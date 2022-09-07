Read full article on original website
U.S. to award $35 million in grants to tribes for 988 crisis line
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is making $35 million available in grants to Native Americans to help implement a nationwide mental health crisis hotline. The announcement Friday came after federal officials visited pueblos in New Mexico to hear from the communities about...
New Mexico Game and Fish officials search for missing tiger
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico found an alligator and large quantities of drugs, guns and money at two homes in Albuquerque last month, but they're still searching for a young tiger they think is being being illegally kept as a pet. State Department of Game and...
New Mexico House District 36 Candidate Forum
Incumbent Candidate Nathan Small (D) joins KRWG and The League of Women Voters. Challenger Kimberly Skaggs (R) was invited to appear but did not attend.
