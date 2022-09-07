Read full article on original website
Iowa State Daily
Kardemimmit to hit the Stephens Auditorium Stage
Kardemimmit, a Finnish musical band, is set to perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 20, at Stephens Auditorium. They are an all-female group of four women, and their band name comes from the Finnish word “mimmit,” representing girls who are bold in nature. The group writes and performs their...
dsmmagazine.com
Local Love: David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen
David Paulsen and Daphne Christensen were married last February at Jasper Winery. Even though it was one of the coldest nights of the winter, the Des Moines couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends. “There’s nothing quite like having your dream wedding almost in your own backyard. Jasper Winery as a venue captured the essence of who we are as a couple—simply elegant with a twist of something eclectic,” Daphne says. “Our ceremony and reception felt like a dream, unfolding in the most enchanting, romantic shake of a snow globe.”
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
Iowa State Daily
Three Big Takeaways: CyHawk trophy comes back to Ames
Throughout the week, all the talk has been about the annual CyHawk series. In the 69th meeting between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes, Iowa State traveled the 128 miles to Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. It was Iowa State’s first appearance at Kinnick since 2018. With multiple...
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming
Iowa vs. Iowa State football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 4 p.m. Eastern TV: Big Ten Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowIowa State: Some solid early returns on the Cyclones' new offense, especially ...
Dash Cam Video of Iowa's Derecho Storm Up Over 21 Million Views
In August 2020, a derecho storm rolled through the state of Iowa and caused horrific damage throughout the region. Not only was it a storm that many had never heard of before, the pure volume of damage accompanied by the huge winds, truly was unique and scary. One family's dash...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
Iowa State Daily
Hilton crowd helps Iowa State secure CyHawk win
Fans from across the state streamed into Hilton Coliseum to watch Iowa State face Iowa in an intense Friday night CyHawk match. The Cyclones had already taken down Drake earlier in the week and aimed to beat an in-state rival for a second straight home victory. “Let’s go state” echoed...
hometownpressia.com
Surprise guests visit home of rural Sully couple
A bobcat and her two kittens paid a daytime visit to Dale and Tana Brand’s rural Sully residence on Sunday, Sept. 4. The Brands, who live approximately four miles west of Sully, were in awe when they caught such a close and clear look at the surprise guests roaming around their front deck and the dense landscaping around their home. Dale quickly grabbed his cell phone and over the span of the bobcats’ 19-minute visit, he snapped several pictures from the elevated and safe vantage point of the couple’s main floor. Based on comparison of the Brands’ front deck boards, Dale estimates the size of the mother bobcat to be 26-28” long.
Trauma advocates hope Iowa teen avoids more jail time
The sentencing of Pieper Lewis, the Des Moines teenager who killed the man she says raped and trafficked her, has brought national attention to Iowa. Advocates who work with survivors of sexual assault hope the judge chooses to let Lewis out of her handcuffs.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
Iowa State Daily
Cyclone men's golf right back to work for Gopher Invitational
The Iowa State men’s golf travels up north to the University of Minnesota for the Gopher Invitational from Sept. 11-12. The Cyclones coming off an 11th place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic in South Bend, Indiana, look to make improvements from last week. Sophomore Luke Gutschewski led the...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man in critical condition following rollover crash
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines, after police received a call regarding a hit and run accident, near Cincinnati Thursday. According to a press release from the Appanoose County Sherriff’s office, around 3 p.m. Thursday, the Appanoose County Law...
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
KCCI.com
Employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School on leave during internal investigation
DES MOINES, Iowa — An employee at Des Moines' Brody Middle School is on leave while the school conducts an internal investigation. The district tells KCCI an allegation was made against the employee, but did not specify what the allegation was. In a statement, the district wrote, in part,...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday's Iowa-Iowa State State football game
The 1-0 Iowa football team will welcome Iowa State to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Cy-Hawk football game hasn’t been held in Iowa City since 2018, when the Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 13-3. Iowa State enters this weekend’s contest 1-0, fresh off a win over Southeast...
