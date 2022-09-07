ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent Newspapers

‘Cue’ the good times!

Here are the Faheys – Gretchen, 6, Henry 3 and Margo, “almost 4,” – who had their faces painted and got balloon twists to take advantage of all the fun available for kids at Sunday’s Cue for the Cause, a fundraiser for the Elmhurst Walk-in Assistance Network (EWAN). The event draws grillers and smokers of ribs and chicken from around the area, who come to compete for trophies and prizes – but mostly bragging rights! More photos inside.
ELMHURST, IL
CBS Chicago

Niles Oktoberfest-goers enjoy German food and beer, Tom Petty tribute band

NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- October is still a ways off, but that didn't stop folks in Niles from celebrating Oktoberfest on Friday.The event was held in the yard of St. John Brebeuf School, at 8301 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles. They served up German beer and traditional Oktoberfest food from Paulina Market in Lakeview.Ed Wagner's Brass Band performed traditional German music Friday evening, followed by the Tom Petty tribute band The MaryJane Breakdown.The fest starts back up at 1 p.m. Saturday.Joe Di Zillo and the Hi-Hats, up-and-coming reggae band The Mighty Rebelz, Stevie Ray Vaughan cover band Wall of Denial, and country band SunFallen will be onstage Saturday.
NILES, IL
wgnradio.com

Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend

Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
GENEVA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
City
Lombard, IL
WGNtv.com

Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago

CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Music#Entertain#Local Life#Slice Of Heaven#Havingfun#Performance Info#Chicago Area#7th Heaven
wgnradio.com

Kevin James coming to Rosemont!

Actor and comedian Kevin James joins Bob Sirott to talk about his upcoming show at the Rosemont Theatre, his history as a college athlete, and the feeling of a void in stand-up comedy. He also mentioned some celebrities he has stayed in touch with and what he thinks about Chicago. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit KevinJames.Com.
ROSEMONT, IL
NBC Chicago

What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?

The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 men shot and killed in Chinatown

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning. According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thesource.com

‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago

According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots

The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
CHICAGO, IL
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Chicago as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in America this year is Thursday, November...
CHICAGO, IL
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Chicago, Illinois

Have a few extra days in Chicago? Give yourself a break from the Windy City on some of the best day trips from Chicago, Illinois!. From charming towns like Michigan City to architectural hubs like Oak City to natural paradises like Lake Geneva, the area around Chicago is bursting with variety. All located just a couple of hours max from the city, these side trips can offer a reprieve from Chicago’s hustle and bustle and show you a different side of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy