‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
CBS News
Georgia hospital system to close top-rated Gwinnett extended care center
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A top-rated Gwinnett County nursing home is shutting down, forcing residents and their families to look for other options. Tony Perrigan gets emotional when he thinks about the care his mother, Cledie Marie Perrigan, received at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care. "We were blessed by Northside Extended...
WJCL
Glow in the dark pumpkins? Georgia farmer shows off his newest creations
Dusty Smith, owner of Smith's Farms in Bowersville, Georgia, has been in the business of farming with specific interest in growing pumpkins for 16 years. The last four years, Smith has committed his time to landscaping during the day and commercial pumpkin farming by night. “I pick 100 a night...
nowhabersham.com
Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto
A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
Mic
Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity
When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
nowhabersham.com
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank
The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
secretatlanta.co
The North Georgia Fair Returns This Fall For More Family Fun
Any true Georgian knows the we enjoy our fairs just as much as the next southern state. This year is no different. Coming back into town this year is the annual North Georgia Fair in Gwinnett County. The dates are September 22- October 2. Attendees will be able to enjoy...
Forsyth County shines on national TV show, details on how to watch
Lake Lanier in Forsyth County featured on 'The American Dream: Selling Atlanta"(Photo/American Dream TV) (Forsyth County, GA) Television viewers across the country got their first look at a new show featuring what makes Forsyth County a dream place to live.
Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated
The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission
The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
Albany Herald
ON THE MARKET: Luxury Atlanta estate used in CW series 'Legacies' features multiple homes, sporting facilities
Kent Rock Manor is a luxury estate in Loganville which was made famous by the CW series, “Legacies” as the Salvatore Boarding School, and was once featured on MTV's Teen Cribs. The 50+ acre property features several distinct buildings including a manor with gated access, a carriage house...
WJCL
Georgia woman sentenced for lying about military service, her 9-year-old child having cancer
A Georgia woman has admitted to pretending to be a veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and child cruelty. Gabrielle Beutler pleaded guilty to charges of forgery, false representation of a veteran and child cruelty Wednesday in Franklin County, Georgia. Beutler faced charges out of Franklin County and Hart County. The...
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
Georgia family violence fatalities are rising. Here's a look at why
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Stephanie Woodard, board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence. Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
UNG makes latest Forbes list
The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
Red and Black
Recipe: 3-2-1 ribs from Strickland's Restaurant
Strickland’s is a family-owned Athens classic that has served Southern specialties for over 60 years. Brett Strickland, co-owner of the Atlanta Highway restaurant, shares a barbecue option that’s great for tailgating. Ingredients. baby back ribs. ½ cup yellow mustard. ¼ cup apple cider vinegar. 8 tablespoons...
nowhabersham.com
Arrest made in string of auto thefts, burglaries in Clarkesville
Clarkesville police have arrested a suspect in the recent rash of auto thefts and burglaries on the city’s south side. Police took Coty Hardman into custody Friday after executing search warrants at a home just outside city limits. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett says law enforcement located Hardman at...
wrwh.com
Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
