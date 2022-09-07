Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brooke Paup to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group for a term at the pleasure of the Governor. Brooke Paup of Austin has served as Chair of the Texas Water Development Board since April 2021, and was first appointed in February 2018. Previously, she served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. She is formerly the Deputy Division Chief of Intergovernmental Relations and former Special Assistant for Policy and Research for the Office of the Attorney General, where she worked on legislative issues, special litigation, and public finance, including the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) and the State Water Implementation Revenue Fund for Texas (SWIRFT). Paup has 16 years of state government experience and is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Symphony League, and a board member of the Wine and Food Foundation of Texas. Paup received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech School of Law.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO