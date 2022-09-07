Read full article on original website
Related
WTAJ
From the Bull on Wall Street to Baking: How a DuBois Woman Changed her Life with a $10 Tart pan
DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s not everyday that you wake up and decided to completely change your life. And while the pandemic definitely caused a shake-up for many people, it caused DuBois woman, Lauren Johnson to do a complete 180 degree turn. Johnson was working a 9-5 finance job in Manhattan before the world changed due to COVID. The time off in quarantine, caused Lauren to re-evaluate her life, and inspired her to purchase a $10 tart pan on Amazon, as a hobby to start baking. Lauren says the inspiration came from watching a lot of Great British Baking Show — which I think we all binge watched in quarantine.
The Milkshake Factory joins tenant lineup at The Piazza in South Fayette
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. — For those who will be visiting The Piazza at South Fayette for a bite to eat at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Primanti Bros. or Raising Cane’s, look no further for dessert. Burns Scalo Real Estate, the developer behind the new shopping and dining destination...
Irwin church to celebrate 150th anniversary; founded by Swedish immigrants
A Lutheran church in Irwin founded by Swedish immigrants 150 years ago will celebrate its landmark anniversary Sunday morning with a special service. Immanuel Lutheran Church, at 612 Chestnut St., will celebrate the anniversary at its 11:15 a.m. service with Bishop Kurt F. Kusserow of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America. Refreshments will be served before the service.
Lawrence County rest stops to close for repairs
Some rest stops along Interstate 79 in Lawrence County will close for a few months, beginning Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
butlerradio.com
Paving Work Delayed On Rt. 422/Rt. 28 Ramps In Armstrong
A paving project in Armstrong County has been rescheduled due to impending weather this weekend. Originally, PennDOT officials said work on the Route 422 and Route 28 interchange would start Friday night. However, that has now been rescheduled for next weekend. The work is expected to run from 7 p.m....
Sources: Ambridge Water Authority director off the job, accused of stealing up to $800K
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Sources tell 11 News the director of Ambridge Water Authority is off the job and under investigation. Mike Dominick is accused of stealing between $500,000 and $800,000 from the water authority. Friday, the district attorney confirmed his office is investigating the allegations against Dominick. 11...
philasun.com
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians ‘will make a life-changing difference for families in communities across the commonwealth’
Gov. Tom Wolf was joined by State Rep. Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg recently to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
wisr680.com
Woman Charged With DUI And Speeding Through School Zone
A Pittsburgh woman is facing charges after she allegedly sped through a school zone. Grove City Police say the incident happened Wednesday in an active school zone where students cross a highway. 21-year-old Sheridan Westray-Holt was allegedly going 17 miles per hour over the speed limit through the area. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtae.com
Former high school football player testifies against WPIAL/PIAA and West Mifflin School District, sues them for concussion
PITTSBURGH — Shane Skillpa testified that both his helmet and his teammate's helmet broke during a helmet-to-helmet contact drill, while he was a sophomore at West Mifflin High School. Skillpa told the jury that when he told the coach that he was seeing stars, his coach told him he had his bell rung, to take a break then get a new helmet and get back to practice.
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
Penguins’ co-founder accused of concealing assets to avoid paying $800K judgment
WILLIAMSPORT-A co-founder of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been accused in a civil suit of concealing assets to avoid paying a more than $800,000 judgment. DR Bank, with headquarters in Darien, Conn., alleges in a suit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court that Jack E. McGregor has violated Pennsylvania’s Voidable Transactions Act by fraudulently transferring various assets.
Pittsburgh Brewing Co. settles into its state-of-the-art new home of Iron City Beer in East Deer
The makers of Iron City Beer are now brewing on a large scale in the Alle-Kiski Valley. The Pittsburgh Brewing Co. is settling in at its state-of-the-art brewery in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer. It’s more than 150,000 square feet. Brandon Mayes, director of brewing and quality, watched Thursday as 400 cans of beer per minute rolled through the automated production line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Periods of rain will impact our region tonight
PITTSBURGH — Periods of rain could impact when you spend time outside this weekend. Most of the day will be dry, but rain will start to move in from the south late today. The main timing for most of the rain will be tonight into Sunday. After Sunday morning...
Residents of Penn Hills apartment building remain displaced weeks after parking lot collapse
PENN HILLS, Pa. — On July 26 around 6:15 p.m. a Penn Hills parking lot collapsed, dropping several feet, leaving a woman trapped in her car and tenants fleeing out the back exit of the apartment. Now nearly two months later, those same residents say they have nowhere to go.
Runners come together in North Park to honor woman killed while jogging
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — It wasn’t your typical morning run Friday for many local runners. More than 30 runners met at North Park at 4:20 Friday morning, the time Eliza Fletcher was out running when she was attacked and killed. Fletcher was a teacher and mother who was...
WPXI
PHOTOS: Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County
PHOTOS: Home to family of 5 heavily damaged by fire in Lawrence County The home of a family of five suffered heavy damage after it caught on fire. (WPXI/WPXI)
D9Sports.com
The Gremlin Way: With Two Injured Quarterbacks, Karns City Runs 50 Times for 337 Yards in Shutout Win Over Ridgway
KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — On Wednesday, Karns City football coach Joe Sherwin and his staff gathered in his office, tucked away in the corner of the locker room, and brainstormed. A nightmare scenario was unfolding. Starting quarterback Eric Booher had a hairline fracture of his right wrist and...
Derry Township church hosting car hop to repair roof
McChesneytown-Loyalhanna church is in “desperate need” of roof repairs, and to help raise money the church will host a car hop Saturday. This is the first car hop that Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church will hold, said Sandi Balik, church fundraising and finance director.
D9Sports.com
Passing the Test: Big Plays Help Redbank Valley Pick Up Road Win Over Upstart Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It was a test for both teams. And both passed in their own ways. (Mason Clouse breaks free on his 63-yard punt return for a touchdown/Photo by Madison McFarland.) In the end, though, the Redbank Valley football team got the higher grade, using two big...
D9Sports.com
9-8 ROUNDUP: Clarion Volleyball Earns Another Sweep; Karns City Girls Soccer Rolls
CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The streak continues. With a 25-15, 25-21, 25-12 win at home over Redbank Valley on Thursday night, the Clarion volleyball team ran its winning streak to 47 consecutive matches dating back to a 3-1 loss to Northern Cambria on Nov. 12, 2019 in the PIAA Class A semifinals.
Comments / 0