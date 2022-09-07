ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisdale, PA

State College

Sean Kingston to Perform at Champs Downtown

Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will host a show at Champs Downtown on Friday, the bar announced Wednesday. The show will get started with an appearance from DJ Rictor at 8 p.m. followed by DJ Trizzo at 10 p.m., and will celebrate Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio on Saturday.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Jefferson County Photo of the Day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
DUBOIS, PA
City
West Point, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Morrisdale, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Penn Highlands Healthcare Announces Recent Graduates from the BCAT Coding and Clinical Medical Assistant Programs

DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced their employees who recently graduated from BCAT (Brockway Center for Arts and Technology) to advance their careers with the health system. (Pictured above: From left; Instructor Dixie Reynolds along with recent Coding program graduates Carol Renee Bojalad, Jacqueline Butterbaugh, and Beth...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Cambria Co. Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
#The Warriors#American Football
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Stolen John Deere Gator in Winslow Township

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of a motor vehicle in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to DuBois-based State Police, a John Deere Gator was stolen from Rathmel Run Farmer’s Market, near Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, around 11:03 p.m. on Monday, September 5.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Jefferson County Accident

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house on Monday morning in Jefferson County. It happened in the 2300 block of Ringgold. Timberline Road in Ringgold Township, happened just before nine am. The property owners tell us that a driver suffered a medical emergency and died before the vehicle they were operating at the house. We’re told the home is structurally sound. The family is still living there. Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown

UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police & Fire Calls

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The trial got under way on Wednesday in Clearfield County Court for a Westover man who allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls beginning in 2017. FULL ARTICLE. Suspect Attempts to Scam Area Man Out of Nearly $200K Check. UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

3 injured, 1 airlifted after York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
YORK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Man Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit on Route 119, PIT Maneuver

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An Indiana County man was apprehended last Friday after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Blairsville Borough. An Indiana-based State Trooper on Friday, September 2 apprehended a Derry man who fled from an attempted traffic stop and was taken into custody following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
MARIENVILLE, PA

