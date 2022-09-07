Upstate Medical University’s College of Graduate Studies hosted its traditional Biomedical Sciences Retreat—the 22nd edition—where Upstate faculty students and alumni got an update on faculty research from a wide range of speakers, including keynote speaker Alejandro Sánchez Alvarado, PhD, CEO and chief scientific officer of the Stowers Institute in Kansas City, Mo., who spoke on animal regeneration.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO