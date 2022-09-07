Here are the Faheys – Gretchen, 6, Henry 3 and Margo, “almost 4,” – who had their faces painted and got balloon twists to take advantage of all the fun available for kids at Sunday’s Cue for the Cause, a fundraiser for the Elmhurst Walk-in Assistance Network (EWAN). The event draws grillers and smokers of ribs and chicken from around the area, who come to compete for trophies and prizes – but mostly bragging rights! More photos inside.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO