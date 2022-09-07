Port Hueneme police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in their '20s in Bubbling Springs Park on June 29th. 31-year-old Marco Antonio Juarez of Oxnard was arrested Wednesday in the Ventura County Jail where he was already in custody for his alleged role in a deadly home invasion robbery that happened on Arcadia Street in Oxnard on June 27th.

