Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson F
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
What to expect at the UA Wildcats football home opener
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona fans are gearing up for the big home opener for the University of Arizona football team Saturday, Sept. 10. The big game comes after the Wildcats’ 18-point victory over San Diego State on Sept. 3. After that big win, Athletic Director Dave...
arizonawildcats.com
Bogey-Free Rounds Highlight Wildcats' 2022-23 Opener
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Behind low scores from junior Sam Sommerhauser and senior Chaz Aurilia, Arizona Men's Golf finished its opening round of the 2022-23 season at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate in eighth place at 7-under par. Sommerhauser shot a 6-under round of 64 on Friday to finish in a tie for fourth among all players. Aurilia's round of 65 was a career low and put him in a tie for seventh on the individual leaderboards.
arizonawildcats.com
Arizona Takes Down Maryland to Sweep Aztec Invitational
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – The Wildcats beat Maryland in five sets to sweep the Aztec Invitational. Arizona won the first set and had to come back after falling in the second and third sets. Puk Stubbe led Arizona's attack with a career high 20 kills with a .340 hitting...
arizonawildcats.com
Wildcats Sweep First Day of Aztec Invitational
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Arizona beat Sacramento State, 3-2, in the first game of the Aztec Invitational. Three Wildcats recorded 13 or more kills, led by Alayna Johnson and Sofia Maldonado Diaz with 15 kills each. Jaelyn Hodge had 13 kills. Match 1 | Arizona 3, Sacramento State 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Arizona Stadium amenities ahead of Saturday's home opener
“Nothing better than opening weekend of college football in Tucson, Arizona," said Athletic Director Dave Heeke.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona legend Aari McDonald rejoins program as director of recruiting operations
Information from the Arizona media-relations department contributed to this report:. Arizona coach Adia Barnes has announced the addition of All-American Aari McDonald to the Wildcats’ staff as director of recruiting operations. McDonald capped her iconic career with the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season as a consensus All-American and Pac-12...
shsthepapercut.com
U of A Wins A Football Game?
We all know that the U of A hasn’t had the best time winning games in the past couple of years, but SDSU has always been mediocre, if not great. U of A: In 2019, we were 4 and 8 SDSU: In 2019, they were 10 and 3. In...
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to watch, live stream, TV, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football faces what should be its toughest non-conference test of the season when Arizona State comes to town this Saturday for a matchup under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys need to show more consistency on defense, especially against a Sun Devil offense that delivered some firepower in their opener.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Arizona State 1-0; Oklahoma State 1-0 Last Season Records: Oklahoma State 12-2; Arizona State 8-5 The Oklahoma State Cowboys have the luxury of staying home another week and will welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Boone Pickens Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.
KOLD-TV
Sahuaro kicker mourns brother and fellow Cougar Athlete Adam Boehme
Palo Verde varsity football returns after missing 2021 season. How Wildcat defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen went from high school quarterback to quarterback terror. Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is a triple threat: Student, Athlete, Father. What It's All About. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST. Sabino football players lift...
gilavalleycentral.net
Paul “Derek” Ferrer
It is with profound sadness that the family of Paul “Derek” Ferrer announce his peaceful passing on August 27, 2022 at the age of 52 years. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on February 12, 1970 to Linda (Miller) Bradley & Paul Ferrer IV. He will be deeply missed by his siblings, Dayna Ferrer Dillon, Shannon Ferrer Bradley & Tracey Ferrer Mosier.
azbigmedia.com
12 mixologists raising the bar for Arizona cocktail culture
While Arizona’s culinary scene has been earning national acclaim steadily for the past decade, its mixology scene is only now getting its due. This past summer, Little Rituals was named the No. 4 hotel bar in the nation at Tales of the Cocktail, and Bitter & Twisted Cocktail Parlour won a spot among North America’s Best Bars by 50 Best, both nationally recognized outfits that until recently did not have Arizona mixologists on its radar.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rdzphotographyblog.com
Oracle, Arizona – August 2022 – Moorish Oasis in the Arizona Desert
In the early part of the 20th century many wealthy people from ‘back east’ made their way to Arizona to live in the dry desert for their health. A man from Chicago named Neil Kannally was one of those people, who came west to recover from TB. Kannally...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
AZFamily
Big changes coming to Sky Harbor ahead of the Super Bowl
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There are about five months left until the Super Bowl kicks off in Glendale. New construction at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hopes to make it easier for all the fans coming to the Valley for the game. During the last Super Bowl in 2015, airport...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
These Are The Best Restaurants That Opened This Year In Arizona
Bon Appétit released its "50 Best New Restaurants For 2022" list.
This Is The Best Beer Spot In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state.
Phoenix New Times
These New Arizona Restaurants Were Named Some of The Best in America
Food magazine Bon Appétit published its annual list of the 50 Best New Restaurants of 2022 and two Arizona spots made the cut. For the list, the magazine's writers and contributors traveled around the country gathering research on regional dishes, new chefs, and restaurants opened over the past year by some of the nation's most creative culinary minds.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
Comments / 0