Lakeland’s Civic Theatre program will present the award-winning comedy “Noises Off” Sept. 23 – Oct. 9, 2022, in the Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center. The center is located on the first floor of the D-Building on Lakeland’s campus at 7700 Clocktower Dr, Kirtland, Ohio.

KIRTLAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO