State College
Sean Kingston to Perform at Champs Downtown
Singer and rapper Sean Kingston will host a show at Champs Downtown on Friday, the bar announced Wednesday. The show will get started with an appearance from DJ Rictor at 8 p.m. followed by DJ Trizzo at 10 p.m., and will celebrate Penn State football’s home opener against Ohio on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
I ventured to downtown State College in search of the best cheese pizza | Review
It’s time for our annual pizza review, and although it’s cheesy, it’s still crucial to the Penn State and State College community. I was determined to find the best cheese pizza that was conveniently close to campus and near East College Avenue. You can’t go wrong with...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
WTAJ
From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare Announces Recent Graduates from the BCAT Coding and Clinical Medical Assistant Programs
DUBOIS, Pa. – Penn Highlands Healthcare has announced their employees who recently graduated from BCAT (Brockway Center for Arts and Technology) to advance their careers with the health system. (Pictured above: From left; Instructor Dixie Reynolds along with recent Coding program graduates Carol Renee Bojalad, Jacqueline Butterbaugh, and Beth...
Cambria Co. Arts and Heritage Festival this weekend
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–Anyone who wants a history lesson this weekend is encouraged to attend the Cambria County Arts and Heritage Festival at Duman Lake County Park in Ebensburg. The festival will start at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony featuring various honor guards, reenactors, and a gun salute. From there, folks can branch out […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Local Teen Injured in Rollover Crash on Route 28
CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem teen was injured during a rollover crash along State Route 28 in Clover Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, along State Route 28 in Clover Township, Jefferson County.
Enjoy Slavic food, beer, music at upcoming Johnstown festival
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Slavs have a rich history in Johnstown, and to celebrate, the annual Johnstown Slavic Festival returns to Heritage Discovery Center for its 6th year. The free event is set for Friday, Sept. 16, and Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s (JAHA) Heritage Discovery Center. It will feature […]
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
Clearfield County to host auction for injured fire chief
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In late April, Windburne Fire Chief, Harold David, and his family lost their home to a structure fire. On top of losing their home, David tried to extinguish his home himself and it resulted in him having to be flown to Mercy Trauma. He ended up in the the Burn […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seeking Information on Stolen John Deere Gator in Winslow Township
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to the theft of a motor vehicle in Winslow Township, Jefferson County. According to DuBois-based State Police, a John Deere Gator was stolen from Rathmel Run Farmer’s Market, near Wayne Road, in Winslow Township, around 11:03 p.m. on Monday, September 5.
abc23.com
Fatal Jefferson County Accident
One person is dead after a car crashed into a house on Monday morning in Jefferson County. It happened in the 2300 block of Ringgold. Timberline Road in Ringgold Township, happened just before nine am. The property owners tell us that a driver suffered a medical emergency and died before the vehicle they were operating at the house. We’re told the home is structurally sound. The family is still living there. Authorities have not confirmed what led to the crash.
Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility
Here’s what to know about the new COVID-19 boosters and who can receive them. Plus, where to schedule a shot in State College and across central Pennsylvania.
One in custody after police incident in West End area of Johnstown
UPDATE: Cambria County 911 said Laurel Avenue in Johnstown is open as police have cleared the area as of 2 p.m. According to the Johnstown Police Department, they were called to the area Tuesday night for a report of a domestic violence situation. They received another call Wednesday that the man had returned, and given […]
Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County. According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.
Roadwork to begin on Route 144 in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced roadwork starting on Sept. 12 in Centre County. Route 144 (Snow Shoe Mountain Road) from Gum Stump Road to Trestle road will have guide rails removed and crews will be working on constructing a gabion basket. This is expected to take about three […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police & Fire Calls
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The trial got under way on Wednesday in Clearfield County Court for a Westover man who allegedly sexually assaulted two young girls beginning in 2017. FULL ARTICLE. Suspect Attempts to Scam Area Man Out of Nearly $200K Check. UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have...
3 injured, 1 airlifted after York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11 p.m.: The West Manchester Township Police Department announced that they are investigating a car crash that occurred on the 500 block of Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Police announced that a green Toyota Corolla driven by a 47-year-old Hanover area woman was traveling...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Man Apprehended Following Vehicle Pursuit on Route 119, PIT Maneuver
BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — An Indiana County man was apprehended last Friday after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in Blairsville Borough. An Indiana-based State Trooper on Friday, September 2 apprehended a Derry man who fled from an attempted traffic stop and was taken into custody following a successful Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) Maneuver.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
