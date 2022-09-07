Read full article on original website
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
CBS Austin
State lawmakers seek more info on use of emergency relief fund for Texas schools
Texas schools are showing progress in making up learning lost during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. But it came at a high price with billions of dollars added to school budgets across the state. And that has Texas lawmakers wondering what will happen when that extra funding ends. The...
Mysterious group targeting Gov. Greg Abbott reserves $6 million in TV ads ahead of November election
The sudden TV spending by Coulda Been Worse LLC comes as Abbott battles for a third term against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.
texas.gov
Validations of Fiscal Data Reported by LEAs for Federal Grants
The purpose of this letter is to inform local educational agencies (LEAs) that the Federal Fiscal Compliance and Reporting (FFCR) Division of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will conduct random validations of the self-reported data submitted by LEAs related to fiscal compliance for federal grants programs. Listed below are the data subject to validation this school year. Additional data validations may be added as needed.
Washington, D.C. mayor declares public health emergency
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public health emergency in response to Texas continuing to bus migrants to the nation’s capital.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Increase in Dallas County COVID Cases Directly Related to School Openings, Parkland Says
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an increase in positive COVID cases directly relates to schools resuming classes last month. Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas said the positivity rate in Dallas County has gone up from less than 20% to more than 30% in the last week, and up 30% between mid-April and the end of August, and is encouraging anyone eligible to get a COVID vaccine to get one now that students and teachers are back in classrooms.
dallasexpress.com
Poll: Black Residents Unhappy With Elected Officials’ Anti-Crime Efforts
Reducing crime, homelessness, and vagrancy are the most important issues Dallas citizens want the city council to focus on, according to a new poll commissioned by The Dallas Express. Dallas taxpayers expressed displeasure with the council’s approach to solving the city’s massive vagrant population and crime rate, one of the...
texas.gov
TDI announces a new External Relations division and deputy commissioner
The Texas Department of Insurance (TDI) has announced that Dan Paschal will serve as the deputy commissioner for the newly created External Relations division. The division will include Communications (currently Public Affairs) and Government Relations (currently Agency Affairs). For the past five years, Paschal has served as a deputy commissioner...
Dallas Observer
'Pandemic High': In Dallas County, COVID-19 Surges Among School-Aged Children
In Dallas County, COVID-19 cases are surging among school-aged children, according to a tally by the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation. On Thursday, the center said that elementary and middle school-aged kids had experienced a 61% week-over-week incidence of COVID-19 cases. At the same time, health authorities have recorded a 75% week-over-week spike among high school-aged children.
eparisextra.com
Abbott extends emergency SNAP benefits for another month
In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of September. In total, this will provide $344.9 million in emergency SNAP benefits to more than 1.6 million households in Texas.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo ISD police chief among 3,300 Texans on leaked Oath Keepers list
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo ISD's police chief is among the 3,301 Texans who appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism...
qrockonline.com
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
keranews.org
As Dallas County Jail population grows, felony judges push back against commissioners’ criticisms
The majority of the felony judges in Dallas County are pushing back against accusations from commissioners that they need to do more to move cases. It’s a longstanding dispute that’s reaching a new peak as the jail population continues to climb. “In all situations where the Criminal District...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Paup To Environmental Flows Advisory Group
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brooke Paup to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. Brooke Paup of Austin has served as Chair of the Texas Water Development Board since April 2021, and was first appointed in February 2018. Previously, she served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. She is formerly the Deputy Division Chief of Intergovernmental Relations and former Special Assistant for Policy and Research for the Office of the Attorney General, where she worked on legislative issues, special litigation, and public finance, including the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Paup has 16 years of state government experience and is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Symphony League, and a board member of the Wine and Food Foundation of Texas. Paup received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law.
MySanAntonio
Two constables, four police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of the Oath Keepers, report says
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In TWC Career Training Grants To Collin, Temple Colleges
Governor Greg Abbott today announced Collin County Community College District (Collin College) and Temple College have been awarded Skills Development Fund grants from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support customized career training in highly skilled industries. The $927,764 award to Collin College will benefit workers by training 580 newly hired and currently employed Texans in high-demand manufacturing occupations. The $408,584 award to Temple College will help provide customized training to 170 new and current workers in healthcare industry-related topics, with a focus on patient care technician services training.
Governor Abbott Passed House Bill 1925 that Only Creates More Problems
Dallas resident helping the homelessScreenshot from Twitter. At first look, Texas House Bill 1925 makes sense. On the other hand, it will cause a big problem for many cities in Texas.
Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday
Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas and offering cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.
KWTX
Organizations serving East Texas veterans receive $655,000 in grants
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six East Texas organizations that have impacted the lives of veterans were awarded grant funds today at Habitat for Humanity of Smith County. The Texas Veterans Commission awarded organizations for providing services to approximately 740 East Texas veterans and their families. “This is our fifth year...
2022 Texas Groundwater Summit: Data, dollars, and delegation
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Flanked by over a dozen exhibitors loading card tables with scientific reports, brochures, and equipment displays, the 2022 Texas Groundwater Summit welcomed attendants at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio. In a gathering of hundreds of guests ranging from scholarship-wielding students to senators, the Texas Alliance of […]
