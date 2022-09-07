ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Kay Brings Clouds, A Bit Of Cool, And A Little Wet

Update--Tropical storm Kay, or at least its remnants, finally arrived in Ventura County. It brought clouds, wind, somewhat cooler temperatures, and a little bit of rain by Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts by Saturday morning were modest, less than a tenth of an inch in most places with a few locations...
Man Killed By Train In Camarillo

An adult male was struck and killed by a passenger train moving through Camarillo Saturday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4:30 PM on the tracks that run alongside Lewis Road near the Adolfo Road crossing. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says initial reports indicated that the man was lying on...
Suspected Arrested In Port Hueneme Double Shooting

Port Hueneme police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in their '20s in Bubbling Springs Park on June 29th. 31-year-old Marco Antonio Juarez of Oxnard was arrested Wednesday in the Ventura County Jail where he was already in custody for his alleged role in a deadly home invasion robbery that happened on Arcadia Street in Oxnard on June 27th.
