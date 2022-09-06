Read full article on original website
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The number of Idaho travelers choosing to put on a seat belt went up according to the latest survey. According to the Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) the use of seat belts in vehicles went up five percent from last year to 87.6 percent; in 2021 the survey showed seat belt use at 82.9 percent. “This increase in seat belt use is a good sign for Idaho because seat belts save lives,” said OHS Occupant Protection Program Manager Tabitha Smith. “We want everyone to buckle up. One click can save your life.” In 2021, 38 percent (103 people) of all fatalities in the state involved people not wearing a seat belt, according to OHS. Surviving a crash increases 50 percent by wearing a seat belt. The survey was conducted in June as survey teams watched more than 25,000 people driving at 180 sites across the state. The observers were looking for seat belt use in the front seat of vehicles.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police have identified one of their own who was hit by a car while he was directing traffic on a call in Jerome Thursday morning. Sergeant Mike Wendler, a regular guest on Magic Valley This Morning with Bill Colley, was directing traffic at around 8:30 a.m. in Jerome for a car on fire when he was struck. He was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. According to a GoFundMe account set up for the officer, he was revived at the scene before being flown to the hospital. He underwent emergency surgery and was moved to the intensive care unit. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the Jerome Police Department that is investigating the incident. Law enforcement from around the Magic Valley and Idaho have expressed their support for Sgt. Wendler. “Yesterday was a difficult day for the men and women who serve with the Idaho State Police. We are grateful for the numerous police, fire, and other agencies across our state who stepped in to help,” says Colonel Kedrick Wills. “We are profoundly humbled by the outpouring of support we received from the people of our great state. It has reinforced our belief that Idaho is truly a great place to live and serve. Until we know more, we ask you to keep Sergeant Wendler, his family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers as we continue through this challenging time.” A fellow trooper has set up the GoFundMe account to help support Sgt. Wendler and his family.
Another day, further from the ending of the Twin Falls County Fair, is another day closer to the start of next year's. The last week saw Filer turn into the must-be place in the Magic Valley. It was hot, it was crowded, but it was all worth it to enjoy the fair. While there were many complaints about the fair this year, many people still went, and most of the feedback was positive. The entertainment was top-notch, the food was delicious as always, and the atmosphere was the perfect way to end the summer. Despite some changes, for better or for worse, the fair did what it was meant to do and that was entertain the people of the Magic Valley, but was it a true success?
Summer has unofficially come and gone, the fair is over, Labor Day passed, and Boise State football returned this last weekend. Many will be recovering from the weekend that was but don't get ahead of yourself, as the weather is lining up to be beautiful and there are a plethora of events taking place this weekend in the Magic Valley and around Twin Falls. Don't prop your feet up and relax yet, there are many reasons to get out this weekend, and here are some of the things you should be looking forward to.
SPENCER, Idaho (KLIX)-A California man was killed in a late night rollover Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Spencer, Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, first responders were called out just before 10 p.m. to mile marker 180 on I-15 for a Honda car that rolled over. The 50-year-old man from La Quinta had been wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked southbound travel for more than five hours. The Clark County Sheriff's Office, Clark County Volunteer EMS, and the Clark County Bridge and Road Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A sergeant with Idaho State Police was critically injured by a passing vehicle while directing traffic at a crash Thursday morning in Jerome. According to Idaho State Police, at around 8:30 a.m. the sergeant had been providing traffic control for a car fire on westbound Interstate 84 when the passing vehicle struck him. The trooper was given first aid at the scene and transported by Air St. Luke's to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. His current condition is not known at this time. The Jerome Police Department is investigating the crash. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
ELY, Nevada (KLIX)-State police in Nevada found millions of dollars worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop Monday north of Ely. A trooper pulled a car over on U.S. Highway 93 about 20 miles north of Ely for equipment violation, according to Nevada State Police. During the stop the trooper reported seeing signs of criminal activity and asked if the car could be searched, which the driver agreed to. Following a search of the car about 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found with the estimated street value of $3.6 million. A Nevada Game Warden assisted the trooper with the search. The suspect was arrested on multiple drug related crimes.
