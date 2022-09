FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ddailey@purcellvilleva.gov, 540-338-7422. 09/02/22 10:54 a.m. 100 Block of S. Nursery Ave Destruction of Property. The complainant reported that a seedling tomato plant was pulled from a pot on his porch sometime during the overnight hours. The responding officer found the mangled plant elsewhere on the property. None of the neighbors observed anything suspicious. This is the second incident of this nature at this location. It is possibly the work of an animal.

PURCELLVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO