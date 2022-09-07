Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Snow Lake Lithium Says New Site Will Supply 500K EVs From 2025
Ford is investing $50 billion in EVs as it aims to produce two million units annually by 2026, as well as 600,000 all-electric vehicles by the end of 2023. The biggest obstacle in reaching those goals is securing the raw materials needed to build a large quantity of EV batteries, which has prompted FoMoCo to begin utilizing lithium iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, which don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction, secure those materials from a wide range of places, and form a joint venture with SK On. Now, it seems as if the supply of one of those raw materials is getting a major boost, as a company called Snow Lake Lithium has announced that its new mine will supply enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs per year.
The Verge
Tesla quietly built a virtual power plant in Japan
Tesla’s latest virtual power plant is in Japan. The company announced Friday that it has been quietly installing its Powerwall batteries at homes on the island Miyako-jima since 2021 and now has over 300 installed. It’s the largest commercial virtual power plant in Japan, according to the statement.
electrek.co
Tesla virtual power plant is rocketing up, reaches 50 MW
Tesla’s virtual power plant in California is growing at a fast pace with more Powerwall owners joining. It can now output up to 50 MW. We have seen Tesla putting a lot of effort into virtual power plants lately. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Need for Dead Cells: EV Battery Recycling Market Faces Its Own Supply Challenges
As the electric vehicle industry grows, the demand for lithium batteries will grow with it. While the lithium-ion batteries used by vehicles like the Tesla Model S are made with less nickel and cobalt than before, and other nickel and cobalt-less batteries like lithium iron phosphate (LFP/LiFePo4) become the norm, the mining of other battery minerals is still problematic. The solution to reducing mining is recycling those minerals from used batteries. Except the recycling industry faces its own problem with a supply chain. Rather than raw, new materials, it's the lack of those used materials that is hampering this burgeoning business to make EVs even cleaner and greener than they are now. There is light at the end of this supply tunnel, it's just that this tunnel might be a decade long.
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
yankodesign.com
BLUETTI is set to debut its latest range of clean-energy power stations and batteries at IFA 2022
Global clean-energy stalwart BLUETTI will be revealing its latest collection of cutting-edge home and outdoor energy products at IFA 2022. In a world that depends entirely on urban infrastructure for its power needs, BLUETTI is championing what the company calls ‘energy independence’. Its slew of power stations, batteries, and solar panels allow you to live off the grid whether you’re at home or in the great outdoors. The company’s solutions are modular, easy to use, and powerful enough to charge everything from your AirPods to your EV! Attendees at the annual IFA electronics and consumer-goods show can find BLUETTI at Hall 3.2, Stand 211, between 2nd and 6th September 2022.
California advises against charging electric cars in fear of blackouts
Steve Milloy, founder of JunkScience.com shares his take on California advising residents not to charge their electric vehicles between 4 pm and 9 pm due to excessive heat waves and fears of blackouts.
Batteries Made From Seafood Waste Are As Good As Lithium
If you've been eyeing a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or something similar but have found that EVs are still too expensive, you're not alone. Very few new vehicles currently qualify for America's revised tax credit scheme, and as the price of lithium continues to soar, the average new car price is unlikely to fall much.
pv-magazine-usa.com
With solar deployment poised for growth, metal roofing can streamline solar installations
With recent news of the Inflation Reduction Act passing, the U.S. solar market is now poised to reach 30% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030. The new legislation includes a 10-year extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit (ITC), significant incentives to boost domestic manufacturing throughout the solar production supply chain, tax credits for energy storage, workforce development provisions and additional policies that promote a clean energy economy.
Tree Hugger
'Ephemeralize Everything' to Reduce Demand for Electricity and Materials
Along with climate doomers, we now apparently have "climate peakers." The former are those who believe it is too late to fix our problems and don't want to bother trying. The latter are those who suggest we don't have enough of the materials to fix our problems so, again, why bother trying? But there are two sides to this story: the supply side, which may well be met with clever alternatives like cheap batteries, and the demand side, which can be met with lifestyle changes and smart design. As an example, let's look at the possibility of peak copper.
altenergymag.com
BOVIET SOLAR AND ORIGIS ENERGY INCREASE SOLAR MODULE SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO MORE THAN 1.1-GIGAWATT
New Origis purchase order for 400 Megawatts builds on 700-Megawatt procurement deal announced in July 2022. Boviet Solar Technology Co. Ltd. (Boviet Solar), a leading global solar energy technology company specializing in manufacturing of PERC PV cells, Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV Modules, has signed an additional purchase order for more than 400 Megawatts of solar capacity with Origis Energy, one of America's largest solar and energy storage developers. Together with the original 700-Megawatt agreement signed in July, the partnership now covers 1.1 Gigawatt of solar capacity.
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Makes EV Battery Manufacturing An All-Chinese Affair At The Top As It Leaps Past LG Energy
Warren Buffett-backed BYD Manufacturing Company Limited. BYDDY BYDDF, which has a thriving plug-in hybrid and electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing business, is also making waves in its ancillary EV battery manufacturing business. What Happened: In July, BYD became the second largest EV battery manufacturer globally, trailing only China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology...
A new submerged wave energy generator had 99% uptime with no maintenance for 10 months
U.S.-based startup CalWave announced the successful completion of an open-ocean test of its xWave clean power technology this week, a report from New Atlas reveals. The company's device, which is designed to harness the power of the waves to produce electricity, demonstrated over 99 percent system uptime during the tests off the coast of San Diego, which lasted a total of 10 months.
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
BBC
Energia to increase gas and electricity prices
Irish energy supplier Energia has announced a rise in its gas and electricity prices, its second price hike of this year. It will see electricity prices rise by 29% and gas prices rise by 39% from Friday, 7 October. The company said the rises will equate to an increase of...
