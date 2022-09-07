Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano: Latest Vasil fork enhancements has ADA holders feeling like…
Cardano’s [ADA] demand, from institutional or retail investors, seems to be rising since the beginning of this year. Well, despite the bearish trend, institutional investors have shown interest in altcoin investment products as per CoinShares’ report. Thus, offering exposure to Cardano [ADA] and other tokens. But the question...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
Why Shares of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu Are Surging Today
The market seemed to change its outlook regarding how the Federal Reserve will proceed in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Crypto Markets Are Disconnected From Reality Amid ‘Sea of Red’
Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says the true worth of crypto projects is not being reflected in the prices of their respective tokens. Hoskinson says that Cardano and “many other” crypto projects have strong fundamentals but the market is painting a different picture. “A universal truth about crypto...
ambcrypto.com
Cardano may be ready for a bull-run, but will ADA share the common goal
Cardano [ADA] is all set to launch its new Vasil hard fork this month. However, the blockchain also registered a commendable performance last week by gaining more than 5% in the last seven days. With this, it outperformed several other cryptos with higher market capitalization, including Ethereum [ETH] that is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ambcrypto.com
3X Long Bitcoin Token Price Prediction 2032, will BULL’s price hit $115,500.845?
Over the course of time 3X Long Bitcoin Token’s ecosystem has always been eventful. BULL started its journey at $87.77 on 7th September 2022 and has pumped by 44.855% over the course of the past 0 months and 3 days. 3X Long Bitcoin Token’s price prediction for 2032 is...
ambcrypto.com
ETH’s options OI surges by >$4B – Here’s what it could mean for you
Ethereum [ETH], the largest altcoin saw a major decline below the $1,600 support similar to Bitcoin [BTC]. ETH even dived below $1,550 before the bulls tried to take a stand but failed. Despite the lack of real fireworks in ETH, open interest in futures markets continues to see unprecedented levels.
NEWSBTC
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in 2022: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO)
With the recent dip, the phrase “buy when there’s blood on the streets” comes to mind when looking at many crypto prices. While the crypto market remains fearful, now could be an excellent opportunity to pick up leading tokens at discount prices. There’s no telling which tokens will provide the best returns in 2022, but there are three that have a good chance of returning serious profit to investors that get in now: Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Chronoly.io (CRNO).
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: What experts think of BTC’s price trajectory in 2022
Bitcoin [BTC] has been witnessing some turbulences in the last few days. The price of the king coin and other cryptocurrencies dropped on 5 September. At press, the king coin was changing hands at $19,307 after noting a 2.99% increase over the last day. However, in the past seven days, it declined by 3.85%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
What a rebound… Bitcoin and Ethereum soar this Friday
The crypto markets have been nothing if dramatic this week, but Bitcoin enjoyed a 6.5% rally on Friday morning to bring its exchange price to a two-week high of US$20,500. Gains were still being added at the time of writing though for what it’s worth, Bitcoin’s dominance against the broader crypto markets still seems to be falling.
ambcrypto.com
ATOM ventures past the $13.5 level — can the bulls push for further gains?
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] has traded at an interesting place in the past few hours. The price managed to bounce from $18.6k and retested the $19.2k mark as support the previous day. In recent weeks, the $20.5k-$20.8k area has posed some resistance to BTC. Cosmos [ATOM] has moved in tandem with the king of crypto. The token’s ascent past the $12 level signaled that bulls could have regained some strength.
ambcrypto.com
USDT: Binance action spurs >$15B gap but battle is not yet over
Circle [USDC] has kept Tether [USDT] on its toes in the stablecoin superiority fight since the start of 2022. However, the recent Binance decision to convert other stablecoins except for USDT to Binance USD [BUSD] has dealt USDC’s mission a big blow. A few days after the exchange announcement,...
ambcrypto.com
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge
Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin plunges below $19K, leads <$1T market decline but...
Bitcoin [BTC] investors did not expect that the king of cryptocurrencies would have any other plans despite a bullish start on 6 September. Unfortunately, the coin was unconcerned about the excitement and fell from its initial high of $19,979 to trade at $18,739 at press time. This price was the lowest BTC had hit since going below $18,000 on 6 June.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin investors brace for a short-term bullish bounce for these reasons
The Bitcoin [BTC] tide is changing once again after starting the week on a very bearish note. This time it looks like we might just get a bit of a relief rally. This is especially now that whales are re-accumulating after a noteworthy discount. BTC whale activity increased in the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Why the Merge may not be a pretty sight for ETH miners
Blockchain analytics platform, IntoTheBlock, released a new report that opined that the likely dates for the Ethereum merge are 14 and 15 September. According to it, if the hashrate on the Ethereum mainnet network maintains an average of about 844 TH/s, the expected merge date will be 15 September at 12:00 UTC.
ambcrypto.com
Why Ethereum Classic [ETC] may be the highest gainer till the Merge
Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] hash rate grew substantially in the last three months. This was an expected outcome as Ethereum [ETH] shifts to Proof of Stake (PoS). Hence, many miners have opted to shift to ETC mining. A recent Binance announcement highlights more in store for ETC’s hash rate growth...
Comments / 0