Rimersburg, PA

WTAJ

From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
DUBOIS, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin church to celebrate 150th anniversary; founded by Swedish immigrants

A Lutheran church in Irwin founded by Swedish immigrants 150 years ago will celebrate its landmark anniversary Sunday morning with a special service. Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 612 Chestnut St., will celebrate the anniversary at its 11:15 a.m. service with Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Refreshments will be served before the service.
IRWIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong

A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’

Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
wisr680.com

Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone

A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
GROVE CITY, PA
wtae.com

Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion

PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PennLive.com

Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment

WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer

The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Derry Township church hosting car hop to repair roof

McChesneytown-Loyalhanna church is in “desperate need” of roof repairs, and to help raise money the church will host a car hop Saturday. This is the first car hop that Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold, said Sandi Balik, church fundraising and finance director.
DERRY, PA

