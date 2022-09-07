ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In TWC Career Training Grants To Collin, Temple Colleges

Governor Greg Abbott today announced Collin County Community College District (Collin College) and Temple College have been awarded Skills Development Fund grants from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to support customized career training in highly skilled industries. The $927,764 award to Collin College will benefit workers by training 580 newly hired and currently employed Texans in high-demand manufacturing occupations. The $408,584 award to Temple College will help provide customized training to 170 new and current workers in healthcare industry-related topics, with a focus on patient care technician services training.
Detailed results of the latest poll for Texas Governor

Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. The last Texas poll had Republican Governor Greg Abbott ahead by 7 points against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. In the most recent poll, there wasn’t much change as Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Texas Standard for Sept. 8, 2022: Ann Richards’ time in the governor’s office, as told by her chief of staff

Gov. Ann Richards left an outsized mark on the state of Texas. As Richards’ chief of staff, Mary Beth Rogers had a front row seat – and a hand in much of what was happening. Her latest book is a memoir titled “Hope and Hard Truth: A Life in Texas Politics.” Also: We’ll be talking with Dr. Peter Hotez, one of the world’s top vaccine experts, about the new Omicron-focused vaccines as the booster arrives in Texas. And: With pandemic disruptions, gun violence and other concerns, how some Texas school districts are trying to address students’ mental health.
Two Texas police chiefs appear on Oath Keepers list

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new report by the Anti-Defamation League shows Texas has more members of Oath Keepers than any other state, more than 33,000 people. Of the 3,300 Oath Keepers in Texas, researchers found that 58 Texans who signed up are elected officials, constables, and police chiefs. Tom...
Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
Shuford Named Interim Commissioner of State Health Department

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young today named Dr. Jennifer Shuford interim commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, effective Oct. 1, replacing Dr. John Hellerstedt who is retiring from state service. Shuford currently serves as chief state epidemiologist at...
Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
