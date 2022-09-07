ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelia, GA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Georgia hospital system to close top-rated Gwinnett extended care center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (WUPA) -- A top-rated Gwinnett County nursing home is shutting down, forcing residents and their families to look for other options. Tony Perrigan gets emotional when he thinks about the care his mother, Cledie Marie Perrigan, received at Northside Gwinnett Extended Care. "We were blessed by Northside Extended...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Dropped cigarette ignites house fire in Alto

A south Habersham County home went up in flames Thursday after the homeowner fell asleep with a lit cigarette, officials say. Around 12:10 p.m. on September 8, Habersham County E911 dispatched firefighters to Windcrest Drive in response to a 911 call. The caller reported a house and power lines were on fire. Firefighters arrived eight minutes later to find that the correct address was 638 Herring Mill Road. There, they found a double-wide mobile home nearly 75% involved with fire and two vehicles in the driveway.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Society
City
Cornelia, GA
Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank

The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
CORNELIA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Spa#Domestic Violence#Charitable Organizations#Charity#Circle Of Hope
WGAU

Gainesville garbage pickup delays anticipated

The City of Gainesville says its garbage pickup service might be subject to delays over the next few days. A staffing shortage in Gainesville’s Solid Waste Division is cited as a factor, as is a higher than normal volume after trash after the Labor Day holiday weekend. From the...
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

111-home subdivision gets green light from Gwinnett Planning Commission

The Gwinnett County Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for Windance Lake, paving the way for work to begin on the 111-home master-planned community in south Gwinnett County. The 50.87-acre property is located 4130 and 4150 Beaver Road in Loganville and is situated in an area “known for its equestrian...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia family violence fatalities are rising. Here's a look at why

LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Stephanie Woodard, board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence. Last year there were 212 family violence related deaths in Georgia — a nearly 50% increase over the previous year. The coronavirus pandemic is part of the explanation for the sharp rise, but there are other factors, including the difficulty in identifying when a death is related to family violence. For more on this, GPB’s Peter Biello spoke with Hall County Solicitor-General and board chair of the Georgia Commission on Family Violence Stephanie Woodard.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

UNG makes latest Forbes list

The University of North Georgia ranked fifth among public universities in Georgia on Forbes magazine’s “America’s Top Colleges” list, which included 500 colleges and universities nationally. UNG was one of only six public universities in Georgia to make the list, which was released Aug. 30. The...
DAHLONEGA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows flames after car explodes near Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in Gwinnett County said no one was injured when a vehicle fire caused an explosion on Wednesday in Lawrenceville. Fire investigators believe the fire was accidental and originated from a recreational vehicle parked near the home on Mill Ridge Drive. Video from the scene shows...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Recipe: 3-2-1 ribs from Strickland's Restaurant

Strickland’s is a family-owned Athens classic that has served Southern specialties for over 60 years. Brett Strickland, co-owner of the Atlanta Highway restaurant, shares a barbecue option that’s great for tailgating. Ingredients. baby back ribs. ½ cup yellow mustard. ¼ cup apple cider vinegar. 8 tablespoons...
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Arrest made in string of auto thefts, burglaries in Clarkesville

Clarkesville police have arrested a suspect in the recent rash of auto thefts and burglaries on the city’s south side. Police took Coty Hardman into custody Friday after executing search warrants at a home just outside city limits. Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett says law enforcement located Hardman at...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrwh.com

Arrest Made In Alleged Walmart Shoplifting

(Cleveland)- Three people were arrested over the weekend following a reported shoplifting incident in Cleveland. Cleveland Police Chief Jeff Shoemaker said the suspects were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in Cleveland on Saturday. A description of the vehicle they were in was issued and that vehicle was...
CLEVELAND, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy