After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
The Independent Newspapers
‘Cue’ the good times!
Here are the Faheys – Gretchen, 6, Henry 3 and Margo, “almost 4,” – who had their faces painted and got balloon twists to take advantage of all the fun available for kids at Sunday’s Cue for the Cause, a fundraiser for the Elmhurst Walk-in Assistance Network (EWAN). The event draws grillers and smokers of ribs and chicken from around the area, who come to compete for trophies and prizes – but mostly bragging rights! More photos inside.
Niles Oktoberfest-goers enjoy German food and beer, Tom Petty tribute band
NILES, Ill. (CBS) -- October is still a ways off, but that didn't stop folks in Niles from celebrating Oktoberfest on Friday.The event was held in the yard of St. John Brebeuf School, at 8301 N. Harlem Ave. in Niles. They served up German beer and traditional Oktoberfest food from Paulina Market in Lakeview.Ed Wagner's Brass Band performed traditional German music Friday evening, followed by the Tom Petty tribute band The MaryJane Breakdown.The fest starts back up at 1 p.m. Saturday.Joe Di Zillo and the Hi-Hats, up-and-coming reggae band The Mighty Rebelz, Stevie Ray Vaughan cover band Wall of Denial, and country band SunFallen will be onstage Saturday.
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
wgnradio.com
Geneva’s Festival of the Vine is happening this weekend
Laura Rush, communications director for the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to talk about how you can savor the flavor in Geneva this weekend at the Festival of the Vine. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks
Two special local events on Saturday, Sept. 10, will help residents embrace the late-season warmth and celebrate their communities. The post Saturday Special: Wilmette to celebrate 150th with block bash, while Northfield will cap Ribfest with fireworks appeared first on The Record.
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
WGNtv.com
Sicilian crafted bakery with Palermo roots opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — New Paradise opened in the former location of the iconic Gladstone Park Bakery. Everything is prepared on-site daily, including the hand-churned gelato. The gelato bar offers a full variety of favorite flavors, including pistachio, nocciola (hazelnut), cioccolato, Limone and other seasonal selections. Carlo Ottaviani and Vito Rubino...
Wheel of Fortune Live coming to Rosemont
America's game is coming to a Rosemont theater!
wgnradio.com
Kevin James coming to Rosemont!
Actor and comedian Kevin James joins Bob Sirott to talk about his upcoming show at the Rosemont Theatre, his history as a college athlete, and the feeling of a void in stand-up comedy. He also mentioned some celebrities he has stayed in touch with and what he thinks about Chicago. For more information, and to buy tickets, visit KevinJames.Com.
What Happened to All of the Salt at The Salt Shed?
The city's newest outdoor music venue has attracted top talent and crowds this summer all under the roof of the old Morton Salt facility in Lincoln Park. As lively concerts have dominated The Salt Shed this summer, some have wondered where all of the salt that formerly filled the walls at 1308 North Elston Avenue went.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
2 men shot and killed in Chinatown
CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed in Chinatown early Saturday morning. According to police, two men were standing on the sidewalk near the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road at around 2:14 a.m. when shots were fired at them. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with gunshot wounds to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Family searches for good Samaritans who rendered aid after sister collapsed near Art Institute
CHICAGO - A family is hoping to find the good Samaritans who wasted no time to help a loved one. Kligis drove from a Labor Day party in Naperville to Chicago. The lawyer wanted to see an exhibit slated to leave the Art Institute soon. As she was walking, she...
thesource.com
‘The Chi’ Actor Barton Fitzpatrick Robbed At Gunpoint In Chicago
According to a confirmed report from FOX 32 Chicago, actor Barton Fitzpatrick, who plays “Reg” on the Showtime series The Chi, was robbed at gunpoint in his hometown. The 25-year-old actor was accosted when an armed assailant jumped in the backseat of the car he was riding in as a passenger on Sunday, taking all of Fitzpatrick’s valuables, including a chain. The robber foiled his original carjacking plan but still made off with the actor’s personal belongings.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
Eater
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Chicago 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Chicago, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Chicago as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in America this year is Thursday, November...
Chicago woman starts eviction process against stranger who moved into vacant home, refuses to leave
"I'm not going to stop until she's out. It's just not right," said Chatham homeowner Danielle Cruz.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Chicago, Illinois
Have a few extra days in Chicago? Give yourself a break from the Windy City on some of the best day trips from Chicago, Illinois!. From charming towns like Michigan City to architectural hubs like Oak City to natural paradises like Lake Geneva, the area around Chicago is bursting with variety. All located just a couple of hours max from the city, these side trips can offer a reprieve from Chicago’s hustle and bustle and show you a different side of the Midwest.
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Streeterville after being chased from West Side
Two people were shot, one fatally, in downtown Chicago following a car chase from the West Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.
