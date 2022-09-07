ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

texas.gov

Validations of Fiscal Data Reported by LEAs for Federal Grants

The purpose of this letter is to inform local educational agencies (LEAs) that the Federal Fiscal Compliance and Reporting (FFCR) Division of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) will conduct random validations of the self-reported data submitted by LEAs related to fiscal compliance for federal grants programs. Listed below are the data subject to validation this school year. Additional data validations may be added as needed.
