, slightly retro, dark sci-fi drama with a built-in fanbase thanks to the original graphic novel by Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. It had a coming-of-age...
House of the Dragon Easter Egg reveals Game of Thrones missed opportunity
House of the Dragon episode four spoilers follow. The Game of Thrones' 'catspaw dagger' makes its official debut in House of the Dragon and is sure to have eagle-eyed fans losing their minds. The Valyrian blade has bounced around the Game of Thrones' sphere throughout the show's run, first appearing...
Now TV: rewind and fast forward
Anyone else getting problems on Now TV when trying to rewind or fast forward?. Either one I try, it won't play where I stop it, but just scoots straight back to the start. Very frustrating if I've missed part of the show as instead of rewinding the last ten minutes, I have to let it play all the way through again.
Snatch Game, Sleeves, and Sabotage: ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ Season 3 Finalists Reflect on a Season of Killer Looks and Fierce Drama
It takes a lot for a season of Drag Race to stand out nowadays, what with the global franchise dropping on average three episodes every week. No shade — every franchise is sickening in its own way, but the success of Canada’s Drag Race Season 3 feels special and earned. This absolutely stacked cast of queens came out the gate delivering exactly what fans want from a season of this show: unique queens, elevated lewks, messy drama, and just a whole lot of heart. Toss in a few new twists on old challenges as well as a string of all-time great lip syncs and you’ve got maybe the fiercest season of Drag Race this year. And now it all comes down to this: a grand finale with a final four that truly fought their way to the top. Precisely zero of these queens can be accused of playing it safe!
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers admits deceiving Roo Stewart
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Marilyn Chambers is in hot water in Home and Away as she gears up to confess to Roo that she deceived her. But, will her good intentions make it easier for Roo to forgive her?. Roo has been looking for some direction...
Coronation Street reveals Will Mellor's return storyline in latest episode
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has revealed Will Mellor's return storyline in the latest episode. The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor is set to raise more havoc in Weatherfield this autumn as local drug kingpin Harvey Gaskell. In Monday's episode (September 12), Sam Blakeman...
Digital Spy - What Were DS Forums Like In The Past?
Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. Jimmy off of Emmerdale used to post on here sometimes. There is an article where he was unhappy with DS. Good colour, miss it so much, I remember for the makeover ds was shut down for a week or two, the flash mob that commenced after was crazy when the colour scheme was changed to blinding white.
Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz?
Apparently EE fans are pleaing for the name to be changed. Personally as @Queenshazza suggested in another thread, if they ever get round to adding new streets I'd like one to be called Elizabeth Road. Should the Queen Vic become the Queen Liz? 40 votes. 7 votes. No. 82%. 33...
U.K.・
Home and Away's Justin Morgan betrays Leah with new money plan
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Summer Bay’s hot music act, Lyric, look like they're about to go cold as the band's financial situation worsens. When the band have to cancel their upcoming gigs, Justin has an idea that might help their situation... or just make things worse.
Drag Race legend Shangela makes history on Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela is raring to go after being announced as a contestant for the latest series of Dancing with the Stars. The drag queen, who was born Darius Jeremy Pierce, will partner Gleb Savchenko in the dance competition, becoming the first all-male pair in the show's history.
The Queen's Funeral radio coverage
BBC Radio 1 - sombre music to be played. BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 - maybe have have sombre music before/after the funeral, along with coverage of the funeral itself. BBC Radio 4, 5 Live, the World Service and all BBC Regional/Local Radio stations - have detailed coverage of the funeral.
Your favourite series - Part 1
It's none of the above for me. I only find the early series interesting for historical purposes. Dancing was awful. Much prefer the later series, so I'll give my favourites in Part II. Posts: 156. Forum Member. ✭. 11/09/22 - 08:09 #3. Series 8 - 2010. Series 8 with the wonderful...
Coronation Street's return confirmed but Emmerdale dropped in latest ITV schedule changes
Coronation Street is set to return on Monday night (September 12) but Monday's episode of Emmerdale will not go ahead. Following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV revised its schedule, replacing scheduled programming with extensive news coverage, tributes and prepared specials celebrating her reign. Coronation Street...
